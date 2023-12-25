Lingburi Thai Food 7333 Fulton Ave Unit 14
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
To us Thai food is an important aspect to our Culture. This restaurant developed from our desire of authentic Thai Cuisine. Whether you are craving a past Thai experience or new to Thai food please join us as we show what authentic Thai Cuisine is all about. We proudly showcase our phenomenal authentic Thai food. Please enjoy our Traditional, Vibrant and Tasty MENU!!!
Location
7333 Fulton Ave, Unit 14, North Hollywood, CA 91605
