Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lincoln Cafe

612 Reviews

$

1214 8th Ave

Belle Plaine, IA 52208

Popular Items

Kid 2 Chicken Strips
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger

BREAKFAST

1 Egg

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

3 Eggs

$4.99

Chopped Steak

$10.95

1/2 lb hamburger steak served with 2 eggs any style, choice of potato, and toast

Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

Corned beef hash served with 2 eggs, choice of potato and choice of toast

Cheese Omelet

$5.95

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.45

Denver Omelet

$7.75

3 eggs with ham, green peppers, onions and american cheese with choice of toast

Western Omelet

$8.25

3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and american cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$7.75

3 egg omelette with american cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Meat Omelet

$7.95

Bacon, sausage, ham and american cheese

3 Slices French Toast

$6.95

3 Pancakes

$6.95

2 Slices French Toast

$5.95

2 Pancakes

$5.95

Early Bird

$7.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs and 3 strips bacon

Hungry Man

$8.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage links

French Slam

$7.95

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.95Out of stock

3 slices of a cinnamon roll dipped in french toast

Cinnamon Roll French Slam

$10.45Out of stock

3 slices cinnamon roll dipped french toast with 2 eggs, and 2 strips bacon

Ham Cheese Skillet

$7.95

2 eggs served over diced ham and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.

Denver Skillet

$8.25

2 eggs served over a mix of diced ham, green pepper, onions and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.

Combo Skillet

$9.45

2 eggs served over a mix diced ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.

Meat Skillet

$8.75

2 eggs served over diced ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.

Veggie Skillet

$7.95

2 eggs served over green peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese on top of hash browns. Served with choice of toast.

Waffle

$6.95

Strawberry Waffle

$7.95

Peaches & Cream Waffle

$6.95

Apple Pie Waffle

$6.95

Alaskan Waffle

$7.95

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy (available until 11 am)

$5.95

Full Biscuits and Gravy (available until 11am)

$7.95

Farmers Special (available until 11am)

$8.95

1/2 order of biscuits and gravy with 2 eggs any style and hash browns

APPETIZERS

Onion Rings

$6.45

Cheese Balls

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Chicken Strip Appetizer

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Combo Appetizer

$9.75

Super Combo Appetizer

$11.25

LUNCH

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

Big Texas

$9.25

grilled chicken breast sandwich topped with grilled onions mushrooms bacon and swiss cheese

BLT

$5.95

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

CHEESE Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$7.45

Chicken Breast Salad

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, boiled egg and black olives

Chicken Philly

$8.95

grilled strips of chicken, green pepper onions and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

a large tortilla folded in half with melted cheddar jack cheese and seasoned grilled chicken

Chicken Taco Pita (Copy)

$9.95

Chicken Strip Salad

$8.95

Crispy chicken strips atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, boiled egg and black olives

Double Cheeseburger

$12.95

Fish Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.35

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$7.95

Gyro

$7.95

greek seasoned sliced meat served on a warmed pita bread with diced tomatoes, onion and olives with a side of tatziki sauce

Hamburger

$6.95

Hot Beef Sandwich

$8.95

An open faced sandwich served on white bread with roasted sliced beef, mashed potatoes and beef gravy over it all.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

An open faced sandwich on white bread with roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy over it all

Julienne Salad

$8.95

Sliced ham and turkey atop lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, american and swiss cheese, boiled egg and black olives

Jumbo Pork Tenderloin

$7.95

Lincoln Burger

$8.45

Hamburger patty topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Lincoln Club

$8.95

Triple decker sandwich. 3 slices of toast made with turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Patty Melt

$7.95

Hamburger patty with american cheese and grilled onion on grilled rye

Reuben

$7.95

Warm sliced corn beef with saurkraut and swiss cheese on grilled rye with a side of thousand island dressing

Steak Philly

$9.95

Grilled sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and melted mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll

Super Burger

$9.45

Swiss Melt

$8.95

Grilled ham, turkey and bacon with swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Taco Salad

$8.95

taco seasoned ground beef mixed with green peppers and onions in a crispy taco shell filled with lettuce tomatoes cheddar jack cheese and black olives

