Pizza
Seafood
Salad

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone

Lexington, KY 40509

Order Again

Appetizers

Avocado Fries

$7.00

Bacon Open Sammy

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Beer Cheese Fries

$8.00

Beer Cheese Tray

$7.00

Brie Tray

$7.00

Dill Feta Dip

$6.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$6.00

Happy Hour Avocado Fries

$3.50

Happy Hour Beer Cheese Fries

$4.00

.30 Avo Fries (Thurs)

$1.50

Dbl .30 Avo Fries (Thurs)

$3.00

Salads

Louis Shoeshine Cobb Salad

$9.00

Fruit Loop Salad

$9.00

Superfood Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Blue's Waldorf Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Salad Tray

$40.00

Sandwiches

Achy Breaky Heart

$9.00

The Anthony (Vegan)

$9.00

Apple Butter Sammy

$9.00

Bluegrass Chevre & Pesto

$8.00

Brussels Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Charlotte's Turke & Brie

$9.00

Geez Louise

$9.00

The Gatewood

$9.00

The Gray

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Ham & Fig Sammy

$9.00

Hot Mama

$9.00

The Josephine

$9.00

The Old Courthouse

$9.00

Raymies Hot Brown

$9.50

Southwell's Beer Cheese

$9.50

T.C.B

$8.00

The Wah-Star Special

$10.00

Hooked Sandwich

$7.00

Box Lunch

$12.00

Sandwich Tray

$45.00

Hooked Free Sandwich

Catering Sandwich

$6.75

Grippos Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Sides (A La Carte)

Broccoli Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Chips-BBQ

$2.00

Chips-Jalapeno

$2.00

Chips-Sea Salt

$2.00

Dill Quinoa Salad (Vegan)

$2.00

Fries Side

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Side Mac of the day

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$2.00

Extra Dip

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Mac Tray

$30.00

Soda

Ale 8 Bottle

$2.00

Ale 8

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Jun-bug Soda

$5.00

Sioux City Rootbeer

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$1.25

Water

Kombucha

$4.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Beer Cheese & Fried Green Tomato Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grippo's Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Veggie Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Two Za Tuesday Pizza

$6.00

Tuesday

BLT - Mac & Cheese Meal

$6.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese Meal

$6.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

133 N. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40509

Limestone Blue image

