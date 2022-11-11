- Home
Linda's Cafe
21779 Tulagi Pl.
Lexington Park, MD 20653
BREAKFAST CLASSICS
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
A breaded beef fritter topped with white gravy, two eggs any style, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
EGG BREAKFAST
Two eggs any style with your choice of a classic meat, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
PORK CHOPS AND EGGS
Two grilled pork chops served with two eggs any style, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
FULL HOUSE PLATTER
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style, home fries, two strips of bacon and one sausage link and patty
BOAT BREAKFAST
A bowl of grits topped with your choice of classic meat, two eggs any style and cheddar cheese
GRAVY YOUR WAY
Your choice of chipped beef or sausage gravy over toast or biscuits. Served with home fries or grits and two eggs any style.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
A classic crispy waffle served with chicken tenders, white gravy and two eggs any style
SMOTHERED TATER TOTS BOWL
Crispy tater tots topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style and garnished with green onions.
CHICKEN VEGGIE STRAMBLER
A healthy take on a breakfast bowl served with grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, spinach, egg whites and cheddar cheese. Available as vegetarian or vegan option.
CORNED BEEF HASH
A country favorite of chopped potato and corned beef topped with two eggs any style.
BENEDICTS
CHESAPEAKE
Our hand crafted crab cakes over a grilled English muffin, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or grits.
TRADITIONAL
Canadian bacon, two eggs poached over an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce.
CALIFORNIA
Slice avocado, tomatoes and spinach on an English muffin with two eggs poached and topped with hollandaise sauce.
FLORENTINE
Spinach, mushrooms two eggs poached over grilled English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and feta cheese. Served with home fries or grits.
OMELETTES
SPANISH
Breakfast sausage, chicken or Mexican chorizo with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and salsa. Served vegetarian on request. With home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
GRANNIE'S
All in one omelette... filled with ham, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and cheddar cheese. With your choice of toast.
HAM, SWISS & MUSHROOM
Diced ham, Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast.
GARDEN
Spinach, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado and Swiss cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
VEGGIE
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
GREEK
Spinach, mushrooms and feta. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
MEAT LOVERS
Sausage, bacon and ham with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
WESTERN
Diced ham, onion and green peppers with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
MEAT & CHEESE
Choose one bacon, sausage, ham or jalapeño bacon. Choose a cheese, Swiss, cheddar, provolone or American.
BUILD YOUR OWN
CONFECTIONS
FRENCH TOAST CLASSIC
FRENCH TOAST CAPTAIN CRUNCH
PANCAKES
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
PECAN PANCAKES
BANANA WALNUT PANCAKES
FRUITY PEBBLES PANCAKES
CLASSIC WAFFLES
BACON OR SAUSAGE WAFFLE
CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLE
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
PECAN WAFFLE
GOLDEN GRAHAM WAFFLE
ON THE SIDE
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Your choice of one sausage, scrapple or bacon with an egg any style and American cheese on toast.
TOAST
White, wheat, rye or sourdough.
HOMEFRIES
GRITS
HOMEMADE GRITS
CORNED BEEF HASH
MEAT
ONE EGG ANY STYLE
Egg any style.
CHIPPED BEEF
SAUSAGE GRAVY
APPLESAUCE
BLT with Egg
but sandwich with egg and cheese
Oatmeal
Designed Sandwiches & Subs
BEEF PHILLY
8 oz shaved ribeye topped with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms and sautéed green peppers. Finished with provolone cheese.
ROCKFISH WRAP
Beer battered rockfish wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. Tartar sauce on the side.
STAR REUBEN
Our Reuben is served hot and chopped with thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled and crisp thick cut rye bread.
CHICKEN PHILLY
Thin shaved chicken breast chopped with caramelized onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Smothered with provolone cheese and a toasted amoroso roll.
CHICKEN BLT WRAP
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with ranch dressing. Make it SPICY with our jalapeño bacon.
CALIFORNIA EGG SALAD BLT
Our homemade egg salad served on grilled sourdough, crisp jalapeño bacon and sliced avocado. Available on bread or as a wrap.
LINDA'S CLUB
Three slices of toasted bread filled with sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and bacon.
TURKEY RACHEL WRAP
Sliced turkey, coleslaw and thousand island dressing. Filled with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla wrap.
CRAB CAKE SAND
Our hand made 6 oz crab cake made Southern Maryland style. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
TUNA SALAD YOUR WAY
Homemade tuna salad with our signature recipes. Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye or as a wrap.
DOUBLE BACON BLT
Six slices of bacon on your choice of white or wheat bread topped with lettuce and tomato.
GRILLED CHEESE HEAVEN
Standard grilled cheese.
GRILLED CHEESE HEAVEN WITH MEAT
Our standard grilled cheese with your choice of turkey or bacon.
Burgers
LINDA'S CLASSIC
6 oz blended burger served with your choice of toppings and American cheese.
LINDA'S CLASSIC WITH BACON
6 oz blended burger served with your choice of toppings and American cheese with bacon.
LINDA'S DOUBLE CLASSIC
Two 6 oz blended burger patties served with your choice of toppings and American cheese.
CALIFORNIA BURGER
6 oz blended burger with avocado, bacon, tomato and provolone cheese.
SMOKEHOUSE MAPPLE & CHEDDAR BURGER
Beer braised onion jam, jalapeño bacon and cheddar cheese with a brown sugar and maple syrup infused patty.
SPICY JACK BURGER
Jalapeño bacon, jalapeño slices, spicy mustard and pepper jack cheese.
Platters and Baskets
HOT TURKEY PLATTER
Sliced turkey sandwich between white bread and topped with yellow turkey gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetables and stuffing.
LINDA'S SPECIAL
Our 8 oz beef patty topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable.
ROCKFISH BASKET
Beer bottled rockfish served with skin on French fries and coleslaw.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Chicken tenders served with French fries and coleslaw.
Sides
COLESLAW
Classic slaw blended in a sweet and tangy sauce.
ONION RINGS
Crisp beer battered onions served with ranch dressing cup on the side.
VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
Hot vegetable of the day.
MASHED POTATOES
Served with gravy.
POTATO SALAD
Homemade mustard based salad... sweet and tangy.
FF
SOUP
PREMIUM SOUP
Salads
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, homemade croutons, diced chicken and our egg based Caesar dressing.
KITCHEN SINK SALAD
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, turkey, crumbled bun cheese, hard boiled egg, walnuts and Craisins.
SIDE SALAD
A fresh crisp salad of carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
21779 Tulagi Pl., Lexington Park, MD 20653