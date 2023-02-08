Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina

review star

No reviews yet

115 Park Street

Wauconda, IL 60084

APPETIZERS

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

petite shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

A seasonal selection of meats and cheeses, pickles, olives, fruit, crackers, jams, nuts, etc.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

beer-battered with spicy ranch

Nachos

$11.00

cheddar jack blend, tomato, scallion, cilantro, sour cream, salsa

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, housemade pita chips, sriracha & wasabi aioli

+6 Naan

$2.50

SOUP + SALAD

Autumn Pom Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, roasted delicata squash, fried goat cheese crouton, pomegranate seeds, shaved red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Lg House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, cheddar, choice of dressing

LL Chopped

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, red onion, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, ranch

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$6.00

HANDHELDS

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, classic bun

Bangs Burger

$15.00

BYO BURGER

$12.00

8 oz angus beef patty, leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a classic bun

BYO CHICKEN

$12.00

chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a classic bun

BYO VEGAN

$14.00

Vegan patty, leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a classic bun

Caprese Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Club

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, classic bun

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Short Rib Melt

$18.00Out of stock

Sweet Before Heat

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, cilantro lime coleslaw, sweet chili buffalo sauce, sliced pickles, classic bun, choice of ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Turkey Burger

$14.00

jalapeno and cheddar stuffed 8 oz ground turkey patty, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, classic bun

ENTREES

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Short rib, red wine demi-glace, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

lightly breaded and pan seared chicken, lemon caper sauce, seasonal vegetable, choice of starch

Filet Medallions

$28.00

4 oz twin steaks, seasonal vegetable, choice of starch, and choice of parmesan, bleu cheese, or horseradish crust. crab crust +$2 per filtet

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer battered tempura barramundi, fries, bang bang sauce, and sweet-chili vinaigrette for dipping

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

thai chili glaze, seasonal vegetable, basmati rice

Half Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Seasoned hickory smoked half chicken, mashed potato, seasonal vegetable

Jim's Jambalaya

$19.00

Andouille sausage, petite shrimp, chicken, basmati rice & Cajun tomato sauce

Ribeye

$36.00

16 oz ribeye, seasonal vegetable, choice of starch

Scallops

$36.00

Pan seared scallops, spinach & butternut squash risotto, herb chili butter

Shrimp Skewers

$19.00

Large grilled shrimp, rice pilaf, asparagus, lemon butter sauce

PASTA & RISOTTOS

Loaded Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, homemade cheese sauce, bacon bits, grilled chicken, breadcrumbs

Mac + Cheese

$13.00

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Arborio rice, baby bella mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic, crispy mushrooms

SW Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Linguini pasta, chicken, broccoli, ancho chili cream sauce

SIDES

BREAD

side apples

$2.00

side asparagus

$7.00

side au gratin potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

side avocado

$3.00

side bleu cheese

$0.50

side brussels sprouts

$7.00

side caesar salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

side chips

$3.00

side coleslaw

$3.00

side fries

$3.00

side fruit

$3.00

side guac (4oz)

$3.00

side honey mustard

$0.50

side house salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, cheddar, choice of dressing

side jalapenos

$2.00

side mac + cheese

$8.00

side mashed potatoes

$3.00

side mayo

$0.50

side ranch

$0.50

side rice pilaf

$3.00

side salsa

$0.50

side seasonal veggies

$6.00

side sour cream

$1.00

side spinach risotto

$6.00

side sweet potato tots

$3.00

KID'S

Kid's Burger

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Chicken Breast

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's HotDog

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$8.00

choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink

Kid's Buffet B2S Bash

$13.00

Adult Buffet B2S Bash

$17.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Potato Skins

$13.00

Italian Dinner Salad

$17.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00Out of stock
Lindy's is a family owned and operated restaurant, banquet, beach club and marina located on Bangs Lake in Wauconda, IL. Three generations and more than 55 years later Lindy's is still in operation. As a family, we continue to commit ourselves to keeping the Lindy's spirit alive for many generations to come. We are located at 115 Park and Main Streets in downtown Wauconda with a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Lindy's opens daily at 11:00 am. In the summer months there is live music on our beach deck, so come out and enjoy daily food and drink SPECIALS and our waterfront location! We also offer Lindy's Curbside and Pierside TOGO. Get your food and beverage without ever leaving the comfort of your car or boat! Go to lindyslanding.com to place your order and when you arrive to pick it up, park in our designated Curbside To-Go parking spot right in the front of the building and we will run it to your car. Or Call 847.526.9789 to place your order!

