Linden Bakery

Food

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Lightly scrambled eggs, cheddar, parmesan aioli on house brioche bun

Egg and Cheese On a Bagel

$10.00

Scrambled eggs and cheddar on regular or seeded bagel

Bacon Egg and Cheese on a Bagel

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon on regular or seeded bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bagel of your choice with cream cheese schmear

Mediterranean Egg Sammie

$12.00

Fried eggs, feta, kale arugula mix, garlic aioli on ciabatta

Toasts

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Brioche toast in overnight cinnamon batter w berries and maple syrup

Nutella French Toast

$10.00

Market fruit and berries with our house made Nutella chocolate sauce

Strawberry Cream Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Stuffed with whipped cream cheese, strawberries and strawberry sauce

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Market greens with acv dressing, pickled red onions, feta, and toasted pepitas on sourdough

Sandwiches

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Griddled sourdough with gouda, mozzarella and fontina cheese

Tuna Melt

$11.00

House made tuna salad, pickles, fontina cheese on sourdough

Fresh Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Avocado, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, market greens, feta on wonder sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$12.00

pepper jack and muenster, tomato, pickled red onions, grilled chicken and ranch on sourdough

Lox on Everything

$12.00

Dill cream cheese, cucumbers, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled red onion, capers on everything seeded bagel

BLT-A

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on ciabatta

Roast Turkey Club

$12.00

Non-gmo roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on wonder sourdough

Tuna on Ciabatta

$10.00

House made tuna salad, market greens, pickled red onions on ciabatta

Spinach Pesto Caprese

$12.00

Spinach pesto, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic glaze on ciabatta baguette

Chicken Avocado

$13.00

Pesto aioli, smashed avocado, grilled chicken, provolone and muenster cheese, pickled red onions on wonder sourdough

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Sirloin steak, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli on ciabatta

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Market greens, feta, olives, shaved red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, sourdough croutons, parmesan, walnuts, caesar dressing

Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Bacon

Toasted Sourdough w Butter

$3.00

Sourdough and Butter

Twice Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Twice Roasted Potatoes

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Sourdough with Mozzarella

Peanut Butter Toast

$6.00

Peanut butter with house strawberry jam

Pastries

Croissant

$4.25

Morning Bun

$4.25

Loose Bagels

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Sesame Seed

$2.00

Poppy Seed

$2.00

Breads

Ciabatta

$2.00

Drinks

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Coffee/Espresso Drinks

Coffee

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Oat Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Capuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Other

Kid's Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

356 Morrison Plantation Parkway Suite B2, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

