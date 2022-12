Limon - Catering Mt. View Family Meals & Catering

Pollo a la brasa package

$160.00

Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. Served with jasmine rice and side salad! Aji Amarillo sauce included. Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed. Add more people to your package by using the "Additional guest count" indicator below!