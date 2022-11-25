Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Feel like you are in Mexico for a couple of hours! Great food, cocktails, and atmosphere. We are always ready to serve you! Gracias!
Location
5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bosque Brewing Co. - Heights Public House
No Reviews
5210 Eubank Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurant
Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE NE - 5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H
No Reviews
5809 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, H Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurant
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Heights
No Reviews
11225 MONTGOMERY NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque