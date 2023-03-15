A map showing the location of Ling Wu Asian RestaurantView gallery

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant

No reviews yet

7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3, Suit 400

Austin, TX 78735

Popular Items

Ling Soup Dumpling
Hot and Sour Soup
Sesame Chicken

DINNER

Dim Sum

Ling Soup Dumpling

$13.00

Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup Dumpling

$16.00

Har Gow

$13.00

Scallop Caviar Sui Mai

$15.00

Crawfish Dumpling

$15.00

Akaushi Beef Potsticker

$14.00

Pan Fried Akaushi Beef Bao

$11.00

Pan Sear Basil Chicken Dumpling

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Dumpling

$12.00

Steam Spinach Dumpling

$13.00

Crisy GF Trio Dumpling

$15.00

Crispy Sea Cucumber Har Kaw

$15.00

Chicken Taro Egg Roll

$9.00

GF Fried Veggie Dumpling (3)

$13.00

GF Steam Veggie Dumpling (3)

$13.00

Appetizer

Scallion Pan Cake

$13.00

Minced Meat Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

Spicy Cucumber

$9.00

Lobster Cheese Puff

$12.00

Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00

Crab Meat Corn Soup

$8.00

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Salad

Yellow Tail Mango Salad

$16.00

Cabbage Salad

$15.00

Zucchini Salad

$14.00

Green Tea Salad

$16.00

Entrée

Salt Pepper Red Snapper

$95.00

Lamb Chop Spicy Miso Sauce

$40.00

Peking Duck (Half)

$40.00

Steam Bao Only

$2.00

Mei Choy Pork Belly

$26.00

Curry Ox Tail

$28.00

Pipa Szechuan Tofu

$16.00

Szechuan Peppercorn Alligator (GF)

$26.00

Sesame Chicken

$24.00

Shishito Akaushi Beef

$29.00

Jingdo Pork Loin

$26.00

Szechuan Potato Glass Noodle

$21.00

Crispy Jalapeno Shrimp

$28.00

Orange Beef

$29.00

Pecan Shrimp

$26.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$24.00

General Tso Chicken

$24.00

Szechuan Peppercorn Shrimp

$28.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$26.00

Salt Pepper Whole Lobster 2lbs

$125.00Out of stock

Salt Pepper Whole Lobster 3lbs

$155.00Out of stock

Salt Pepper Whole Lobster 3.5lbs

$170.00Out of stock

Salt Pepper Whole Lobster 4lb (GF)

$180.00Out of stock

Rice & Noodle

Ling Combo Fried Rice (GF)

$26.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$22.00

Seafood Crispy Egg Noodle

$36.00

Hakka Veggie Noodle

$22.00

Hakka Shrimp Noodle

$26.00

Hakka Chicken Noodle

$24.00

Hakka Beef Noodle

$24.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$24.00

Beef Fried Rice

$24.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$26.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Vegetable

Seasonal Veggie with Tofu

$20.00

Sautéed Pea Shoot

$17.00

Bok Choy Shiitake Mushroom

$19.00

Sautéed Chayote

$16.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Passion Sorbet

Opera Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Rose Cheesecake

$15.00

Fly Me To Blue Moon

$12.00

Lucky Bunny

$15.00

Green Tea Cremoso

$16.00Out of stock

Rum Raisin Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Dragon Ball

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3, Suit 400, Austin, TX 78735

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

