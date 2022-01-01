- Home
Lincoln Cafe
612 Reviews
$
1214 8th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Chopped Steak
1/2 lb hamburger steak served with 2 eggs any style, choice of potato, and toast
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash served with 2 eggs, choice of potato and choice of toast
Cheese Omelet
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Denver Omelet
3 eggs with ham, green peppers, onions and american cheese with choice of toast
Western Omelet
3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and american cheese.
Veggie Omelet
3 egg omelette with american cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Meat Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham and american cheese
3 Slices French Toast
3 Pancakes
2 Slices French Toast
2 Pancakes
Early Bird
2 pancakes, 2 eggs and 3 strips bacon
Hungry Man
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage links
French Slam
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
3 slices of a cinnamon roll dipped in french toast
Cinnamon Roll French Slam
3 slices cinnamon roll dipped french toast with 2 eggs, and 2 strips bacon
Ham Cheese Skillet
2 eggs served over diced ham and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.
Denver Skillet
2 eggs served over a mix of diced ham, green pepper, onions and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.
Combo Skillet
2 eggs served over a mix diced ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.
Meat Skillet
2 eggs served over diced ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.
Veggie Skillet
2 eggs served over green peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.
Waffle
Strawberry Waffle
Peaches & Cream Waffle
Apple Pie Waffle
Alaskan Waffle
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy (available until 11 am)
Full Biscuits and Gravy (available until 11am)
Farmers Special (available until 11am)
1/2 order of biscuits and gravy with 2 eggs any style and hash browns
APPETIZERS
LUNCH
Bacon Cheeseburger
Big Texas
grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with grilled onions mushrooms bacon and swiss cheese
BLT
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
CHEESE Quesadilla
Cheeseburger
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, boiled egg and black olives
Chicken Philly
grilled strips of chicken, green pepper onions and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Quesadilla
a large tortilla folded in half with melted cheddar jack cheese and seasoned grilled chicken
Chicken Taco Pita (Copy)
Chicken Strip Salad
Crispy chicken strips atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, boiled egg and black olives
Double Cheeseburger
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Gyro
greek seasoned sliced meat served on a warmed pita bread with diced tomatoes, onion and olives with a side of tatziki sauce
Hamburger
Hot Beef Sandwich
An open faced sandwich served on white bread with roasted sliced beef, mashed potatoes and beef gravy over it all.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
An open faced sandwich on white bread with roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy over it all
Julienne Salad
Sliced ham and turkey atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, american and swiss cheese, boiled egg and black olives
Jumbo Pork Tenderloin
Lincoln Burger
Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Lincoln Club
Triple decker sandwich. 3 slices of toast made with turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty with american cheese and grilled onion on grilled rye
Reuben
Warm sliced corn beef with saurkraut and swiss cheese on grilled rye with a side of thousand island dressing
Steak Philly
Grilled sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll
Super Burger
Swiss Melt
Grilled ham, turkey and bacon with swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Taco Salad
taco seasoned ground beef mixed with green peppers and onions in a crispy taco shell filled with lettuce tomatoes cheddar jack cheese and black olives
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with american cheese on grilled sourdough
Turkey Bacon Club
Triple decker sandwich. 3 slices of white toast layered with roast turkey breast, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Melt
Warm sliced roast turkey breast with american cheese on grilled sourdough
Veggie Quesadilla
A large grilled tortilla topped with green pepper, onions, mushrooms. tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese
Village Salad
A green salad topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, black olives and feta cheese
DINNER
2pc Broasted Chicken
4pc Broasted Chicken
Broasted breast, wing, leg and thigh
4pc Broasted Dark Meat Chicken
2 broasted legs and 2 thighs
4pc Broasted White Meat Chicken
2 broasted breasts and 2 wings
Baked Cod
Cajun Chicken Dinner
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce with strips of grilled chicken. Served with a slice of garlic toast
Chicken Fried Steak
Deep fried chicken fritter topped with chicken gravy
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti topped with breaded chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and a slice of garlic toast
Chicken Stir Fry
An oriental blend of veggies tossed with grilled chicken in a teriyaki sauce served over rice
Chicken Strips Dinner
4 golden fried chicken strips
Chop Steak
A hamburger steak topped with grilled onions and au jus
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Grilled Ham Steak
topped with slice of pineapple
Grilled Salmon Steak
House Chop Steak
A hamburger steak grilled with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and topped with swiss cheese
House Special Chicken
A tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese
Jumbo Shrimp
6 jumbo fried shrimp
Lemon Pepper Chicken Dinner
Liver and Onions
2 slices of beef liver with grilled onions.
Shrimp Basket
A generous portion of popcorn shrimp
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and a slice of garlic toast
Steak Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce with strips of grilled sirloin steak. Served with a slice of garlic toast
Steak Stir Fry
A blend of oriental veggies stir fried with sirloin steak in a teriyaki sauce served over rice
Sweet and Sour Chicken
A chicken breast with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce served over rice
Veggie Stir Fry
A delicious blend of oriental veggies tossed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice
1 Pc Broasted Chicken Only
2 Pc Broasted Chicken Only
4 Pc Broasted Chicken Only
6 Pc Broasted Chicken Only
10 Pc Broasted Chicken Only
25 pc Broasted Chicken Only
KIDS
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake
Mickey Mouse Pancake
decorated with fruit
Kids Surprise
1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 strip bacon and 1 sausage link
Kids Slam
1 slice french toast with 1 egg, 1 slice bacon and 1 sausage link
Kid Breakfast Plate
1 egg any style, choice of toast and bacon or sausage and hash browns.
Kid 2 Chicken Strips
choice of applesauce or french fries
Kraft Mac and Cheese
choice of applesauce or french fries
Kid Cheeseburger
choice of applesauce or french fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
choice of applesauce or french fries
Kid Hamburger
choice of applesauce or french fries
Kid Spaghetti
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
A family restaurant serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner. Homemade soups, and daily specials.
1214 8th Ave, Belle Plaine, IA 52208