Linda's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

21779 Tulagi Pl.

Lexington Park, MD 20653

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
EGG BREAKFAST
MEAT

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.00

A breaded beef fritter topped with white gravy, two eggs any style, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

EGG BREAKFAST

$8.00+

Two eggs any style with your choice of a classic meat, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

PORK CHOPS AND EGGS

$13.00

Two grilled pork chops served with two eggs any style, home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

FULL HOUSE PLATTER

$13.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style, home fries, two strips of bacon and one sausage link and patty

BOAT BREAKFAST

$9.00

A bowl of grits topped with your choice of classic meat, two eggs any style and cheddar cheese

GRAVY YOUR WAY

$11.00+

Your choice of chipped beef or sausage gravy over toast or biscuits. Served with home fries or grits and two eggs any style.

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$12.00

A classic crispy waffle served with chicken tenders, white gravy and two eggs any style

SMOTHERED TATER TOTS BOWL

$11.00

Crispy tater tots topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style and garnished with green onions.

CHICKEN VEGGIE STRAMBLER

$11.00

A healthy take on a breakfast bowl served with grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, spinach, egg whites and cheddar cheese. Available as vegetarian or vegan option.

CORNED BEEF HASH

$10.00

A country favorite of chopped potato and corned beef topped with two eggs any style.

BENEDICTS

CHESAPEAKE

$17.00

Our hand crafted crab cakes over a grilled English muffin, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or grits.

TRADITIONAL

$11.00

Canadian bacon, two eggs poached over an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce.

CALIFORNIA

$12.00

Slice avocado, tomatoes and spinach on an English muffin with two eggs poached and topped with hollandaise sauce.

FLORENTINE

$11.00

Spinach, mushrooms two eggs poached over grilled English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce and feta cheese. Served with home fries or grits.

OMELETTES

SPANISH

$12.00+

Breakfast sausage, chicken or Mexican chorizo with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and salsa. Served vegetarian on request. With home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

GRANNIE'S

$11.00

All in one omelette... filled with ham, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and cheddar cheese. With your choice of toast.

HAM, SWISS & MUSHROOM

$9.00

Diced ham, Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast.

GARDEN

$11.00

Spinach, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado and Swiss cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

VEGGIE

$10.00

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

GREEK

$9.00

Spinach, mushrooms and feta. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

MEAT LOVERS

$11.00

Sausage, bacon and ham with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

WESTERN

$9.00

Diced ham, onion and green peppers with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.

MEAT & CHEESE

$9.00+

Choose one bacon, sausage, ham or jalapeño bacon. Choose a cheese, Swiss, cheddar, provolone or American.

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

CONFECTIONS

FRENCH TOAST CLASSIC

$6.00

FRENCH TOAST CAPTAIN CRUNCH

$7.00

PANCAKES

$4.00+

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$6.00+

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$6.00+

PECAN PANCAKES

$6.00+

BANANA WALNUT PANCAKES

$6.00+

FRUITY PEBBLES PANCAKES

$6.00+

CLASSIC WAFFLES

$5.00

BACON OR SAUSAGE WAFFLE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLE

$6.00

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$6.00

PECAN WAFFLE

$6.00

GOLDEN GRAHAM WAFFLE

$6.00

ON THE SIDE

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.00

Your choice of one sausage, scrapple or bacon with an egg any style and American cheese on toast.

TOAST

$3.00

White, wheat, rye or sourdough.

HOMEFRIES

$3.00

GRITS

$3.00

HOMEMADE GRITS

CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.00

MEAT

ONE EGG ANY STYLE

Egg any style.

CHIPPED BEEF

$6.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$6.00

APPLESAUCE

$3.00

BLT with Egg

$7.00+

but sandwich with egg and cheese

Oatmeal

$4.00

Designed Sandwiches & Subs

BEEF PHILLY

$12.00

8 oz shaved ribeye topped with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms and sautéed green peppers. Finished with provolone cheese.

ROCKFISH WRAP

$12.00

Beer battered rockfish wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. Tartar sauce on the side.

STAR REUBEN

$12.00

Our Reuben is served hot and chopped with thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled and crisp thick cut rye bread.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

Thin shaved chicken breast chopped with caramelized onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Smothered with provolone cheese and a toasted amoroso roll.

