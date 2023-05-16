- Home
Linn's Tex Mex Cuisine
709 Park Street West
Park River, ND 58270
Beverages
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Horchata, Jamaica, Cucumber Lemonade or Daily Special.
Fountain Drinks
Coke, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer or Sierra Mist
Jarritos
Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple, Fruit Punch, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Watermelon, Tamarindo, Mex Cola, Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango.
Coffee
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
20 oz
Mexican Sodas
Appetizers
Nachos Borrachos
Tortilla chips with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Papa Asada
Roasted potato stuffed with butter, bacon chunks, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Choriqueso Dip
Melted cheese and mild chorizo dip and tortilla chips.
Guacamole
Freshly prepared guacamole dip with tortilla chips.
Queso Blanco Dip
White smooth cheese with Pico de Gallo and tortilla chips.
Mexican Plates
Gorditas
Three beef stuffed gorditas served with cabbage, tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Flautas
Three crispy chicken flautas, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade green cilantro sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Loaded Burrito
Big flour tortilla loaded with beef, rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno
Fried golden poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cream cheese, topped with red or green sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Beef Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Tex-Mex
Steak Tacos
Three steak tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, served with chopped onions and cilantro.
Chicken Tacos
Birria Tacos
Three cheesy steak birria tacos served with consome, chopped red onion and cilantro.
Birria Quesadilla
One large cheesy birria quesadilla, served with consome, chopped red onions and cilantro.
Birria Torta
Mexican toasted bread with melted cheese and birria, served with concsome, diced red onions and cilantro.
Hamberguesa Mexicana
Fresh beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, avocado slices, jalapenos, mayo, mustard and ketchup on toasted buns.
Bacon Hot Dog
Bacon hot dog topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup diced onions and tomatoes.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Parrilladas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.
Beef Fajitas
Marinated steak fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomatoes onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.
Fajitas Mix
Marinated steak and chicken fajitas, sausage, and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.
Salads
Desserts
Cherry Tres Leches Slice
An ultra light cake soaked in a combination of sweet milk, topped with with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Banana Flan Slice
Rich chocolate cake stacked with a creamy vanilla flan, dripping with a delicate layer of cajeta caramel.
Churros
Mini churros are sweet and crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. Served with cajeta caramel or chocolate.
Ice Cream Cone
Choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
Carrot Cake Small Slice
Tres Leches Cupcake
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Our signature salsa of your choice, with tortilla chips.
Pico De Gallo
Chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro.
Guacamole
Mashed avocado with pico de gallo.
Refried Beans
Refried pinto beans.
Rice
Authentic Mexican rice.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon.
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeno
Sour Cream
Ranch Dressing
Tortillas
Beans A La Charra
Pinto beans stewed with bacon, sausage, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro.
Fries
Kids
Kids Menu
Hot Dog
Hot dog with mayo, ketchup and mustard, served with side of fries.
1 Taco
Beef taco, served with rice or refried beans.
Burrito
Beef burrito served with side of rice or beans.
Cheeseburger
Beef hamburger with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and pickles accompanied with fries.
Chicken Fingers
3 Chicken tenders with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Enchiladas
2 beef enchiladas served with rice and refried beans.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Real Authentic Tex-Mex!
709 Park Street West, Park River, ND 58270