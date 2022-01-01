Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Lincoln Tavern

9,775 Reviews

$$

425 West Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

DRINKS TOGO

Valid ID required upon pick-up. Maximum of 64oz per order, 8 cocktails.

Lincoln Lager 32 oz.

$15.00Out of stock

Valid ID required upon pick-up. Maximum of 64oz, per order (2 growlers) .

Espresso Martini TO GO

$17.00Out of stock

Valid ID required upon pick-up. Maximum of 64oz, per order (8 cocktails).

Spicy Cucumber TO GO

$17.00Out of stock

Valid ID required upon pick-up. Maximum of 64oz, per order (8 cocktails).

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Located in the heart of South Boston, Lincoln is a classic American tavern that offers guests a welcoming combination of home-spun, American fare alongside a wide variety of rustic, wood-fire-grilled specialties.

425 West Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

