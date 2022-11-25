Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

  • Home
Popular Items

Enchiladas
Tacos
Fajitas

Lunch Specials

Camarones Empanizados

$9.99

5 breaded shrimp served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Chalupa

$9.99

Taco salad with your choice of meat

Chile Colorado

$9.99

Red Chile Pork Stew served with rice and beans

Chuleta de Puerco

$9.99

Pork chop served with rice and beans

Coctel de Camaron

$9.99

Fresh small shrimp cocktial served with homemade calmato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Fajitas de Pollo

$9.99

Chicken Fajitas

Plato Combinado

$9.99

One red chile cheese enchilada, one crispy shreeded beef taco, rice and beans

Plato de Enchiladas

$9.99

Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans

Plato de Mole

$9.99

Mexican chicken mole (contains peanuts)

Plato Mexicano

$9.99

One homemade chile relleno, one red chile cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Tacos Dorados

$9.99

Three crispy shredded beef tacos with rice and beans

Antojitos

Burritos

$9.99

Served with guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo, except chile relleno and bean burritos

Tacos

Tacos

$11.99

Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans

Appetizers

Asada Mexican Fries

Asada Mexican Fries

$10.99

Fries served with asada, queso dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

Camaron Aguachile

Camaron Aguachile

$15.99
Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp with lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro

Ceviche Playa

$15.99

Shrimp soacked in lime juice with tomatoes, jalapenos,

Ensalada de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp Salad made with fresh shrimp, pico de gallo, mayo and avocado.

Flauta Party

Flauta Party

$15.99
Guac Bowl

Guac Bowl

$10.99

Guacamole and tortilla chips served with rolled taquitos

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Ostiones Docena

$19.99

Fresh Oysters (12)

Ostiones en su concha 1/2 docena

$14.99

Fresh oysters (6)

Ostiones Montados 1/2 Docena

$18.99

Fresh oysers (6) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche

Ostiones Montados Docena

Ostiones Montados Docena

$23.99

Fresh oysers (12) loaded with fresh shrimp ceviche

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Prepared with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, and add shredded beef, chorizo, ham, chicken, steak, or shrimp for $1.50

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Traditional melted cheese fondue

Small Nachos

$9.99

Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Tostada Ceviche

Tostada Ceviche

$9.99

Mexican style shrimp ceviche served with cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onions and lettuce.

Tostada Mixta

$10.99

Caldos

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

$14.99

Shrimp and fish soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Mariscos

Caldo de Mariscos

$14.99

Shrimp, crab, octopus, calamari, and mussels soup served with house specialty sauce

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$11.99

Traditional beef soup

Carne en su Jugo

$14.99

Beef and whole beans in our specialty sauce served with rice, very spicy

Menudo

$9.99Out of stock

Only available Saturday and Sunday

Cocteles

Campechana

$15.99

Fresh shrimp and octopus cocktial served with homemade calmato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Ceviche A La Playa

$15.99
Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Fresh shrimp cocktial served with homemade clamato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Combos de Marisco

Costa Brava

Costa Brava

$21.99

Five shrimp of your choice, 8 oz New York Steak, a baked potato and a small salad

Fillete Relleno

$18.99

A fish fillet served with shrimp, octopus, and house specialty sauce topped with cheese

Plato Chihuahua

$21.99

Three fiesta shrimp, three breaded shrimp, three beef grilled ribs,served with rice, fries and a salad

Plato Del General Villa

$37.99

Plato del Rio

$18.99

Five breaded shrimp and a steak served with rice, fries, and a salad

Plato Playa

Plato Playa

$18.99

Three breaded shrimp, three fiesta shrimp, and a fish fillet of your choice served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Family Plates

Alambrada

Alambrada

$31.99

Grilled steak cooked with onions, peppers, and bacon topped with cheese. Two baked potatos, two charro beans and two deep fried jalapenos

Barbacoa Para 2

$29.99

1 lb barbacoa, 2 sides of charro beans, 2 baked potatoes, garnish, and tortillas of your choice.

