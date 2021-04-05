A map showing the location of Lingua FrancaView gallery

Dinner

Food

Bub's and Butter

$12.00

Bub's bread, daily butter

Extra Bread

$3.00

House Pickle Plate

$8.00

Warm Olives

$10.00

Warmed Rosemary Pecans

$10.00

Delicatessen Herbed Fish Dip

$14.00

Soup du Jour

$11.00+

Always Vegan. Ask us for the daily selection!

Crispy Matchstick Potatoes

$15.00

Malt vinegar aioli, herbs, garlic

Market Greens

$11.00

Served with Catalina dressing

Pickled Onion Salad

$14.00

Pickled onion, shallot, pistachios and arugula

Grilled Salad

$21.00

chopped citrus "agro dolce", central coast "holey cow" and parsley crumbs

Kiki's Lavash

$25.00

Cured albacore, turmeric + ginger cream cheese, pickled onions, and herbs

Braised Leek

$16.00

and endive "en vinaigrette vegan"

Croquettes

$16.00

Beef Tongue Potato Salad

$22.00

Garnet Sweet Potato Rarebit

$24.00

Midnight Moon and Tillamook Cheddar, Bruleed with a fried duck egg

Broccoli Risotto

$25.00

Grilled Fish

$34.00

Mixed vegetables and lemon dressing

Roasted Mary's Chicken Breast

$36.00

"Hunter's Style" mashed garlic toast, tomato and chili oil

Peads & Barnetts Grilled Pork Collar

$42.00

spicy citrus marinade, Rancho Gordo green lentils, radish salad, and cornbread

Lingua Franca Burger

$25.00+

grass fed burger, English muffin, black pepper mayo, burnt onion, black garlic sherry brown butter, Point Reyes "Toma" cheese

Extra Aioli

$1.00

Root Beer Braised Beef Cheek

$38.00

sour cream beef jus, button mushrooms, onion jam, egg noodles

Veggie Side

$13.00

Potato Side

$14.00

Mignardise

Special

$37.00Out of stock

Pasta, Butter, and Cheese

$11.00

"Kid-Chuterie"

$14.00

Dessert

Mignardise

Walnut Tart

$14.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Vegan Panna Cotta

$11.00

Mashti Malone's Date Affogatto

$12.00

Mashti Malone's Ice Cream Scoop

$6.00+

Root Beer Ile Flotant

$13.00

To Go Goods

Lingua Franca Hat

$25.00

Lingua Franca Wine Tote

$12.00

Drinks

Wine

VIP Splash

Wine Special - White

$15.00+

Wine Special - Red

$18.00+

Alta Alella Mirgin Gran Reserva Brut Nature

$15.00+

a great sparkling wine for picnics with friends, seafood or fried apps, & diverse cheese boards. Zesty acidity, lemon peel, white grapefruit, juicy green apple, persistent finish, plenty of minerality. Grapes: macabeo, xarel-lo, parellada

Meinklang Prosa Sparkling Rose

$13.00+

Domaine Bonnet Huteau Les Blancs

$14.00+

L'Escale Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Roditis Sant'Or

$15.00+

Gamay Roussely Temps Danse

$15.00+

Dragonette CA Rose

$15.00+

Gearhead Princess

$16.00+

Gearhead Freak Show

$15.00+

Chilled Red Draft

$14.00

Good Boy Shrooms in the Park Syrah

$16.00+

Dauliac Nu Cot Malbec

$15.00+

Sweet Berry Wine

$19.00+

La River Home Ranch Red

$18.00+

Sauternes

$18.00

Brut Champagne Vladin Plateau Btl

$132.00

Rose Champagne Vladin Plateau "Symbiose" Btl

$140.00

Bourgogne Blanc Btl

$118.00

LA River Pecorino Flor Ca White Btl

$120.00

Everwild Rosato Btl

$86.00

Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine

$102.00

Scotty Boy Large Door Sangiovese Btl

$106.00

Ziggy Cab Merlot Btl

$72.00

1MN Cinsault Btl

$72.00

PER BOTTLE CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

LA River Flor BTL

$86.00

Wine Special BTL

$60.00

Beer

Craftsman 1903 Lager

$9.00+

Craftsman Heavenly Hefeweizen

$9.00+

Highland Park Brewery Hello LA IPA

$9.00+

Lingua Franca Tropical Sour

$10.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$3.00+

Frogtown Brewery Prince George Imperial Porter 22 oz.

$22.00

Soonish GF Natural Beer

$7.00

Other Fun Stuff

Rose Bomb

$6.00

Our Famous Frozen Concoction

$15.00

Our famous Sun Burn frozen concoction! Skins orange wine, meyer lemon from our garden, guava, and a kiss of aperol

Super Bloom

$14.00

Sans Blanc Piquette Spritzer

$7.00

Sans wine company

Farmers Market Lillet Fruit Cocktail Rouge

$13.00

Farmers Market Lillet Fruit Cocktail Blanc

$13.00

N/A Beverages

BlueDrop Water

$0.00+

MexiCoke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

Indian Wells Draft Root Beer

$8.00

Athletic Brewing IPA

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Mexican Copper

$7.00

Laurens Spicy Cooler

$10.00

Lingua Palmer

$11.00

pineapple juice, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, white sugar, lime juice

Espresso

$6.00+

Americano

$6.00+

Latte

$6.00+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Macchiatto

$6.00+

Iced Pistachio & Rosewater Matcha

$8.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Hot Peppermint Rose Sachet

$6.00

24 Hour Cold Brew

$7.00

Molasses N' Cream

$7.00

An Hour

An Hour Food

Cheese, Bub's, and Jam

$10.00

Cheese - 2 oz, baguette, and jam

Olive Mix

$8.00

Warmed Rosemary Pecans

$8.00

“Delicatessen” Fish Dip, Saltines

$12.00

Served with saltines

Pickles

$6.00

Crispy Matchstick Potatoes

$12.00

An Hour Drinks

Heavenly Hef

$7.00+

1903 Lager

$7.00+

Highland Park IPA

$7.00+

Soonish GF Natural Beer

$5.00+

High Life

$4.00+

Athletic Brewing IPA

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Mexican Copper

$5.00

Draft Root Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Muscadet

$10.00

Hollow Orange Can

$12.00

Sans Rose Bubbles

$12.00

Chilled Red Draft

$10.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2990 Allesandro St., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