Tuna Melt

$7.75

Tuna salad with american cheese on grilled sourdough

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.95

Triple decker sandwich. 3 slices of white toast layered with roast turkey breast, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Melt

$7.95

Warm sliced roast turkey breast with american cheese on grilled sourdough

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.45

A large grilled tortilla topped with green pepper, onions, mushrooms. tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese

Village Salad

$7.95

A green salad topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, black olives and feta cheese

DINNER

2pc Broasted Chicken

$8.25

4pc Broasted Chicken

$10.95

Broasted breast, wing, leg and thigh

4pc Broasted Dark Meat Chicken

$11.95

2 broasted legs and 2 thighs

4pc Broasted White Meat Chicken

$12.95

2 broasted breasts and 2 wings

Baked Cod

$12.95

Cajun Chicken Dinner

$11.05

Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce with strips of grilled chicken. Served with a slice of garlic toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.25

Deep fried chicken fritter topped with chicken gravy

Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Spaghetti topped with breaded chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and a slice of garlic toast

Chicken Stir Fry

$10.95

An oriental blend of veggies tossed with grilled chicken in a teriyaki sauce served over rice

Chicken Strips Dinner

$9.95

4 golden fried chicken strips

Chop Steak

$11.75

A hamburger steak topped with grilled onions and au jus

Fettucini Alfredo

$10.95

Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce. Served with a slice of garlic toast

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.95

Grilled Ham Steak

$10.95

topped with slice of pineapple

Grilled Salmon Steak

$13.25Out of stock

House Chop Steak

$12.45

A hamburger steak grilled with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and topped with swiss cheese

House Special Chicken

$11.45

A tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.95

6 jumbo fried shrimp

Lemon Pepper Chicken Dinner

$11.05

Liver and Onions

$9.95

2 slices of beef liver with grilled onions.

Shrimp Basket

$9.95

A generous portion of popcorn shrimp

Spaghetti

$8.95

Spaghetti with marinara sauce and a slice of garlic toast

Steak Alfredo

$14.45

Fettuccini noodles tossed in a rich cream and garlic sauce with strips of grilled sirloin steak. Served with a slice of garlic toast

Steak Stir Fry

$13.45

A blend of oriental veggies stir fried with sirloin steak in a teriyaki sauce served over rice

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$11.95

A chicken breast with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce served over rice

Veggie Stir Fry

$9.95

A delicious blend of oriental veggies tossed in teriyaki sauce and served over rice

1 Pc Broasted Chicken Only

$2.00

2 Pc Broasted Chicken Only

$4.00

4 Pc Broasted Chicken Only

$8.00

6 Pc Broasted Chicken Only

$12.00

10 Pc Broasted Chicken Only

$20.00

25 pc Broasted Chicken Only

$50.00

KIDS

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.95

decorated with fruit

Kids Surprise

$4.95

1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 strip bacon and 1 sausage link

Kids Slam

$5.95

1 slice french toast with 1 egg, 1 slice bacon and 1 sausage link

Kid Breakfast Plate

$5.45

1 egg any style, choice of toast and bacon or sausage and hash browns.

Kid 2 Chicken Strips

$4.95

choice of applesauce or french fries

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$4.95

choice of applesauce or french fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.95

choice of applesauce or french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.45

choice of applesauce or french fries

Kid Hamburger

$5.45

choice of applesauce or french fries

Kid Spaghetti

$4.95

DESSERTS

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$1.45

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop w/topping

$1.95

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$2.75

Sundae

$3.95

Shake

$4.25

Malt

$4.25

Fruit Pie

$2.95

Cream/Meringue Pie

$3.45

Pumpkin Pie

$3.45

Pecan Pie

$3.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Cheesecake

$3.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.45

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.45

DRINKS

Coffee

$1.40

Lg Pepsi

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can Mt. Dew

$1.25

Can of Pepsi

$1.25

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Large Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Large Sierra Mist

$1.99

Large Mt. Dew

$1.99

Large Root Beer

$1.99

Large Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
A family restaurant serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner. Homemade soups, and daily specials.

1214 8th Ave, Belle Plaine, IA 52208