Charola Marisquera

Charola Marisquera

$49.99

6 loaded oysters, two small shrimp cocktails, shrimp ceviche, three breaded shrimp, and three shrimp wrapped in bacon

Fajitas Para Dos

$31.99

Fajitas, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas

Family Taco Pack

Family Taco Pack

$37.99

12 tacos, rice, beans, four 16oz soft drinks

Parrillada Asada Para 3

$46.99

Parrillada Asada Para 4

$56.99
Parrillada de Asada

Parrillada de Asada

$31.99

Grilled meat, two baked potato, two charro beans, two deep fried jalapenos, a side of melted cheese fondue, and tortillas

Tacos and Margaritas for 4

$49.99

12 tacos, rice, beans, four virgin margaritas

Fish Fillets

Filetes de Pescado

$18.99

Fish fillet of your liking served with rice, fries, and a salad

Kid's Menu

Kid's Coctel Camaron

$8.99

Kids shrimp cocktail

Kid's Enchiladas

$8.99

One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Kid's Flautas

$8.99

Three rolled taquitos served with rice and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.99

cheese quesadilla with rice and beans

Tiritas de Pollo

$8.99

Chicken fingers served with rice and fries

Mexican Dishes

Chalupa

Chalupa

$13.99

Taco salad served with beans pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese, choose your favorite meat with the choice of Asada, shredded beef, chicken, or pork

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99

Enchiladas Montadas

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas with two eggs, served with rice and beans. Add beef or chicken to enchiladas for 1.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99

Beef, chicken, or mix grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions

Plato de Alambre

$16.99

Steak cooked with bacon, ham, jalapenos, tomato, onions, cilantro, topped with cheese

Plato de Flautas

$14.99

Four homemade shredded beef rolled taquitos served with rice and beans

Plato Mexicano

$14.99

One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada, one rolled taquito, served with rice and beans

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$15.99

Two cheese enchiladas, 6 oz steak, served with rice and beans

Mexican Platters

Barbacoa

$14.99

Traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices, slowly cooked until perfectly tender, served with rice and beans.

Bistec Ranchero

$16.99

Grilled beef ribs in a house sauce with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos served with rice, beans, and garnish

Burrito Plate

$11.99

A burrito of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled mexican steak with seasoning served with rice and beans

Carne Desebrada

$15.99

Grilled shredded beef with bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese and onions

Plato de Carnitas

$14.99

Seasoned pork meat served with rice, beans, and Garnish

Chile Rojo

Chile Rojo

$14.99

Pork stew in homemade red chili

Chuleta de Puerco

Chuleta de Puerco

$14.99

Beef steak served with a baked potatoe, rice, beans, and garnish

Chuleta de Res

$15.99
Costillas de Res

Costillas de Res

$16.99

Grilled beef ribs served with rice, beans, and garnish

Plato de Mole

Plato de Mole

$14.99

Mexican chicken mole (contains peanuts)

Plato de Tacos

$13.99

Quesadilla Plate

$12.99

Mojarras

Mojarras

$18.99

Fried tilapia served with rice, fries and salad

Postres

Bola de nieve

$1.99

A scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and a cherrie

Bola de Nieve Frita

Bola de Nieve Frita

$5.99

A scoop of our famous fried ice cream, topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Does not include churros.

Carrito de Churros

$12.99

Churro "cart" served with 6 mini churros and three dipping sauces

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

Cake made with cream and soft cheese on a pastry crust

Churro

$2.99
Flan

Flan

$7.99

Traditional mexican pastry containing a sweet filling

Nieve Frita con Churros

Nieve Frita con Churros

$7.99

Fried ice cream with churros

Pastel de Chocolate

$7.99

Cake flavored with melted chocolate and cocoa powder

Pastel de Tres Leches

Pastel de Tres Leches

$7.99

Traditional mexican sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk

Shrimp Dishes

Camarones Chipotle

Camarones Chipotle

$17.99

Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Chipotle" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad

