Apps

Queso and Chips

$7.00

Guacamole and Chips

$7.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

w/ Cheese, Bacon and Sour Cream

Elote

$5.00

3 Empanadas

$9.00

3 empanadas choice of Chicken or Ground Beef with Spinach, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Chipotle Aioli.

3 Tostones

$10.00

3 Tostones Chicken or Beef with Pico, Avocado, Sour Cream and Chipotle

Onion Rings

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Papas Rellenas

$9.00

Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Chicken or Steak w/ onions, peppers and tomatoes

Nachos Your Way

$11.00Out of stock

Favorites

Original Burger

$11.00

w/ curly fries

Jack Daniel's Burger

$11.00

w/ curly fries

Spanish Chorizo Burger

$11.00

w/ curly fries

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Original Hot Dog

$9.00

Limestone Dog

$9.00

Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$12.00

mild, hot, habanero mango, sweet chili sauce

6 Chicken Wings

$9.00

mild, hot, habanero mango, sweet chili sauce

Tacos

Al Pastor Pork Taco

$4.25

Asada Steak Taco

$4.25

w/ fries - mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles

Brisket Taco

$4.25

Cauliflower Taco

$4.25

Chorizo Taco

$4.25

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$4.25

Fried Taco

$4.25

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.50

Masita de Puerco Taco

$4.25

Papa, Chorizo, & Egg Taco

$4.25

w/ fries - mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Tilapia Taco

Tinga Chicken Taco

$4.25

w/ fries - bacon, mayo, peppers, onions, guac & jalapeno

Tofu Taco

$4.25Out of stock

Vegetariano Taco

$4.25

Burritos

Original Burrito

$11.00

Chicken, steak or pork with white or mexican rice & pico, lettuce, sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Fries

$3.50

Drink Menu

House Drinks

Lime Margarita

$7.00+

Bourbon Margarita

$10.00+

Ernesto's Passionfruit Marg

$9.00+

Bourbon Sangria

$9.00+

Frose'

$9.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

Dirty Pirate

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Cucumber Splash

$7.00

Anchors Down, Bottoms Up

$6.00

Spicy Paloma

$7.00

Anchors Away

$6.50

Beers (Can Only)

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Coors light 12 oz

$3.00

Natural light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Silver

$4.00

Modelo

$3.50+

Modelo 12 ounce

$3.50

Corona light

$3.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$4.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.00

Country Boy Raspberry Lemon Cider

$6.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Fall City Hipster Repellant IPA

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Mango Cart Wheath Ale

$5.00

Prarie Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$5.00

West 6th IPA

$5.00

West 6th House Cider

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.00

Wines

House RED

$5.00

House WHITE

$5.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00+

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Beach House Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Maschio Prosecco

$8.00+

Francis Coppola Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Casillero Del Diablo Cab Sauv

$10.00+

Bonterra Equinox Red

$10.00+

Broadbent Rose'

$8.00+

BOTTLE Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$50.00

BOTTLE Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$40.00

Seltzers

High Noon Vodka

$5.00+

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bauman Brothers

$6.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Colonel Taylor Single Barrel

$35.00

David 1843

$6.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$6.50

Elmer T. Lee

$29.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Horse Soldier

$10.00

Isaac Bowman

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Michter's Small Batch

$11.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$13.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Old Forrester 1870

$9.00

Old Forrester 1897

$11.00

Old Forrester 1910

$12.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10YR

$30.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12YR

$40.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15YR

$60.00

Pinhook 16.0

$11.00

Pinhook 16.1

$13.00

Rebel 100

$7.00

Rock Hill Farms

$29.00

Sazarac Rye

$7.00

Stagg Jr.

$24.00

Weller 12 Year

$24.00

Weller Antique 107

$30.00

Weller CYPB

$30.00

Weller Full Proof

$40.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.00

Gin

Castle & Key

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.50

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

Cazabel

$10.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Comisario Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$7.00

El Jimador Repasado

$6.00

El Jimador Silver

$6.00

Ghost

$6.00

Herradura

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$8.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Prospero

$6.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Crop Cucumber Vodka

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Three Olives Cherry

$5.50

Three Olives Grape

$5.50

Three Olives Raspberry

$5.50

Tito's

$6.50

Wheatley

$6.00

Crop

$5.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$5.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$5.00

Happy Hour 3-6

$3 Domestic Beer

$3.00

$3 Well Liquor

$3.00

Shots/Shooters

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Applesauce Shot

$6.00

B-52

$6.50

Blow Job

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cement Mixer

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Lime Drop

$5.50

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

Oreo Cookie

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.50

Purple Gatorade

$5.50

Rattlesnake

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Starburst

$5.00

Three Wise Men

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

Jack Fire

$5.00