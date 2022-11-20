  • Home
Lincoln Cafe and Bakery 6869 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563

No reviews yet

6869 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563

Stoystown, PA 15563

Popular Items

All-American Burger
Philly Philly
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.99

Battered fries topped with bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese sauce, chives and ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

5 crispy fried chicken tenders

Fried Pickles

$6.99Out of stock

Fried golden brown and served with spicy dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried golden brown and served with our red dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket of fried onion rings served with spicy dipping sauce

Burgers

All-American Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a butter toasted broiche roll

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Fresh ground beef topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and melted swiss on a butter toasted brioche roll

Pizza Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh ground beef topped with marinara sauce, melted provolone, and pepperoni on a butter toasted brioche roll

Smokehouse Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh ground beed topped with crispy bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and melted provolone on a butter toasted brioche roll

Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo wing sauce, cheddar and provolone cheese on Texas Toast served with a side of ranch

Original Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American, provolone, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses on Texas Toast

Pesto Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, spinach, and pesto mayo on Texas Toast

Stromboli Grilled Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Ham, pepperoni, sweet green peppers, and Italian cheeses served on Texas Toast with a side of marinara sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.99

Burger with american cheese served with one side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99Out of stock

3 crispy tenders with one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Crisp grilled cheese made with american cheese and served with one side

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Hot dog served with one side

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly Philly

$12.99

Thinly sliced beef, melted provolone, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and sauteed onions atop a hoagie roll

Pittsburgh Philly

$13.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced beef, melted provolone, sweet peppers, mushrooms, sauteed onions, battered fries and creamy coleslaw atop a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Little Philly

$8.99

Salads

Big Garden Salad

$8.99

A large bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheese

Big Chicken Salad

$11.99

A large bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, grilled or crispy chicken and french fries

Big Steak Salad

$11.99

A large bed of lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, philly steak and french fries

Chef Salad

$9.99Out of stock

A large bed of lettuce topped with ham, turkey, cherry tomatoes, red onion, hard-boiled egg, and cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served on a butter toasted brioche bun

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a butter toasted brioche bun

Original Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone served on a butter toasted brioche bun

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, tomatoes, spinach and pesto mayo on a butter toasted brioche roll.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled or crispy chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and cheddarjack cheese served on a garlic butter toasted brioce bun

Turkey & Bacon

$11.49Out of stock

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese and sauce on a butter toasted brioche roll.

Wraps

Original Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and ranch

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped up and served with your choice of sauce

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, spinach, and pesto mayo

Smothered Chicken Wrap

$11.49Out of stock

Grilled or crispy chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, cheddarjack cheese and garlic butter

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.49Out of stock

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, and lettuce

Other

Adult Chicken Tender Meal

$9.99Out of stock

4 crispy tenders served with one side

Quart of Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Quart of Hobo Beans

$12.50Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.00

Additional Soda

$1.00

Refill

$1.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.00+

Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Iced Whipped Coffee

$3.49+Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$1.99+

Other Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99+

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tap Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Cup of soup

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Sassy Gram's Hobo Beans

$3.99

Cup Of Chili

$2.99

Bowl Of Chili

$3.99

Pasta Salad

Out of stock

Hobo Beans Quart

$5.99

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Dijon Mustard

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6869 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563, Stoystown, PA 15563

Directions

Lincoln Cafe and Bakery image
Lincoln Cafe and Bakery image
Lincoln Cafe and Bakery image