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with ranch dressing. Make it SPICY with our jalapeño bacon.

CALIFORNIA EGG SALAD BLT

$12.00+

Our homemade egg salad served on grilled sourdough, crisp jalapeño bacon and sliced avocado. Available on bread or as a wrap.

LINDA'S CLUB

$11.00

Three slices of toasted bread filled with sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and bacon.

TURKEY RACHEL WRAP

$12.00

Sliced turkey, coleslaw and thousand island dressing. Filled with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla wrap.

CRAB CAKE SAND

$17.00

Our hand made 6 oz crab cake made Southern Maryland style. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

TUNA SALAD YOUR WAY

$9.00

Homemade tuna salad with our signature recipes. Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye or as a wrap.

DOUBLE BACON BLT

$9.00+

Six slices of bacon on your choice of white or wheat bread topped with lettuce and tomato.

GRILLED CHEESE HEAVEN

$7.00

Standard grilled cheese.

GRILLED CHEESE HEAVEN WITH MEAT

$9.00+

Our standard grilled cheese with your choice of turkey or bacon.

Burgers

LINDA'S CLASSIC

$9.00

6 oz blended burger served with your choice of toppings and American cheese.

LINDA'S CLASSIC WITH BACON

$10.00

6 oz blended burger served with your choice of toppings and American cheese with bacon.

LINDA'S DOUBLE CLASSIC

$12.00

Two 6 oz blended burger patties served with your choice of toppings and American cheese.

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$11.00

6 oz blended burger with avocado, bacon, tomato and provolone cheese.

SMOKEHOUSE MAPPLE & CHEDDAR BURGER

$11.00

Beer braised onion jam, jalapeño bacon and cheddar cheese with a brown sugar and maple syrup infused patty.

SPICY JACK BURGER

$11.00

Jalapeño bacon, jalapeño slices, spicy mustard and pepper jack cheese.

Platters and Baskets

HOT TURKEY PLATTER

$11.00

Sliced turkey sandwich between white bread and topped with yellow turkey gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetables and stuffing.

LINDA'S SPECIAL

$11.00

Our 8 oz beef patty topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable.

ROCKFISH BASKET

$12.00

Beer bottled rockfish served with skin on French fries and coleslaw.

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$11.00

Chicken tenders served with French fries and coleslaw.

Sides

COLESLAW

$3.00

Classic slaw blended in a sweet and tangy sauce.

ONION RINGS

$3.00

Crisp beer battered onions served with ranch dressing cup on the side.

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$3.00

Hot vegetable of the day.

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

Served with gravy.

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

Homemade mustard based salad... sweet and tangy.

FF

$3.00

SOUP

$4.00+

PREMIUM SOUP

$5.00+

Salads

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, homemade croutons, diced chicken and our egg based Caesar dressing.

KITCHEN SINK SALAD

$11.00

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, turkey, crumbled bun cheese, hard boiled egg, walnuts and Craisins.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

A fresh crisp salad of carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.

APPETIZERS

JALAPENO POPPER

$6.00

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$6.00

LOADED FF

$6.00

CHCIKEN TENDERS (4)

$9.00

BREAKFAST

KIDS SILVER DOLLAR HOTCAKES

$5.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

BIG KIDS BREAKFAST

$6.00

KIDS EGG PLATTER

$5.00

KIDS HOTCAKES FRUITY PEBBLE

$6.00

KIDS HOTCAKES CHOCOLATE CHIP

$6.00

KIDS HOTCAKES BLUEBERRY

$6.00

LUNCH & DINNER

KIDS HOT TURKEY PLATTER

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$4.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

DRINKS

KIDS DRINKS

T SHIRTS

Linda's T-shirt

$21.00

LinDA'S HOODIE

$35.00

MUGS

MUG

$10.00

CANDY AND TREATS

YORK PATTY

$0.15

BROWNIE

$3.00

COOKIES

$3.00

PIE

APPLE PIE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MERIGUE

$5.00

LEMON MERINGUE

$5.00

PEACH COBBLER

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21779 Tulagi Pl., Lexington Park, MD 20653

Directions

