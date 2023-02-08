Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina

Restaurant info

Lindy's is a family owned and operated restaurant, banquet, beach club and marina located on Bangs Lake in Wauconda, IL. Three generations and more than 55 years later Lindy’s is still in operation. As a family, we continue to commit ourselves to keeping the Lindy’s spirit alive for many generations to come. We are located at 115 Park and Main Streets in downtown Wauconda with a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Lindy's opens daily at 11:00 am. In the summer months there is live music on our beach deck, so come out and enjoy daily food and drink SPECIALS and our waterfront location! We also offer Lindy's Curbside and Pierside TOGO. Get your food and beverage without ever leaving the comfort of your car or boat! Go to lindyslanding.com to place your order and when you arrive to pick it up, park in our designated Curbside To-Go parking spot right in the front of the building and we will run it to your car. Or Call 847.526.9789 to place your order!

Website