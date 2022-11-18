Restaurant header imageView gallery

Linger Longer Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

6262 Maine Street

Spirit Lake, ID 83869

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Supreme
Hot Wings

Bottled Beer

2 Town- Pineapple Cider

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

BABE- 100

$5.00

BABE- pino

$5.00

Barefoot Bubbly

$4.00

Black Butte Porter

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Bodhizafa

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light- Tall Boy

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser- Zero

$3.00

Cayman Jacks Margarita

$4.00

Chelada- Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Light- Tall Boy

$3.00

Coors Stubby

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

Deschutes IPA- Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Deschutes- IPA

$4.00

Dry Fly Bloody Mary

$5.00

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

$5.00

Elysian- Space Dust IPA

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$3.00

Keystone

$3.00

Keystone- Tall Boy

$3.00

Kokanee

$3.00

Lost Coast- Tangerine Wheat

$4.00

Michalob Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$2.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Mirror Pond- Pale Ale

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Moon Doc- Amber

$4.00

Moon Dog- Amber Ale

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

PBR- Hard Coffee

$4.00

Rebel Coffee

$4.50

Schilling- Mango Cider

$4.50

Shock Top

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canada Dry

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00+

Cream Soda

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Red bull

Red bull

$3.00
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Squirt

$2.00

Beer Buckets

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Apps

Grizzly Platter

$13.00

Zucchini wedges, hot wings, battered mushrooms, poppers, fried cheese and onion rings. Served with a side of spicy ranch and marinara sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.00

Topped with blended cheese, bacon, onion and black olives with a side of sour bream and salsa!

Nachos

$8.50+

Corn tortilla chips topped with spicy meat and beans with grated cheese, black olives, green onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa and jalapeños.

Idaho Nachos

$8.50+

Fried potato chips topped with spicy meat and beans, grated cheese, black olives, green onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa and jalapeños.

Jalapeño poppers

$5.50

Served with spicy ranch.

Zucchini Wedges

$6.25

3 Egg Rolls

$6.25

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Battered Mushrooms

$6.25

Hot Wings

$8.50

Served with spicy ranch and celery sticks.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Gizzards

$6.25

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.50

Beer Battered Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.00

Fried Potato Chips

$6.00

Hot Spinach Dip

$8.00

Served with toasted French bread.

Fried Ravioli

$6.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$8.25

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese, black olives, onions tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños.

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Garlic Cheese Toast

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Calamari

$10.00

Boneless wing

$10.00

Sausage platter

$11.00

Pimento cheese

$8.00

wet wings

$9.50

Sandwiches

The Moose

$13.25+

House special- Ham, roast beef, and turkey meat. Blended cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard.

Buck Burger

$11.75+

6oz beef patty. Lettuce, tomato, pickles, blended cheese, mayo and mustard.

French Dip

$11.75+

Swiss cheese, roast beef. Served with au jus.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.75+

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, blended cheese, mayo and mustard.

Fish Sandwich

$11.75+

Breaded fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles.

Single meat Sandwich

$11.75+

Your choice of roast beef, turkey, or ham. Served with lettuce, tomato, blended cheese, mayo and mustard.

Classic Italian sandwich

$13.25+

Baskets

Finger steak Basket

$10.50

Fish Basket

$11.50+

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00+

Hot Wing Basket

$10.75

Chicken Gizzards Basket

$8.75

Boneless Chicken Basket

$12.25

Boneless wing with beer battered fries

Wet Wing Basket

$11.75

Salads

Cesar Salad

$6.50+

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Lettuce, tomato, blended cheese.

Garlic Cheese Toast

$4.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Moose Salad

$14.00+

Lettuce, ham, roast beef, turkey, tomato, black olives, onion, blended cheese.

Skinny Cat

$12.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese.

Taco Salad

$6.50+

Lettuce, nacho meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, blended cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Pizza

Fajita Chicken

$16.00+

White sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes.

Hawaiian

$16.00+

Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple.

Moose Bread

$10.00+

Garlic cheesy pizza pie.

Supreme

$17.00+

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms.

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00+

Red sauce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, olives, jalapeños, mushrooms and spinach. Served on home made pizza crust.

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$16.00+

Build Your Own

$10.00+

Carnivore- All Meat

$17.00+

Sauces

Ranch

$0.00+

Blue Cheese

$0.00+

Italian Dressing

$0.00+

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.00+

Spicy Ranch

$0.00+

Fry Sauce

$0.00+

Maranera Sauce

$0.00+

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.00+

BBQ Sauce

$0.00+

Cesar

$0.00+

1000 Island

$0.00+

Honey Mustard

$0.00+

Tartar Sauce

$0.00+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.00+

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids 2 Fish Tenders

$6.75

Kids Single Meat 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

Kids Nachos

$6.50

Dessert

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Cups

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Snacks

Jerky

$11.00

Chips

$1.50

Beef Sticks

$2.50

Almonds

$2.00

Cookies

$3.00

Candy

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Roughage Nutz

$8.00

Clothing

Hoodie

$45.00

T- Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Cups

Linger Longer Cups

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thank you for choosing us!

Location

6262 Maine Street, Spirit Lake, ID 83869

Directions

