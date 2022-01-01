Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill - Boise

4,429 Reviews

$$

3210 E Louise Dr

Meridian, ID 83642

Popular Items

Orange Peel Chicken
Pan-Seared Potstickers
Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

Utensils

Include Utensils

Do Not Include Utensils

Shareables.

Asian Nachos

Asian Nachos

$12.00

Chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, hoisin bbq sauce, guacamole cream, asian salsa, wasabi sour cream

Black Orchid Ahi

Black Orchid Ahi

$16.00

spicy soy mustard

Blackened Ahi Tacos

Blackened Ahi Tacos

$16.00

asian slaw, avocado, spicy soy mustard

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

wok'd in spicy chili-soy, dried chilies

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

asian slaw, spicy aioli, sweet chili sauce

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$13.00

Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

sprinkled with kosher salt

Firecracker Chicken Tacos

Firecracker Chicken Tacos

$14.00

asian slaw, chili-wok'd chicken, bleu cheese, roasted red peppers

Korean Cauliflower

Korean Cauliflower

$10.00

roasted cauliflower, korean, glaze, gochujang

Kung Pao Edamame

Kung Pao Edamame

$7.00

wok'd with a spicy chili-soy

Loaded Sliders

Loaded Sliders

$16.00

sliced flat iron steak, onions, bleu cheese, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato

Louie's Steak Flatbread

Louie's Steak Flatbread

$14.00

sliced flat iron steak, roasted red peppers, onions, cilantro, cheddar-jack cheese, spicy aioli

Pan-Seared Potstickers

Pan-Seared Potstickers

$12.00

seasoned soy dipping sauce

Pineapple Chili Shrimp

Pineapple Chili Shrimp

$14.00

crispy tempura shrimp, asian slaw, pineapple salsa, sweet + spicy chili sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

sesame-soy glaze

Soups & Salads.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, thai basil

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

Long Life Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.00

chicken, jasmine rice, cilantro, green onions

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, wakame, green onions

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

kale, artisanal romaine, parmesan cheese, wonton strips

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing

Chopped Salad - Side

Chopped Salad - Side

$5.50

miso-ginger vinaigrette

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$17.00

sesame-seared ahi, mixed greens, red bell peppers, pickled ginger, cilantro, miso-ginger vinaigrette

Sushi + Salad

Sushi + Salad

$15.00

choice of any sushi roll paired with a small asian chopped salad or kale caesar salad

Roll + Bowl

Roll + Bowl

$14.50

choice of any sushi roll paired with any soup

Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$9.00

choice of any soup paired with a small asian chopped salad or kale caesar salad

Dinner - Chicken.

Honey Walnut Chicken

Honey Walnut Chicken

$17.50

broccoli, mushrooms, candied walnuts, honey sauce

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$17.50

pineapple, broccoli, red bell peppers, onions, pineapple sweet + sour sauce

Buddha's Feast Chicken

Buddha's Feast Chicken

$17.50

asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, onions, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Mongolian Chicken

Mongolian Chicken

$17.50

yellow + green onions, mushrooms, ginger-garlic soy

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.50

dried chilies, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts, chili-soy

Evil Jungle Princess Chicken

Evil Jungle Princess Chicken

$17.50

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil, mint, peanut-curry sauce

General Ling's Chicken

General Ling's Chicken

$17.50

crispy chicken, green onions, red bell peppers, carrots, thai basil, sweet + spicy soy

Orange Peel Chicken

Orange Peel Chicken

$16.50

crispy chicken, crispy spinach, sweet citrus-chili soy

Cashew Stir-Fry Chicken

Cashew Stir-Fry Chicken

$17.50

snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, spinach, roasted cashews, sesame-soy

Firecracker Chicken

Firecracker Chicken

$17.50

crispy chicken, broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers, thai chili-coconut sauce

Dinner - Beef & Pork.

Buddha's Feast Beef

Buddha's Feast Beef

$18.50

asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, onions, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Char Siu Pork

Char Siu Pork

$18.50

wok'd asparagus, wasabi mashed potatoes

Beef & Broccoli

Beef & Broccoli

$18.50

sliced flat iron steak, broccoli, traditional stir-fry sauce

Pepper Beef

$18.50

pepper-crusted flat iron steak, asparagus, mushrooms, soy-garlic sauce

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.50

sliced flat iron steak, yellow + green onions, mushrooms, ginger-garlic soy

Kung Pao Beef

Kung Pao Beef

$18.50

sliced flat iron steak, dried chilies, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts, chili-soy

Ling's Meatloaf

Ling's Meatloaf

$18.50

szechuan-style green beans, red wine-mushroom gravy, wasabi mashed potatoes

Evil Jungle Princess Beef

Evil Jungle Princess Beef

$18.50

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil, mint, peanut-curry sauce

Cashew Stir-Fry Beef

Cashew Stir-Fry Beef

$18.50

snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, spinach, roasted cashews, sesame-soy

LIngs Pork

$18.50

Dinner - Noodles & Rice.

New Wave Pad Thai

New Wave Pad Thai

$18.50

shrimp, chicken, egg, peanuts, rice noodles, sweet tamarind-chili sauce

Jeweled Beef

Jeweled Beef

$18.50

snap peas, spinach, mushrooms, thai basil, yakisoba noodles, spicy chili-soy

Singapore Street Noodles

Singapore Street Noodles

$18.50

pork tenderloin, chicken, shrimp, fresh vegetables, vermicelli, sake-soy

Lucky Lo Mein Chicken

Lucky Lo Mein Chicken

$15.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Lucky Lo Mein Beef

Lucky Lo Mein Beef

$17.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Lucky Lo Mein Pork

Lucky Lo Mein Pork

$15.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Lucky Lo Mein Shrimp

Lucky Lo Mein Shrimp

$17.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Lucky Lo Mein Combo

Lucky Lo Mein Combo

$18.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Lucky Lo Mein Veggie

Lucky Lo Mein Veggie

$15.50

fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Chicken

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Chicken

$14.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Beef

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Beef

$15.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$15.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Pork

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Pork

$14.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice Combo

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice Combo

$15.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Veggies

$14.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

Louie's Hangover Fried Rice

$17.50

chopped vegetables, pineapple, chicken, shrimp, candied bacon, sunny side up egg

Uncle Fu's Fried Rice w/ Tofu

$14.50

chopped vegetables, scrambled egg, secret sauce

Dinner - Seafood.

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

Ling's Seafood Hot Pot

$21.50

jumbo shrimp, salmon, scallops, cilantro, green curry-coconut broth

Black Orchid Ahi - Entree

Black Orchid Ahi - Entree

$24.50

asian slaw, spicy soy mustard

Buddha's Feast Shrimp

Buddha's Feast Shrimp

$18.50

asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, onions, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Cashew Stir-Fry Shrimp

Cashew Stir-Fry Shrimp

$18.50

snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, spinach, roasted cashews, sesame-soy

Drunken Shrimp

Drunken Shrimp

$18.50

pineapple, broccoli, red bell peppers, onions, pineapple sweet + sour sauce

Evil Jungle Princess Shrimp

Evil Jungle Princess Shrimp

$18.50

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil, mint, peanut-curry sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$18.50

broccoli, red bell peppers, shishito peppers, thai chili-coconut sauce

General Ling's Shrimp

General Ling's Shrimp

$18.50

green onions, red bell peppers, carrots, thai basil, sweet + spicy soy

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.50

crispy shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, candied walnuts, honey sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.50

dried chilies, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts, chili-soy

Mongolian Shrimp

Mongolian Shrimp

$18.50

yellow + green onions, mushrooms, ginger-garlic soy

Orange Peel Shrimp

Orange Peel Shrimp

$18.50

crispy shrimp, crispy spinach, sweet citrus-chili soy

Buddha's Feast Scallops

Buddha's Feast Scallops

$21.50

asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, onions, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce

Cashew Stir-Fry Scallops

Cashew Stir-Fry Scallops

$21.50

snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, spinach, roasted cashews, sesame-soy

Evil Jungle Princess Scallops

$21.50

fresh vegetables, mushrooms, thai basil, mint, peanut-curry sauce

Kung Pao Scallops

$21.50

dried chilies, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, peanuts, chili-soy

Mongolian Scallops

$21.50

yellow + green onions, mushrooms, ginger-garlic soy

Dinner - Sizzing Platters.

Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops

Shanghai Shrimp & Scallops

$22.50

asparagus, onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, spicy garlic-soy

Korean Salmon

Korean Salmon

$22.50

wok-seared salmon, asparagus, sesame-garlic glaze

Blackened Chicken & Pork

Blackened Chicken & Pork

$19.50

broccoli, red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spicy ginger-soy

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$21.50

sliced flat iron steak, shrimp, asparagus, onions, mushrooms, thai basil

Kids Meals

Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00
Popcorn Shrimp - Bento Box

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp - Bento Box

$7.00
Mongolian Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Mongolian Chicken - Bento Box

$7.00

Utensils

Include Utensils

Do Not Include Utensils

Signature Rolls

Bit O' Mexico

Bit O' Mexico

$18.00

hamachi, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy aioli, cilantro, fresh lime zest

Double Dragon

Double Dragon

$20.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with shrimp, deep sea crab, spicy aioli

Inferno Roll

Inferno Roll

$20.00

albacore tuna, jalapeno, shrimp, cry baby sauce, topped with avocado, tuna, eel sauce, thai chilies

Karma-Kaze

Karma-Kaze

$20.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, strawberries, topped with seared tuna, ponzu, eel sauce, tobiko, thai basil

Kung Pao Roll

Kung Pao Roll

$21.00

soy paper, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, red bell pepper, topped with tuna, shrimp, avocado, spicy soy, peanuts

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

california roll topped with fresh sashimi

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$17.00

soft shell crab, avocado, daikon sprouts, tobiko, eel sauce

Sunrise Roll

Sunrise Roll

$18.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, fresh lemon zest

The Baconator

The Baconator

$19.00

applewood smoked bacon, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cilantro

The Caterpillar

The Caterpillar

$20.00

eel, shrimp, red bell pepper, topped with avocado, citrus aioli, eel sauce, deep sea crab

The Lochness

The Lochness

$19.00

yellowfin tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with eel, eel sauce, fresh lemon zest

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, eel, cream cheese, jalapeno, tobiko, tempura fried, spicy mayo

Chef Roll

$25.00

chef's choice... ask your server for details

Traditional Rolls

Alaska Roll

$12.00

cooked salmon, asparagus, avocado

Boston Roll

$13.00

shrimp, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, spinach, citrus aioli

California Roll

$12.00

kanikama, motoyaki sauce, cucumber, avocado

Crab Crunch Roll

$12.00

kanikama, cucumber, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

yellowtail, spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, tobiko

Philadelphia Roll

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

avocado, cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$12.00

traditional california roll made with thai chilies

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna mix, asparagus

Unagi Maki Roll

$16.00

eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Veggie Roll

$11.00

asparagus, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprouts, citrus aioli

Nigiri + Sashimi

Poke

Poke

$25.00

fresh fish, avocado, chili oil, ponzu, shiso leaf, daikon, cilantro

Sashimi Combo (10 pc)

$25.00

15 piece sashimi assortment

Sashimi Combo (15 pc)

$30.00

15 piece sashimi assortment

Nigiri Combo (10 pc)

$30.00

10 piece nigiri assortment

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Maguro Nigiri

$11.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$11.00

Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Sake Nigiri

$10.00

Unagi Sashimi

$9.00

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00

Albacore Sashimi

$10.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$10.00

Salad/Rice/Shooters

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

wakame, cucumbers, daikon, sesame seeds

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Quail Egg Shooters (2)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.

Website

Location

3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill image
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill image
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill image

