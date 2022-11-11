Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Lino's

2,204 Reviews

$$

5611 E State St

Rockford, IL 61108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Large Pizza Special
Special Salad

*Pizza Special

1 Large One Topping Pizza (Cheese is included), Special Salad for 2, and a 2 Liter of Soda. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Large Pizza Special

Large Pizza Special

$17.27

Large 1 topping pizza (Cheese Included), Special Salad for 2, and a 2 liter of soda. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza Special

$17.27

Large 1 topping pizza (Cheese Included), Special Salad for 2, and a 2 liter of soda. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

*Pizza

Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Pizza

Pizza

Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.

*WINE

ITALIAN MARGARITA TO GO (5 servings)

$25.00

RED SANGRIA TO GO (5 servings)

$25.00

CABERNET House Btl

$8.00

MERLOT House Btl

$8.00

CHARDONNAY House Btl

$8.00

WHITE ZIN House Btl

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO House Btl

$8.00

Italia ROSCATO Btl

$14.00

Ruffino CHIANTI Btl

$14.00

Riunite LAMBRUSCO Btl

$14.00

Kung Fu Girl RIESLING Btl

$17.00

Bricco Riella MOSCATO Btl

$17.00

Meoimi PINOT NOIR Btl

$20.00

Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (1/2 bottle)

$18.00

Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (Full Btl)

$28.00

Bottle Famiiglia Pasqua AMARONE Btl

$46.00

Bottle Argiolas COSTERA Btl

$23.00

Bottle Tenute Piccini BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO Btl

$51.00

Bottle The Calling CHARDONNAY Btl

$20.00

Bottle Famiglia Pasqua "11 Minutes" ROSE Btl

$20.00

prosecco split (HOUSE)

$6.00

Bottle Monsanto CLASSICO RISERVA CHIANTI Btl

$20.00

Bottle Wagner Family Red CONUNDRUM Btl

$15.00

Bottle Rodney Strong CABERNET Btl

$20.00

Bottle Emmolo SAUVIGNON BLANC Btl

$20.00

Bottle Rodney Strong UPSHOT Btl

$20.00

Bottle Terrazas MALBEC RESERVA Btl

$24.00

Bottle Zenato RIPASSA Btl

$24.00

MANGO White Claw CAN

$3.00

BLACK CHERRY White Claw CAN

$3.00

RASPBERRY White Claw CAN

$3.00

LIME High Noon CAN

$5.00

PEACH High Noon CAN

$5.00

WATERMELON High Noon CAN

$5.00

*BEER

Bass Ale 6-Pack

$8.50

Beck's 6-Pack

$8.50

Blue Moon 6-Pack

$8.50

Bud Light 6-Pack

$7.50

Budweiser 6-Pack

$7.50

Coors Light 6-Pack

$7.50

Corona 6-Pack

$8.50

Corona Lt. 6-Pack

$8.50

Fat Tire 6-Pack

$8.50

Guinness 6-Pack

$8.50

Heineken 6-Pack

$8.50

Lagunitas IPA 6-Pack

$8.50

MGD 6-Pack

$7.50

Michelob 6-Pack

$7.50

Michelob Ultra 6-Pack

$7.50

Miller 64 6-Pack

$7.50

Miller Lite 6-Pack

$7.50

O'Doul's Amber NA 6-Pack

$7.50

O'Doul's NA 6-Pack

$7.50

Peroni 6-Pack

$8.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager 6-Pack

$8.50

Stella 6-Pack

$8.50

Two-Hearted IPA

$8.50

*Ice Cream/Dessert

Pint Spumoni

Pint Spumoni

$5.00

Pint Chocolate

$5.00

Pint Vanilla

$5.00

Pint Rainbow Sherbet

$5.00
Single Scoop Gelato

Single Scoop Gelato

$3.50
Double Scoop Gelato

Double Scoop Gelato

$5.50

One Quart Gelato

$12.00

*Appetizers

Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer

Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer

$13.99

6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.14
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.46
Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$3.46
Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)

Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)

$8.43

12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.33
Meatball Appetizer (3 Mbs)

Meatball Appetizer (3 Mbs)

$5.25

Lino's Homemade Meatballs.

Sausage & Pepper Appetizer

Sausage & Pepper Appetizer

$4.50

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$4.75

Fresh, homemade daily.