Camarones Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp prepared with house specialty "Diabla" sauce, served with rice, fries. and a small salad

Camarones Empanizado

Camarones Empanizado

$17.99

Breaded shrimp served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Camarones Fiesta

Camarones Fiesta

$17.99

Shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeno deep fried wrapped in bacon

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99

Shrimp served in house specialty tomato sauce with jalapenos. bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, fries, and a small salad

Fajitas de Camaron

$17.99

Fajitas Mar Y Tierra

$17.99

Shrimp, Chicken, and Beef fajitas with bell peppers, tomatos, and onions

Tacos de Camaron

$13.99

Sides

1 Libra de Barbacoa

$21.99

16 oz frijoles charros

$7.99

16 oz frijoles refritos

$6.99

16 oz Salsa Verde Mesa

$6.99

32 oz frijoles charros

$12.50

32 oz frijoles refritos

$9.99

32 oz Salsa Verde Mesa

$13.50

Carne New York A La Carte

$19.99

Carne Tampiquena A La Carte

$7.99

Chips, Salsa, and Queso

$4.99

Pan

$1.99

Side 1 Camaron Empanizado

$2.25

Side 1 Camaron Fiesta

$2.99

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

Side 2 Eggs

$2.25

Side 2 Tostadas

$1.50

Side 2 Wennies

$1.99

Side 4 Costillas

$14.99

Side Aderezo Camarones

$0.99

Side Arroz

$2.25

Side Asada

$8.99

Side Asparagus

$2.25

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Barbacoa

$8.99

Side Camaron Chipotle A La Carte

$10.99

Order comes with 5 shrimp.

Side Camaron Coctel

$4.99

Side Camarones Diabla

$10.99

Order comes with 5 shrimp a la carte.

Side Carnitas

$7.99

Side Charro Beans

$2.25

Side Chile Relleno

$4.75

Side Chile Rojo Carne

$8.99

Side Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Side Chorizo

$1.99

Side Chuleta

$10.99

Side Desebrada

$8.99

Side Enchilada

$3.25

Side Fillet A La Carte

$8.99

Side Flauta

$2.49

Side Fries

$2.25

Side Frijoles Refritos

$2.50

Side Guacamole Large

$6.99

Side Guacamole Medium

$3.99

Side Guacamole Small

$2.25

Side Jamon

$1.99

Side Mole

$8.99

Side Pancake

$2.99

Side Papa Asada

$2.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Side Pollo

$7.99

Side Salsa Aguachile

$2.25

Side Salsa Chipotle

$4.99

Side Salsa Diabla

$4.99

Side Salsa Ranchera

$4.99

Side Tirita Pollo

$0.99

Side Tocino

$2.99

Side Toreado

$0.99

Side Tortilla Harina

$1.25

Side Tortilla Maiz

$1.25

Taco A La Carte

$3.25

Steaks

Cola Langosta

$23.99

New York Steak

$24.99

12 oz New York steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$27.99

12 oz Rib Eye steak accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Rib Eye & Langosta

Rib Eye & Langosta

$39.99

12 oz Rib Eye and Lobster Tail, accompanied with a baked potato, asparagus and a salad

T-Bone

$25.99

12 oz T-Bone accompanied with green asparagus, sald, and a baked potato

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid Agua Fresca

$1.99

Kid Drink

$1.99
Licuado

Licuado

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.25

Rasberry Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Refill Aguas Frescas

$1.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Candy

Pelon

$1.00

Salsagueti

$1.00

Jamonsillo

$2.00

Sour Punch

$2.00

Chicles

$1.00

Crayon

$1.00

Bottle Pop

$1.00

Juguete

$2.00

Banderita

$2.00

Gift Card Sale

Gift Card Sale

$2.00
Restaurant info

Feel like you are in Mexico for a couple of hours! Great food, cocktails, and atmosphere. We are always ready to serve you! Gracias!

Location

5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Directions

