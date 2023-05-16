Restaurant header imageView gallery

Linn's Tex Mex Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

709 Park Street West

Park River, ND 58270

Beverages

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Horchata, Jamaica, Cucumber Lemonade or Daily Special.

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer or Sierra Mist

Jarritos

$3.00

Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple, Fruit Punch, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Watermelon, Tamarindo, Mex Cola, Passion Fruit, Guava, Mango.

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

20 oz

$3.00

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Appetizers

Nachos Borrachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.

Papa Asada

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted potato stuffed with butter, bacon chunks, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Choriqueso Dip

$9.00

Melted cheese and mild chorizo dip and tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$10.00

Freshly prepared guacamole dip with tortilla chips.

Queso Blanco Dip

$9.00Out of stock

White smooth cheese with Pico de Gallo and tortilla chips.

Mexican Plates

Gorditas

$15.00Out of stock

Three beef stuffed gorditas served with cabbage, tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.

Flautas

$14.00

Three crispy chicken flautas, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade green cilantro sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Loaded Burrito

$16.00

Big flour tortilla loaded with beef, rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno

$17.00Out of stock

Fried golden poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cream cheese, topped with red or green sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Tex-Mex

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Three steak tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, served with chopped onions and cilantro.

Chicken Tacos

$13.00
Birria Tacos

$16.00

Three cheesy steak birria tacos served with consome, chopped red onion and cilantro.

Birria Quesadilla

$16.00

One large cheesy birria quesadilla, served with consome, chopped red onions and cilantro.

Birria Torta

$14.00

Mexican toasted bread with melted cheese and birria, served with concsome, diced red onions and cilantro.

Hamberguesa Mexicana

$12.00

Fresh beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, avocado slices, jalapenos, mayo, mustard and ketchup on toasted buns.

Bacon Hot Dog

$5.00

Bacon hot dog topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup diced onions and tomatoes.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Parrilladas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Marinated chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.

Beef Fajitas

$19.00

Marinated steak fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomatoes onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.

Fajitas Mix

$20.00

Marinated steak and chicken fajitas, sausage, and shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with pico, sour cream, a side of rice and refried beans.

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatillos, croutons topped with parmesean cheese.

Ensalada Mexicana

$10.00

Spring mix, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, bacon bits, avocado slices accompanied with cilantro dressing.

Desserts

Cherry Tres Leches Slice

$3.50

An ultra light cake soaked in a combination of sweet milk, topped with with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Banana Flan Slice

$3.50

Rich chocolate cake stacked with a creamy vanilla flan, dripping with a delicate layer of cajeta caramel.

Churros

$8.00

Mini churros are sweet and crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. Served with cajeta caramel or chocolate.

Ice Cream Cone

$2.00

Choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

Carrot Cake Small Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Our signature salsa of your choice, with tortilla chips.

Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro.

Guacamole

$5.00

Mashed avocado with pico de gallo.

Refried Beans

$3.00

Refried pinto beans.

Rice

$3.00

Authentic Mexican rice.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$4.00

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon.

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Tortillas

Beans A La Charra

$3.00Out of stock

Pinto beans stewed with bacon, sausage, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro.

Fries

$3.00

Singles

1 Birria Taco

$4.00

1 Red Enchilada

$3.00

Kids

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot dog with mayo, ketchup and mustard, served with side of fries.

1 Taco

$5.00

Beef taco, served with rice or refried beans.

Burrito

$6.00

Beef burrito served with side of rice or beans.

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Beef hamburger with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, and pickles accompanied with fries.

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

3 Chicken tenders with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Enchiladas

$7.00

2 beef enchiladas served with rice and refried beans.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Real Authentic Tex-Mex!

Location

709 Park Street West, Park River, ND 58270

Directions

