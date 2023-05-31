Linglestown Eatery 5000 Linglestown Rd Unit 6

A map showing the location of Linglestown Eatery 5000 Linglestown Rd Unit 6View gallery

Appetizers

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms and bacon. Served with honey mustard

Onion Rings

$8.00

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and onion rings

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, hard-boiled egg, green pepper, tomato, onion and cucumber on mixed greens

Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta cheese, olives, onions, cucumber, stuffed grape leaves, green pepper on mixed lettuce topped with anchovies and Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber and green pepper topped with cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber and green pepper, topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Cajun Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$15.00

Grilled seasoned shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber and green pepper

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles

Sandwiches

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Grilled tuna salad on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese and tomato

Reuben

$9.00

Grilled corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread

BLT

$7.00

Tuna Salad Croissant

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

Hamburgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hickory Burger

$9.00

Ham, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Olde English Burger

$9.00

Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato on grilled Texas toast

Patty Melt Burger

$9.00

Swiss cheese, sautéed onions on rye

Linglestown Burger

$9.00

Bacon, fried egg & cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$8.50

Charbroiled Steaks & Chops

Virginia Ham Steak

Topped with pineapple ring or cherry sauce

NY Strip Steak

$18.00

Black Diamond Steak

$18.00

Center Cut Pork Chops

$15.00

Classics & Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Clam Strips Basket

$14.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

With sausage gravy

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Marinated Chicken Breast

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Black Forest

$15.00

Ham, mushrooms and swiss

Wraps

Chef Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

With bleu cheese crumbles

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Coleslaw

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Pickled Beets

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.75

Hot Veggie of the Day

$2.99

Hot soup of the day

$2.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$3.50

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Cakes

$5.99

Pies

$4.99

Breakfast

Pancakes

Full Stack "3"

$5.25

Short Stack "2"

$4.50

Full Stack with Chocolate "3"

$6.50

Short Stack with Chocolate "2"

$5.50

French Toast

French Toast "3"

$5.25

French Toast "2"

$4.50

Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Country Benedict

$9.00

With sausage topped with sausage gravy

California Benedict

$9.00

Avocado and tomatoes

Side Dishes

Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.75

Sauteed Onion

$1.50

Side Meat

$3.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5000 Linglestown Rd Unit 6, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