Graze Box (serves 2)

Graze Box (serves 2)

$16.45

Imported Meats, Cheeses, and Olives accompanied with fresh fruit. Serves 2

French Fries

$2.95

*Lino's Famous Baked Lasagna (three cheese)

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.21+

Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.

Lasagna/Choice of Pasta

Lasagna/Choice of Pasta

Half lasagna and half pasta of your choice. Served with homemade bread.

*Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.11

Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with homemade bread.

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$10.11

Mostaccioli noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$11.71

Meat Tortellini served with homemade marinara and homemade bread.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$11.71

Thick, soft dumpling like pasta made with potato. Served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$11.71

Meat Tortellini served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.71

Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$11.71

Blend of spinach and cheese in each ravioli, served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

GLUTEN FREE Mostaccioli

GLUTEN FREE Mostaccioli

$11.53

Gluten Free Mostaccioli noodles served with your choice of vegetable marinara sauce, or a heart-smart sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.89

Fettuccine Noodles tossed in freshly made Alfredo sauce. Served with homemade bread.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$11.48

Three ricotta cheese stuffed noodles accompanied with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Spaghetti All' Aglio E Olio

Spaghetti All' Aglio E Olio

$12.43

Spaghetti noodles sautéed in garlic and olive oil and topped with fresh parsley. Served with homemade bread.

*Half and Half Pasta

Choose two pastas to make your half and half. Served with homemade marinara sauce homemade bread.

Half and Half Your Choice

$10.15

Choose two pastas to make your half and half. Served with homemade marinara sauce homemade bread.

*Chicken Entrees

Chicken ala Lino (Thursdays Only)

Chicken ala Lino (Thursdays Only)

$11.65Out of stock

(Thursdays only) 1/2 Chicken, slow cooked in Italian spices, falls off the bone and melts in your mouth. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$13.85

Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.89

Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Alla Français

Chicken Alla Français

$14.53

Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts sautéed in butter and covered a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Alla Marsala

Chicken Alla Marsala

$13.62

Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts accompanied with mushrooms sautéed in butter and Marsala wine. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Saltimbocca alla Romana

Chicken Saltimbocca alla Romana

$13.99

Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts seasoned with fresh sage, layered with prosciutto and sautéed in a butter and wine sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

1 Piece Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.24

GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Two GRILLED chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

*Steak Entrees

New York Strip

New York Strip

$21.78

12-14 oz strip cooked to desired temperature. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$27.24

12-14 oz cooked to desired temperature. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Ground Sirloin

Ground Sirloin

$13.85

1/2 lb. ground hamburger steak accompanied with choice of mushrooms, onions or both. Cooked to desired temperature. Served with choice of side and homemade bread.

*Veal Entrees

Breaded Veal Cutlet

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$13.58

Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices covered in Lino’s special breading. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$13.99

Hand cut veal leg slice covered in Lino’s special breading, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Veal Scaloppine Al Marsala

Veal Scaloppine Al Marsala

$14.53

Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices accompanied with mushrooms sautéed in butter and Marsala wine. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana

Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana

$14.81

Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices seasoned with fresh sage, layered with prosciutto and sautéed in a butter and wine sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$14.53

Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices sautéed in butter and covered in a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

*Seafood

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$13.85

4 oz. Icelandic, white fish filet baked in butter and Italian seasonings. Comes with your choice of side and homemade bread.

Fried Cod

Fried Cod

$13.85

5 pieces of Icelandic cod, breaded in Lino's special breading and deep fried until golden brown. Served with homemade tartar sauce. Choice of side and homemade bread.

Salmon

Salmon

$16.31

Fresh water filet, grilled and lightly topped with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Tilapia

$13.85Out of stock

Light, white fish lightly breaded and baked in butter and a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Deep Fried Shrimp

Deep Fried Shrimp

$16.44

5 jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.35

5 jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Shrimp De Jonghe Dinner

Shrimp De Jonghe Dinner

$19.09

12 whole peeled shrimp covered in Lino’s special breading, garlic, butter, and lemon. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

1 Piece Fried Cod

$1.82

Orange Roughy

$16.95

Fillet baked in butter and Italian seasonings. Comes with your choice of side and homemade bread.

