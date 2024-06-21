Linn's Easy As Pie Cafe
4251 Bridge St
Cambria, CA 93428
Modern Comfort Food
- Linn's Famous Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast & thigh, carrots, onion, red bell pepper with a side of mashed potatoes and extra gravy$16.00
- Linn's Famous Chicken Pot Pie A La Carte
Chicken breast & thigh, carrots, onion, red bell pepper$11.00
- Renee's Meatloaf
With a side of mashed potatoes and extra gravy$17.00
- Macaroni & Cheese
Homestyle with a modern twist: asiago, fontina and Cheddar cheese with green side salad$14.00
Salads
- House Salad with Linn's Farm Produce
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, onion, tomato, Parmesan, croutons, choice of dressing$8.00
- Chicken Berry Bleu - Seasonal
Chicken, mixed greens, walnuts, fresh berries, bleu cheese and olallieberry vinaigrette dressing$16.00
- Caesar
Romaine, sweet onion, tomatoes, Parmesan, croutons and citrus Caesar dressing$12.00
- Chicken Taco Salad
Warm shredded chicken over mixed greens with tomato, black olives, onion, Cheddar, avocado, chips & salsa$16.00
- Tuna Waldorf
Albacore, apples, walnuts, raisins, sweet zucchini relish, mixed greens$15.00
Soups & Stews
- Cup New England Clam Chowder
Full of tender clams, creamy style with potatoes$8.00
- Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Full of tender clams, creamy style with potatoes$12.00
- Cup Tomato-Basil Bisque$6.00
- Bowl Tomato-Basil Bisque$8.00
- Cup Ranch Chili
Ground beef with pinto and kidney beans, Cheddar, red onion$6.00
- Bowl Ranch Chili
Ground beef with pinto and kidney beans, Cheddar, red onion$9.00
- Cup Hearty Beef Stew
Beef, potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn$9.00
- Bowl Hearty Beef Stew
Beef, potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn$13.00
- Cup Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Choice of perky turkey on ciabatta, veggie on wheat, or tuna Waldorf on wheat$14.00
- Bowl Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Choice of perky turkey on ciabatta, veggie on wheat, or tuna Waldorf on wheat$16.00
- Cup Soup and Salad
Creamy clam chowder, ranch chili, tomato-basil bisque or soup of the day with green salad, comes with warm focaccia bread and choice of dressing$12.00
- Bowl Soup and Salad
Creamy clam chowder, ranch chili, tomato-basil bisque or soup of the day with green salad, comes with warm focaccia bread and choice of dressing$14.00
- Soup O Day Cup
Cup of the soup of the day$5.00
- Soup O Day Bowl
Bowl of the soup of the day$8.00
Signature Panini
- Cuban Panini
Grilled ham, slow-roasted pulled pork, Swiss, dill pickle, mayo, mustard, Milano roll with choice of deli salad or bag of chips$16.00
- Southwest Turkey Panini
Turkey, ortega chili, black olive, chipotle mayo, tomato, Cheddar, focaccia bread with choice of deli salad or bag of chips$16.00
- Cup Grilled Cheese & Tomato-Basil Bisque
Cheddar and Pepper-Jack cheese on sourdough or focaccia and tomato-basil bisque$13.00
- Bowl Grilled Cheese & Tomato-Basil Bisque
Cheddar and Pepper-Jack cheese on sourdough or focaccia and tomato-basil bisque$16.00
Quiché of the Day
Wraps & Classics
- Turkey Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, olives, onion, chipotle mayo, Cheddar cheese$15.00
- Tuna Waldorf Wrap
Albacore, apples, walnuts, raisins, and zucchini relish$15.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Shredded chicken breast, romaine, onion, Parmesan and tomato$15.00
- Pesto Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, pesto aioli on wheatberry bread$14.00
- Pesto Veggie Wrap
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, pesto aioli on sun-dried tomato tortilla wrap$14.00
- BLTA Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, sourdough$15.00
- Perky Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, linn's cranberry-raspberry orange sauce on ciabatta$15.00
- Renee's Meatloaf Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard on whole wheat$16.00
- Beef Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog, mustard, catsup on a fresh bun$9.00
- Veggie Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog, mustard, catsup on a fresh bun$9.00
- Beef Chili Dog
Grilled hot dog, ranch chili, cheese and onions$11.00
- Veggie Chili Dog
Grilled hot dog, ranch chili, cheese and onions$11.00
- Tuna Waldorf Sandwich$15.00
Daily Sandwich Special
Kid's Menu
Deli Salads
- Half-Pint Potato Salad$4.00
- Pint Potato Salad$8.00
- Quart Potato Salad$12.00
- Half-Pint Spicy Coleslaw$4.00
- Pint Spicy Coleslaw$8.00
- Quart Spicy Coleslaw$12.00
- Half-Pint Broccoli-Bacon$5.00
- Pint Broccoli-Bacon$9.00
- Quart Broccoli-Bacon$14.00
- Half-Pint Tuna$6.00
- Pint Tuna$10.00
- Quart Tuna$15.00
- Half-Pint Mash Pot$5.00
- Pint Mash Pot$8.00
Beverages
- Café Au Lait$3.50
- Café Mocha$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Chai Latte$4.00
- Chai Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$2.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Large Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Latte$4.00
- Red Eye$3.00
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Americano$2.50
- Berry Iced Tea$3.50
- Canned Soda$1.50
- Gatorade$2.95
- Glass Bottle Soda$2.50
- Jarritos$1.75
- Milk$3.00
- Olallieberry Lemonade$4.00
- Plastic Bottle Drinks$3.25
- Regular Ice Tea$2.00
- Sa Pelligrino$1.75
- Water Bottle$0.50
- 805$4.00
- Bottle Chard$22.00
- Cerveza$4.00
- Elissian$4.00
- Glass Chard$6.00
- Hoppy Poppy$4.00
Legendary Desserts
- Fresh-Baked Slice of Pie$7.00
- Individual Cream Pies
Chocolate, banana & coconut$7.00
- Whole Olallieberry OR Pecan Pie$30.00
- Whole Pie$25.00
- Apricot Oat Bar$4.00
- Olallieberry Oat Bar$4.00
- Chocolate Éclair$9.00
- Lemon Meringue Tart$9.00
- Chocolate Brownie$4.00
- Chocolate Brownie with Nuts$4.50
- Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$9.50
- Olallieberry Cream Puff$8.00
- Large Cookie$3.50
- Cup of Ice Cream$3.50
Linn's Products
- 10 Oz. Olallie$10.25
- 18 Oz. Olallie$14.50
- Olallie Butter$10.25
- Apple Butter$8.95
- Sizzling Topper$9.95
- Olallie Vinegar$10.95
- All Other Vinegar$8.95
- Olallie Glaze$10.95
- Apple Glaze$8.95
- Raspberry Cran Sauce$9.95
- 32 Oz. Pie Filling$21.50
- 16 Oz. Pie Filling$15.95
- Olallie Syurp$10.95
- Olallie Tea$6.95
- Olallie Curd$10.95
- Lemon Curd$8.95
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
A retro pie shop and café for casual indoor dining and take-out with a family and dog-friendly garden patio.
4251 Bridge St, Cambria, CA 93428