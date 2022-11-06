Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1203 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
