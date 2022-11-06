Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

review star

No reviews yet

1203 W 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

Shanghai Soup Dumpling
Hawaii Sesame Chicken
Chicken Taro Eggrolls

Soups

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Salads

Green Tea Salad

$16.00

Honey Shallot Salad

$16.00

Cabbage Salad with Almond Vinaigrette

$15.00

Dim Sum

Shanghai Soup Dumpling

$13.00

Seafood Soup Dumpling

$13.00

Shrimp Har Gow

$13.00

Chicken Shiitake Sui Mai

$12.00

Crispy Sui Mai

$14.00

Chicken Taro Eggrolls

$9.00

Akaushi Beef Potstickers

$14.00

Steam Spinach Dumpling

$12.00

Steam Vegetable Dumpling

$12.00

Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling

$12.00

Steamed Chicken Dumpling

$12.00

Crawfish Dumpling

$15.00

Appetizers

Scallion Pancake with Curry Dip

$13.00

Grilled Char Sui

$15.00

Szechuan Spicy Cucumber

$9.00

Chaoshou

$13.00

Shrimp with Mushroom Bao

$14.00

Mushroom Bao (Only Steam Bao)

$1.50

Seafood Cracker with XO Sauce

Out of stock

Entrees

Rocky Smoked Duck

$32.00

Volcano Crispy Shrimp with Honey Pecan

$26.00

Crispy Jalapeno Shrimp

$26.00

Seafood Delight with Bird Nest

$36.00

Orange Peel Akaushi Beef

$28.00

Akaushi Beef with Bell Pepper

$28.00

Sauteed Akaushi Beef with Foie Gras

$33.00

Hawaii Sesame Chicken

$24.00

General Tso Chicken

$24.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$24.00

Braised Pork Shank with Steam Bun

$28.00

Steam Hedgehog Bun (Only Steam Bun)

$1.50

Hakka Eggplant

$16.00

Shrimp Kung Pao

$26.00

5 lb Lobster Salt Pepper

$188.00Out of stock

3.5 lb Lobster Salt Pepper

$150.00Out of stock

2 lb Lobster Salt Pepper

$90.00Out of stock

12 Oz Steam Sea Bass

$35.00Out of stock

1.5L Flounder Fish

$65.00Out of stock

Thai Basil Baby Clams

$28.00Out of stock

Noodles & Rice

Seafood Udon Noodle

$34.00

Dummy Rice

$26.00

Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice

$20.00

Dan Dan Noodle

$11.00

Lo Mein

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$22.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$26.00

Beef Fried Rice

$24.00

Vegetable

Sautéed Baby Bak Choi with Shiitake Mushroom

$19.00

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$16.00

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetable with Tofu

$16.00

Mustard Green with Minced Garlic

$16.00

Sesame Tofu

$16.00

Sautéed Pea Shoot

$16.00

Water Spinach

$16.00Out of stock

Peashoot Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Silver Plam Cab

$45.00

Justin Paso Robles Cab

$56.00

Siduri Pnoir

$48.00

White Wine

Pine Ridge Collins Chardonnay

$60.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$35.00

Sake

Rihaku Nigori 1.8L

$180.00

Tozai Junmai 720ml

$40.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$70.00

Kanbara 750ml

$80.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$85.00

Sparkling Wine

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 750ml

$100.00

La Crema Sparkling Rose 750ml

$90.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1203 W 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

