  • Home
  • /
  • Oakland
  • /
  • Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering - 2450 Valdez St Suite G
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering imageView gallery

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering 2450 Valdez St Suite G

review star

No reviews yet

2450 Valdez St Suite G

Oakland, CA 94612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada package [mix & match]
Empanada package
Camarón

Packages

Pollo a la brasa package

Pollo a la brasa package

$160.00

Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. Served with jasmine rice and side salad! Aji Amarillo sauce included. Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.

Empanada package

Empanada package

$50.00

One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of one flavor of empanada filling. Serving size one empanada per person. **No mix and match available** Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.

Empanada package [mix & match]

Empanada package [mix & match]

$55.00

One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person. Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada. Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled. Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.

Arroz con pollo package

$170.00

Cilantro-huacatay braised rice with carrots & english peas served with Pollo a la brasa & salsa criolla, ají amarillo sauce. Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.

Ceviches

Limón's ceviche is a perfectly composed mix of a citrusy & spicy leche de tigre combined with fresh fish & seafood. Known to Peru as a secret hangover cure, take an energizing bite with our housemade taro chips!
Ceviche mixto

Ceviche mixto

$150.00

Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.

El pescador

El pescador

$145.00

Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.

Camarón

Camarón

$150.00

Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.

Taro chips

$10.00

Serves 10.

Classics

Lomo saltado

Lomo saltado

$155.00

Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.

Arroz con mariscos

Arroz con mariscos

$165.00

Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.

Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)

Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)

$22.00

Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.

Truffle mac and cheese

Truffle mac and cheese

$75.00

Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.

Saltado vegetariano

$75.00

Wok stir-fried mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini & bell peppers with onions in a ginger-infused soy sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Serves 10.

Saltado de pollo

$140.00

Wok stir-fried chicken tenderloin, with onions, tomatoes in a ginger-infused soy sauce, & french fries. Served with jasmine rice. Serves 10.

Side Dishes

Chifa Vegetables

Chifa Vegetables

$45.00

Stir fried zucchini with ginger, garlic and onions, cooked with our house ginger-infused soy sauce. Serves 10.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$25.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice. Serves 10.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$45.00

Yuca fries. Serves 10.

Plantains

$35.00

Fried ripe plantains, served with yuzu aioli. Serves 10.

Salads & veggies

Garden salad

Garden salad

$55.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Served with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing on the side. Serves 10.

Kale salad

Kale salad

$65.00

Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10. *Contains nuts

Coliflor picante

$65.00

Crispy cauliflower florets served with spicy mayo sauce. Serves 10.

Roasted Veggies

$65.00

Chef's choice of chimichurri roasted mixed market vegetables, topped with crema de aji amarillo. Serves 10.

Sauces

Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]

Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]

$6.00

Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]

Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]

Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]

$10.00

Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]

Chimichurri [8 oz]

Chimichurri [8 oz]

$6.00

Olive oil, parsley, oregano, chili flakes.

Desserts

Tres leches cake

Tres leches cake

$60.00

Traditional sponge cake soaked with a sweet mixture of three milks., topped with whipped cream. Serves 12.

Drinks

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$7.00

Antioxidant traditional drink! Purple corn "limeade" flavored with cinnamon, apples, and fresh lime juice.

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Mango, lemon juice.

Coke

Coke

$4.00

12 oz can.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

12 oz can.

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

12 oz can.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00

12 oz can.

Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$5.00

12 oz can.

Place Settings Add-on

Includes paper plate, utensils, & napkin.

Utensil Set

$0.70

Includes paper plate, utensils, & napkin.

Test

Test

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cater your next big event with delicious Peruvian food!

Location

2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

TODOS - 2315 Valdez Street
orange starNo Reviews
2315 Valdez Street Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Limon Rotisserie - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Valdez St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Grandeur - Oakland
orange star4.4 • 1,493
366b Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees
orange starNo Reviews
175 Bay Place Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Daughter's Diner
orange star4.5 • 140
326 23rd St Ste D. Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Modern Times [Oakland] - The House of Perpetual Refreshment
orange starNo Reviews
2410 Valdez Street Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston