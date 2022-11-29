Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Limoncello Ristorante 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110

2,579 Reviews

$$

2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Meatballs
Cesar Salad

Appetizers

Clams Posillipo

$18.00

Clams, Garlic, White Wine, Tomato

Prosciutto & Melon

$18.00

Ripe Melon, Prosciutto Di Parma

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Eggplant, Ricotta, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomato

Baked Clams

$19.00

Whole Clams, Breadcrumb, Parmigiano, Garlic, Oregano

Meatballs

$19.00

Meatballs, Chef's Style

Artichoke

Artichoke

$19.00

Whole Fresh Artichoke, Parmigiano Reggiano, Kalamata Olive, Breadcrumb, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Mozzarella Caprese

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, Vine Ripened Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Prosciutto Only

Prosciutto di Parma, Thinly Sliced to Order

Prosciutto & Cheese

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto di Parma & Chunks of Grana Padano

Order of Cheese

$15.00

Chunks of Grana Padano

1/2 Order of Cheese

$7.00

Chunks of Grana Padano

Sausage Only

$10.00

Burrata e Prosciutto

$24.00

Fresh Burrata, Arugula, Roasted Pepper, Prosciuto di Parma, Balsamic Glaze

Soup

Zuppa di Verdure

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetable Soup

Pasta e Fagiole

$12.00

Traditional Tuscan Bean Soup

Salad

Cesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Crouton

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Fresh Arugula, Shaved Grana Padano, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$16.00

Fresh Beets, Baby Greens, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Limoncello Salad

$15.00

Baby Greens, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Pasta

Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta, Touch of Cream

Capellini al Pomodoro

$20.00

Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato and Basil Sauce

1/2 Capellini Pomodoro

$13.00

Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato and Basil Sauce

Gamberi Fradiavolo

$37.00

Linguine, Jumbo Shrimp, Spicy Tomato Sauce

1/2 Gamberi Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Linguine, Jumbo Shrimp, Spicy Tomato Sauce

Gnocchi al Pesto

$28.00

Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta, Touch of Cream

1/2 Gnocchi

$18.00

Potato Gnocchi, Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta, Touch of Cream

Linguine Vongole

$30.00

Linguine with Clams, White or Red

1/2 Linguine Vongole

$20.00

Linguine with Clams, White or Red

Orecchiette con Rapini e Salsiccia

$29.00

Little Ear Pasta, Sautee Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Sausage

1/2 Orechiette

$19.00

Little Ear Pasta, Sautee Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Sausage

Pasta Garlic and Oil

$24.00

Choice of pasta in garlic and oil.

1/2 Pasta Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Choice of pasta in garlic and oil.

1/2 Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Choice of Pasta and Tomato Sauce or Garlic and Oil.

Pasta Special

$33.00Out of stock

House made Tagliatelle in a vodka sauce with prosciutto , cherry tomato, and shallots.

1/2 Pasta Special

$23.00Out of stock

House made Tagliatelle in a vodka sauce with prosciutto , cherry tomato, and shallots.

Rigatoni alla Norma

$27.00

Rigatoni, Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic

1/2 Rigatoni Norma

$17.00

Rigatoni, Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$29.00

Homemade Egg Noodle, Traditional Meat Ragu

1/2 Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade Egg Noodle, Traditional Meat Ragu

Lasagna Bolognese

$29.00

Homade Spinach Pasta, Meat Ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano, Bechamel

Sides

$ Side Potato Only

$8.00

$ Side Vegetable & Potato

$8.00

$ Side Vegetable Only

$8.00

Saffron Rice

$10.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Sauteed Escarole and Beans

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Escarole Only

$10.00

Main Course

Scallopine di Vitello

$39.00

Prepared as You Like It, Piccata, Marsala, Pizzaiola, Francese

Veal Parmigiana

$37.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Pork Chop

$38.00

12 Ounce Double Cut Pork Chop, Sweet Bell Pepper, Hot Cherry Pepper, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic

Chicken Sorrentino

$32.00

Boneless Chicken Breast, Eggplant, Prosciutto, Fontina, Tomato Sauce

Chicken Grigliato

$32.00

Boneless Breast of Chicken Pounded Thin and Grilled, Arugula Salad, Cherry Tomato

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Chicken

$32.00

Prepared as You Like It, Piccata, Marsala, Pizzaiola, Francese

Shrimp Francese

$37.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Egg, Flour, Lemon, Butter, White Wine

Filet of Sole Francese

$33.00

Filet of Sole, Egg, Flour, Lemon, Butter, White Wine

Snapper Marechiaro

$37.00

Filet of Snapper, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato Sauce

Salmone Grigliato

$36.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon, Oyster Mushroom, Sweet Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomato, Garlic, White Wine

Eggplant Parm

$27.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso

Napoleon

$12.00Out of stock

Puff Pastry, Fresh Strawberry, Whipped Cream, Pastry Cream

Tartufo

$12.00

Combination of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream

Pistachio Tartufo

$12.00

Pistachio Ice Cream

Lemon Sorbetto

$12.00

Dairy Free and Gluten Free

Mario's Semi Freddo

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Raspberry Sorbet and Meringue, Gluten Free

Limoncello Cheese Cake

$12.00

Cream Cheese with Limoncello Infused Cream

Chocolate Velvet

$12.00

Rich Dark Chocolate and Liqueur Ganache Cake

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Center

Melon

$12.00

Strawberries

$12.00

Ice Cream

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Specials

Grouper

Dover Sole

$66.00

Dover Sole Meunière Style with Capers.

Duck Special

$39.00

Crispy Roasted Half of Duck with Orange Sauce and Fresh Fruit. Served with Wild Rice and Vegetables.

Grilled Veal Chop

$59.00

Center Cut Veal Chop

Osso Bucco

$69.00

Veal Shank Osso Bucco, Blended Root Vegetable Sauce, served over Saffron Rice

Rack of Lamb

$59.00

Colorado Rack of Lamb, Dijon Herb Breadcrumb Crust, Demi-Glace

Veal Chop Milanese

$49.00

Veal Chop Pounded Thin and Breaded, served with an Arugula Salad

Veal Chop Parm

$49.00

Breaded Veal Chop, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Veal Chop Special

$59.00

Center cut Veal Chop, shiitake mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil

Veal Sorrentino

$39.00

Pounded Thin Veal Medallions, Eggplant, Prosciutto, Fontina, Tomato Sauce

To Go Add Ons

$ 1/2 Loaf Bread

$14.00

$ Full Loaf Bread

$22.00

$ Butter

$2.00

$ Olive Oil

$3.00

$ Side Grated Cheese

$3.00

$ Side Shaved Parm

$3.00

$ Pint Bolognese Sauce

$15.00

$ Side Bolognese Sauce

$5.00

$ Side Fra Diavolo Sauce

$4.00

$ Side Francese Sauce

$4.00

$ Side Marsala Sauce

$4.00

$ Side Orange Sauce

$4.00

$ Side Pesto Sauce

$4.00

$ Side Pizzaiola Sauce

$4.00

$ Pint Tomato Sauce

$15.00

$ Side Tomato Sauce

$3.00

$ Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

$ Pint Balsamic Dressing

$12.00

$ Extra Balsamic Dressing

$3.00

$ Extra Balsamic Glaze

$6.00

$ Pint Cesar Dressing

$15.00

$ Extra Cesar Dressing

$3.00

$ Pint Lemon Dressing

$12.00

$ Extra Lemon Dressing

$3.00

Deposits

Private Room

$500.00

8 Guests

$160.00

9 Guests

$180.00

10 Guests

$200.00

11 Guests

$220.00

12 Guests

$240.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408

Directions

