N/A Beverages

FOUNTAIN SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

$6.00

French Press

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Doubble Esp

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

N/A

Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Old D Ginger Ale

$5.00

Old D Root Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Mule

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sp Lemonade

$7.00

White House Sandwiches

Salads

WH Cobb Salad To Go

$18.99

fresh greens, blackened chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, shredded havarti cheese, sweet corn, roasted red pepper, avocado, chipotle lime vinaigrette // served with crunchy rustic bread

WH Kale Salad To Go

$16.99

cranberries, currants, pecorino cheese, lemon vinaigrette // served with crunch rustic bread

Sandwiches

WH Short Rib To Go

$16.99

sous vide short rib with provolone cheese, crispy shallots

WH Cuban To Go

$15.99

prosciutto, mojo braised pork, havarti cheese, mustard & pickles

WH Grilled Cheese To Go

$15.99

black pepper goat cheese, havarti cheese, pear jam, arugula

WH Burger To Go

$16.99

buger on a sub roll with lettuce, french fries, tomatoes & housemade pickles

WH Italian Sand To Go

$14.99

mortadella, brulle burrata, prosciutto, olive oil peppers, shmear of ricotta, and roasted garlic

WH Cheesesteak To Go

$16.99

thinly sliced beef, sauteed and chopped on the plancha with lettuce, tomatoes, melted provolone cheese

Sides

WH Fries To Go

$5.99

Served with ketchup

WH Coleslaw To Go

$3.99

Desserts

WH Ecllipse To Go

$7.99

parfait of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and whipped cream with chocolate crumble on top

WH Apple Parfait To Go

$7.99

apple pie base, caramel infused whipped cream and crunchy granola top

WH Churros To Go

$7.99

served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces

Beverages

Coke Can

$3.49

Sprite Can

$3.49

Diet Coke Can

$3.49