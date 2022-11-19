Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lindley Park Filling Station

No reviews yet

2201 Walker Ave

Greensboro, NC 27403

Popular Items

Amesbury
Madison Ave
Longview

Station Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.95

french fries, bacon, cheddar

Bacon Cheese Tots

$7.95

Crispy tater tots covered in bacon and melty cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of dressing.

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Crispy chicken wings with choice of sauce and dressing.

Cornmeal Fried Pickles

$7.95

Crispy cornmeal fried pickles with a side of chili dill sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.25

Crispy fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and a side of ranch.

Parmesan Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Parmesan Artichoke Dip served with a side of pita chips.

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.25

Crispy sweet potato chips served with a side of ranch.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.95

roasted red pepper hummus, pita chips

Burgers & Dogs

Chapman Street

$12.75

Angus burger, pimento cheese and bacon on a potato roll.

Ashland

$10.95

navy bean burger, herb mayo, mixed greens, tomatoes, and red onions on brioche.

Corner

$5.75

All beef dog with chipotle ketchup, red onions, and relish.

Lindell

$12.95

Angus burger, sharp cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a potato roll.

Summerfield

$13.95

grass-fed beef topped with sharp cheddar, green chile sauce, roasted garlic lime aioli, sunny-side-up egg on brioche.

Walker Ave

$7.25Out of stock

Sausage dog with dijon mustard.

West Market

$12.95

Angus burger, smoky ghost pepper jack, chili, slaw, and sriracha mustard, potato roll.

Willowbrook

$12.95

Two angus burgers topped with swiss, 1000 island, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and sauerkraut on marble rye.

Wraps

Amesbury

$10.50

Grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, mild cheddar, tomatoes, spinach and basil aioli.

Beechwood

$12.95

Salmon, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, lettuce, and Caesar dressing.

Berkshire

$12.25

Angus meatloaf, provolone, mushrooms, fried onions, and chipotle ketchup.

Lindley

$9.95

Choice of rosemary chicken salad, egg salad*, tuna salad*, or pimento cheese; served with choice of bread.

Northridge

$9.25

Roasted red pepper hummus, feta, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and lettuce on a pita.

Sandwiches

Brice Street

$10.95

Roast beef, caramelized onions, provolone, rosemary mayo, baguette.

Madison Ave

$10.25

Smoked turkey, granny smith apples, honey walnut cream cheese on a croissant.

Rolling Road

$10.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss on marble rye.

Avondale

$11.25

Bbq pulled pork, maple ham, bacon, havarti cheese, sriracha mustard on sourdough.

Greenway

$9.50

Fried green tomatoes, herb mayo, sharp cheddar, and lettuce on texas toast.

Lindley Sunset

$9.95

half sandwich or wrap, a cup of soup or salad *not available with mayflower, englewood, or beechwood, all salads available without seafood

Ridgeway

$10.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, red peppers, sprouts, sharp cheddar, and basil aioli on wheat bread.

Tremont

$10.25

Maple ham or smoked turkey with whole grain honey mustard, brie, and lettuce on a baguette.

Waverly Way

$10.75

Smoked turkey, maple ham, bacon, and cheddar with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on texas toast.

Mayflower

$10.50

Grilled portabella mushroom, provolone, red peppers, basil aioli and sprouts on a potato roll.

BYO

BYO Burger

$8.95

Build your own burger.

BYO Sand/Wrap

$4.95

Build your own sandwich or wrap.

BYO Dog

Build your own hot dog or sausage dog.

Salads

Elam

$7.95

Tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and green leaf lettuce, Caesar dressing.

Filling Station

$8.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Longview

$12.95

Grilled salmon, goat cheese, walnuts, red onions, tomatoes, and baby spinach with basil poppyseed dressing on the side.

Park Sampler

$9.95

Choose any three, served over greens: rosemary chicken salad, egg salad, house garden salad, traditional, tuna salad, roasted red pepper hummus, lpfs pasta salad, potato salad or pimento cheese.

Spring Garden

$7.75

Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, and green leaf lettuce with choice of dressing.

Westdale

$8.95

Tomatoes, feta, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and mixed greens with a caper vinaigrette on the side.

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Warm fudge brownie with ice cream.

Cheerwine Float

$5.95

Cheerwine and ice cream.

Cheesecake

$6.95

Daily cheesecake offering.

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Classic sweet and tangy key lime pie.

Reese's Cake

$6.95

Delicious combo of chocolate, peanut butter and cake.

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Classic combo of Root Beer and ice cream.

Bread Puddin

$6.95

Blondie With Ice Cream

$5.95

Sides

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Please call the restaurant to see what daily soup we are offering.

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Please call the restaurant to see what daily soup we are offering.

SIDE Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.25

Side of bacon cheese fries.

SIDE Bacon Cheese Tots

$6.25

Side of bacon cheese tots.

SIDE Cheese Fries

$5.25

Side of cheese fries.

SIDE Cheese Tots

$5.25

Side of cheese tots.

SIDE Fries

$4.25

Classic french fries.

SIDE Pasta Salad

$4.25

House made pasta salad.

SIDE Potato Salad

$4.25

Side of house made potato salad.

SD Specialty Salads

$5.95

Choice of specialty side salad.

SD Spring Garden Salad

$5.95

Side garden salad.

SIDE Sweet Potato Chips

$4.25

Side of sweet potato chips.

SIDE Tater Tots

$4.25

Side of crispy tater tots.

SIDE Slaw

$2.95

Side Pita

$1.95

Large Fries Side

$6.95

Large Tots Side

$6.95

Half Side Pita

$1.00

Carrots And Celery

$4.25

Side Of Ranch

Bauguette

$1.50

Slice Texas Toast

$1.00

Slice Sourdough

$1.25

Slice Rye

$1.25

Brioche

$1.50

Potato Roll

$1.50

Crossiant

$1.75

Kids Menu

Lucys Grill Cheese

$4.50

Kids grilled cheese with choice of side item.

Scooters PB & J

$4.00

Kids PB & J with a choice of side item.

Emma Plate

$4.95

A selection of turkey, cheese, apples, craisins and crackers.

Deli

QT of Soup

$12.00

Please call the restaurant to see what daily soup we are offering.

Cold Salads

Choice of cold deli salad.

Dressings

Ranch Pt

$6.95

Balsamic Pt

$6.95

Soda

Water

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.95

Water

Half And Half Tea

$2.75

Bottles

Abita Root Beer

$2.95

Cheerwine

$2.95

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2201 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

Gallery
Lindley Park Filling Station image
Lindley Park Filling Station image
Lindley Park Filling Station image

