LINKS Davenport

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300

Davenport, IA 52807

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Marinated heirloom tomatoes , avocado, sunny side up eggs, sea salt on sourdough or multigrain bread.

Bagel Sandwich

$13.95

Bananas Foster

$13.00

Classic Benne

$13.50

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached egg and our house made hollandaise

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.95

Burrito

$12.95

LINKS Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of two eggs, sausage patties, American cheese, and chipotle mayo

Caprese Toast

$12.95

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Chorizo Scramble

$12.95

LINKS Classic

$13.00

Two eggs, choice of thick cut bacon or country sausage links served with toast choice of home-fries or hash browns.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.50

Griddle Cakes

$10.50

Three made from scratch sourdough cakes. Sweet cream butter and local real maple syrup. (2oz).

Root Veggie Hash

$14.00

Roasted root vegetables, asparagus, sautéed kale, eggs your way, smoked paprika hollandaise

Waffle

$11.25

Made from scratch sourdough waffle, sweet cream butter, local real maple syrup (2oz) Served with two thick cut slices of bacon

Wild Mushroom Toast

$13.25

Roasted wild mushrooms, whipped ricotta cheese, two sunny side up eggs on sourdough or multigrain bread

J & J

$10.75

Lunch

BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Thick- cut bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato on toasted multigrain bread with Dukes mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Buttermilk and dill pickle brined chicken thigh, Dukes mayo, celery shoots, half a sour dill pickle served on a brioche bun

LINKS Club

$14.00

Cuban

$14.50

Ham, slow roasted pork belly, pickled mustard seed, yellow mustard, half of a sour dill pickle on sourdough

Reuben

$14.00

LINKS Smash Burger

$14.75

Two house ground beef patties, aged cheddar, LINKS sauce, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, half a sour dill pickle on a brioche bun.

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Romain lettuce, house Caesar dressing, braised bacon, croutons, fresh Parmesan.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Chili

$5.95

Coffee/Tea

Ice Tea

$2.95

Regular Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Citrus Chamomile (Decaf)

$2.50

Milk

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Juice

Orange Juice Small

$4.75

Orange Juice Large

$5.75

Apple Juice Small

$2.50

Apple Juice Large

$3.50

Cranberry Juice Small

$2.50

Cranberry Juice Large

$3.50

Pineapple Juice Small

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

Chai

Hot Chai

$5.50

Iced Chai

$5.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.75

Espresso

Single

$3.00

Double

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

Hot

$6.00

Iced

$6.00

Frozen

$7.00

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Refreshers

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Strawberry Acai

$6.00

Smoothies

Mango

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Energy Drink

Purple Rain

$6.00

Tropical Breeze

$6.00

Featured Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Lavender Mint Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

SIDES

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$4.25

Canadian Bacon

$3.25

Chips

$3.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Hash Browns

$4.25

Home Fries

$4.25

Pancake

$3.75

Pork Belly

$5.00

Sausage Links

$4.75

Sausage Patties

$4.75

Side 3 eggs

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side of Buttermilk

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$2.50

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Side of LINKS Sauce

$1.00

Side of Toast

$3.75

Side Salad

$6.25

Marinated Tomatoes

$3.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Biscuit

$4.75

Syrup

$1.00

Half B & G

$7.00

Half Benne

$7.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Chefs Special

Featured Toast

$12.95

Feature Sammy

$13.50Out of stock

Feature Cake

$13.50Out of stock

Feature App

$12.50Out of stock

Quesadilla

$12.95Out of stock

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Quiche

$12.95

Yogurt Bowl

$6.95
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome to LINKS. We are an original chef inspired farm to table breakfast and lunch restaurant

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300, Davenport, IA 52807

