Ling Wu Asian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3, Suit 400, Austin, TX 78735
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chino's Fusion Hacienda - 6705 HWY 290 W STE 608
No Reviews
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608 Austin, TX 78735
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant