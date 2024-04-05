Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lincoln's Pub 157 W. Broadway

401 Reviews

$$

157 W. Broadway

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Popular Items

16" Three Meat Pizza
16" Crab Rangoon Pizza
12" Crab Rangoon Pizza

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$2.80

Coke

$1.86

Diet Coke

$1.86

Ginger Beer

$2.80

Hot Tea

$2.80

Iced Tea

$1.86

Lemonade

$2.80

Mr. Pibb

$1.86

Red Bull

$3.73

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$3.73

Root Beer

$1.86

Sprite

$1.86

Shots

BREAKFAST SHOT

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CHERRY BOMB

$8.00

DOC CHERRY

$5.00

DOC MENTHOL

$5.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$8.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.00

JAGER

$6.00

JAGER BOMB

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

MINI BEER

$7.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$7.00

SCREWBALL

$6.00

SNICKERS

$7.00

STRAWBERRY BOMB

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

BIKE NIGHT

$2 CAN

$2.00

$5 SPIKED LEMONADES

$5.00

$10 PITCHER

$10.00

Small Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

12" Three Meat Pizza

12" Three Meat Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Smoked Link, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

12" Franco's Taco Pizza

12" Franco's Taco Pizza

$20.00

Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Buffalo Sauce, Green Onion, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Ranch

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.00

"Good" Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Wagyu Beef

12" Hawaiian Pizza

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella

12" Crab Rangoon Pizza

12" Crab Rangoon Pizza

$20.00

Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion, Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

12" Superoni Pizza

$20.00

12" Combo

$20.00

Large Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

16" Three Meat Pizza

16" Three Meat Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Smoked Link, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

16" Franco's Taco Pizza

16" Franco's Taco Pizza

$25.00

Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Buffalo Sauce, Green Onion, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Ranch

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.00

"Good" Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Wagyu Beef

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella

16" Crab Rangoon Pizza

16" Crab Rangoon Pizza

$25.00

Cream Cheese, Crab, Green Onion, Chili Sauce, Fried Wonton

16" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Superoni Pizza

$25.00

16" Combo

$25.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Wood Fired Bread, Tortilla Chips, Parmesan Cheese

Dough Puffs

$8.00

Choice of Cinnamon Sugar or Garlic Parmesan

XL Cheesy Bread

XL Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Wood Fired Bread, Tomato Sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chipotle Mayo

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

Crab Rangoon Rolls

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken, Ham, Bacon Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wood Fired Bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Honey Mustard, Wood Fired Bread

B.A.L.T. Sandwich

B.A.L.T. Sandwich

$16.00

Jon's Naturals Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Mayo, Wood Fired Bread

The Goodfella Sandwich

$16.00

C.B.R Sandwich

$16.00

Wraps

Club Wrap

$16.00

Cuban Wrap

$16.00

B.A.L.T Wrap

$16.00

The Goodfella Wrap

$16.00

C.B.R. Wrap

$16.00

Wings

Small Boneless Wings

$12.00

Large Boneless Wings

$18.00

6 Bone in Wings

$12.00

12 Bone in Wings

$18.00

Cup Soup

Chili Cup

$6.00

Broccoli Cheese Cup

$6.00

French Onion Cup

$6.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Bread Bowl

Chili Bread Bowl

$12.00

Broccoli Cheese Bread Bowl

$12.00

French Onion Bread Bowl

$12.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$12.00

Desserts

Half NY Cheese Cake

$8.00

House Baked Custard, Topped with Fresh Berries

Half Cherry Cheese Cake

$8.00

Mascarpone Butter Cream, Caramel Rum Sauce

Half Seasonal Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Whole NY Cheese Cake

$15.00

Whole Cherry Cheese Cake

$15.00

Whole Seasonal Cheese Cake

$15.00

Cherry C.C Shake

$9.00

NY C.C. Shake

$9.00

Seasonal C.C Shake

$9.00

Dipping Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Side Lincolns BBQ

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Add Ons

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avacado

$1.00

Side Mushroom

$1.00

Side Pickle

$1.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Value Deal

The Pinto

The Pinto

$22.00

12" Specialty Pizza, XL Cheesy Bread

The Bel-Air

The Bel-Air

$28.00

12" 1-Topping Pizza, 6 Wings, XL Cheesy Bread

The Colt

The Colt

$34.00

16" Specialty Pizza, 12 Wings, Dough Puffs

The Falcon

The Falcon

$45.00

3 12" 1-Topping Pizzas, XL Cheesy Bread

The Mustang

The Mustang

$50.00

16" Specialty Pizza, 2 12" 1-Topping Pizzas, Dough Puffs, XL Cheesy Bread

The Continental

The Continental

$75.00

2 16" Specialty Pizzas, 24 Wings, XL Cheesy Bread

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Lincoln’s Pub, an American gastro pub on the 100 Block in downtown Council Bluffs, Iowa. Come as you are to our casual yet sophisticated neighborhood gathering spot, a place to relax and linger while sharing delicious food, satisfying drink and lively conversation. Owner’s Jon Nelson and Ryan Mann have collaborated to bring a stylish spot with casual decor serving innovative cocktails, burgers, dry aged steaks, chops and pizza.

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

