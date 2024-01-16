Limoncello
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Limoncello embodies Greenville’s Italian essence, serving a delectable array of traditional and locally inspired dishes. From saucy meatballs, house-made Limoncello, and unique pizzas, every bite is delicioso. Join us for an Italian culinary experience that will satisfy your cravings.
401 River Street, Greenville, SC 29601