*Egg Plant

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.57

Freshly sliced Eggplant, batter-fried and covered with mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

*Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.89

Homemade Italian Sausage served on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.25

3 homemade meatballs on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.

Ground Sirloin Sandwich

Ground Sirloin Sandwich

$10.30

1/2 lb ground sirloin steak, cooked to desired temperature, served on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Imported Italian Bari Beef on fresh, homemade bread, served with au jus. Comes with choice of side.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.30

Strips of breaded chicken breasts baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Homemade sandwich bread, served with choice of side

Child's Menu

Child Chicken Strips

$7.95

3 piece fried chicken strips served with French fries.

Child Pasta

Child Deep Fried Cod

$9.95

2 Piece Fried Cod served with French Fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Child Deep Fried Shrimp

$9.95

3 Piece Deep Fried Shrimp served with French Fries and cocktail sauce.

*Salad

Special Salad

Special Salad

Toss Salad

$3.37

Plain, toss green salad. Served with fresh tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

Special Salad Entree

$7.85
Tomato Salad Entree

Tomato Salad Entree

$7.85

Fresh tomatoes marinated in oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, onions, and black olives combined with homemade toasted bread.

Salmon Salad Entree

Salmon Salad Entree

$16.95

Grilled Salmon, Artichokes, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, homemade Italian dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad Entree

Grilled Chicken Salad Entree

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, homemade Italian dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad Entree

Grilled Shrimp Salad Entree

$16.95

6 Grilled Shrimp, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, homemade Italian dressing

Chef Salad Entree

Chef Salad Entree

$11.15

Ham, cheddar cheese, black and green olives, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Your choice of dressing

A la Carte

1 Piece Homemade bread

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.85

Broccoli

$2.85

Green Beans

$3.00

Green Bean All Aglio E Olio

$3.50

Meatballs (2)

$3.50

Italian Sausage (link)

$3.50

Side cup of Hot Giardinera

$1.50

Side cup of Mild Giardinera

$1.50

Side Peperoncinis

$2.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$2.75

Side of Marinara Sauce

$2.75

Side of Vegetable Marinara Sauce

$2.75

Side of Heart Smart Sauce

$2.75

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

*Family Size Trays/Packs

Family Size Lasagna

Family Size Lasagna

$56.90

12x10 half pan serves 9-12. Three cheese lasagna, choice of cooked or uncooked (we will provide instructions). Served with homemade bread, homemade sauce, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Mostacciolli

$25.42

12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Spaghetti

$25.42

12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Tortellini

$30.02

12x10 half pan Meat Tortellini serves 6-8. Comes with homemade bread, homemade marinara sauce, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Ravioli

$30.02

12x10 half pan of your choice Ravioli (meat, cheese, or spinach), serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Gnocchi

$33.03

12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Fettuccine Alfredo

$38.04

12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade Alfredo sauce, and homemade bread.

Italian Beef Pack

$69.89

Italian Beef Pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. THIS IS A HEAT & SERVE PACK. You must heat au jus separately and add pre-cooked beef to juice just before assembling sandwiches. DO NOT cook beef with juice. Choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera. Comes with sandwich bread.

Italian Sausage Pack

$69.89

Sausage Sandwich Pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. Comes with fully cooked homemade sausage links, choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera.

Meatball Pack

Meatball Pack

$69.89

Meatball pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. Fully cooked homemade meatballs, and homemade sandwich bread.

*POP

Soda

$2.50+

6-PACK DIET PEPSI

$3.00

6-PACK MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

6-PACK SIERRA MIST

$3.00

6-PACK DIET SIERRA MIST

$3.00

6-PACK MUG ROOT BEER

$3.00

6-PACK LEMONADE

$3.00

6-PACK ORANGE CRUSH

$3.00

6-PACK DOC 360

$3.00

2-LITER PEPSI

$2.50

2-LITER DIET PEPSI

$2.50

2-LITER MONTAIN DEW

$2.50

2-LITER DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

2-LITER SIERRA MIST

$2.50

2-LITER DIET SIERRA MIST

$2.50

2-LITER MUG ROOT BEER

$2.50

2-LITER LEMONADE

$2.50

2-LITER ORANGE CRUSH

$2.50

2-LITER DOC 360

$2.50

*Beverages

Soda

$2.50+

6-PACK DIET PEPSI

$3.00

6-PACK MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

6-PACK SIERRA MIST

$3.00

6-PACK DIET SIERRA MIST

$3.00

6-PACK MUG ROOT BEER

$3.00

6-PACK LEMONADE

$3.00

6-PACK ORANGE CRUSH

$3.00

6-PACK DOC 360

$3.00

2-LITER PEPSI

$2.50

2-LITER DIET PEPSI

$2.50

2-LITER MONTAIN DEW

$2.50

2-LITER DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

2-LITER SIERRA MIST

$2.50

2-LITER DIET SIERRA MIST

$2.50

2-LITER MUG ROOT BEER

$2.50

2-LITER LEMONADE

$2.50

2-LITER ORANGE CRUSH

$2.50

2-LITER DOC 360

$2.50

ITALIAN MARGARITA TO GO (5 servings)

$25.00

RED SANGRIA TO GO (5 servings)

$25.00

CABERNET House Btl

$8.00

MERLOT House Btl

$8.00

CHARDONNAY House Btl

$8.00

WHITE ZIN House Btl

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO House Btl

$9.00

Italia ROSCATO Btl

$14.00

Ruffino CHIANTI Btl

$14.00

Riunite LAMBRUSCO Btl

$14.00

Chateau Ste Michelle RIESLING Btl

$18.00

Stefano Farina MOSCATO Btl

$17.00

Meoimi PINOT NOIR Btl

$20.00

Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (1/2 bottle)

$18.00

Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (Full Btl)

$28.00

Bottle Famiiglia Pasqua AMARONE Btl

$46.00

Bottle Tenute Piccini BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO Btl

$51.00

Bottle Napa Cellars CHARDONNAY Btl

$20.00

Bottle Famiglia Pasqua "11 Minutes" ROSE Btl

$20.00

prosecco split (HOUSE)

$6.00

Bottle Monsanto CLASSICO RISERVA CHIANTI Btl

$28.00

Bottle Wagner Family Red CONUNDRUM Btl

$17.00

Bottle Rodney Strong CABERNET Btl

$20.00

Oyster Bay SAUVIGNON BLANC Btl

$20.00

Bottle Rodney Strong UPSHOT Btl

$20.00

Bottle Antigal UNO MALBEC Btl

$24.00

Bottle Zenato RIPASSA Btl

$24.00

White Claw Can ( Flavor Varies )

$3.00

High Noon Can ( Flavor Varies )

$5.00

Bass Ale 6-Pack

$8.50

Beck's 6-Pack

$8.50

Blue Moon 6-Pack

$8.50

Bud Light 6-Pack

$7.50

Budweiser 6-Pack

$7.50

Coors Light 6-Pack

$7.50

Corona 6-Pack

$8.50

Corona Lt. 6-Pack

$8.50

Fat Tire 6-Pack

$8.50

Guinness 6-Pack

$8.50Out of stock

Heineken 6-Pack

$8.50

Lagunitas IPA 6-Pack

$8.50

MGD 6-Pack

$7.50

Michelob 6-Pack

$7.50

Michelob Ultra 6-Pack

$7.50

Miller 64 6-Pack

$7.50

Miller Lite 6-Pack

$7.50

O'Doul's Amber NA 6-Pack

$7.50

O'Doul's NA 6-Pack

$7.50

Peroni 6-Pack

$8.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager 6-Pack

$8.50

Stella 6-Pack

$8.50

Two-Hearted IPA

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner. Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.

Website

Location

5611 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108

Directions

Gallery
Lino's image
Lino's image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodfire Rockford
orange star4.6 • 517
408 E State St Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. - 520 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
520 South State Street Belvidere, IL 61008
View restaurantnext
FNS PIZZA - DAVIS JUNCTION
orange star4.3 • 555
5651 IL-251 DAVIS JUNCTION, IL 61020
View restaurantnext
Cimino's Pizza - Winnebago
orange starNo Reviews
105 South Benton St. winnebago, IL 61088
View restaurantnext
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
orange star4.9 • 164
376 Prairie Hill Rd South Beloit, IL 61080
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockford

Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco - Storefront
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #1
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #2
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #4
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #3
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockford
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston