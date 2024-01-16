Firepit Concert

$20.00

The boys of Pretty Darn are teaming up with Lincoln & South Brewing Company to bring you a totally unique concert experience. Pretty Darn’s latest release ‘The Firepit Sessions’ is a series of live recordings made around a backyard fire. And you’re invited to a very special evening that’s meant to bring you into that same intimate space. Come feel the warmth and glow of a flickering fire, roast some marshmallows, and experience the music of Pretty Darn as if they were in your own backyard!