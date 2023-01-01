Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Lincoln Creamery

704 Reviews

$

276 Front StLincoln, RI 02865

Lincoln, RI 02865

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

276 Front StLincoln, RI 02865, Lincoln, RI 02865

Directions

Gallery
Lincoln Creamery image
Lincoln Creamery image
Lincoln Creamery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wright's Creamery - Farm Fresh RI
orange starNo Reviews
10 Sims Avenue Providence, RI 02909
View restaurantnext
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pastiche Fine Desserts
orange star4.6 • 2,560
92 SPRUCE STREET Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
200 Woonsocket Hill Road North Smithfield, RI 02896
View restaurantnext
Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
80 Taunton Street Unit A Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext
Tree House Tavern - 1094 Centerville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1094 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

Fundati Coffee
orange star4.9 • 67
1525 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln, RI 02865
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Woonsocket
review star
No reviews yet
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
No reviews yet
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston