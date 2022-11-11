Lino's
2,204 Reviews
$$
5611 E State St
Rockford, IL 61108
Popular Items
*Pizza Special
*Pizza
Pizza
Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our own specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
*WINE
ITALIAN MARGARITA TO GO (5 servings)
RED SANGRIA TO GO (5 servings)
CABERNET House Btl
MERLOT House Btl
CHARDONNAY House Btl
WHITE ZIN House Btl
PINOT GRIGIO House Btl
Italia ROSCATO Btl
Ruffino CHIANTI Btl
Riunite LAMBRUSCO Btl
Kung Fu Girl RIESLING Btl
Bricco Riella MOSCATO Btl
Meoimi PINOT NOIR Btl
Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (1/2 bottle)
Bottle Adami Garbel PROSECCO (Full Btl)
Bottle Famiiglia Pasqua AMARONE Btl
Bottle Argiolas COSTERA Btl
Bottle Tenute Piccini BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO Btl
Bottle The Calling CHARDONNAY Btl
Bottle Famiglia Pasqua "11 Minutes" ROSE Btl
prosecco split (HOUSE)
Bottle Monsanto CLASSICO RISERVA CHIANTI Btl
Bottle Wagner Family Red CONUNDRUM Btl
Bottle Rodney Strong CABERNET Btl
Bottle Emmolo SAUVIGNON BLANC Btl
Bottle Rodney Strong UPSHOT Btl
Bottle Terrazas MALBEC RESERVA Btl
Bottle Zenato RIPASSA Btl
MANGO White Claw CAN
BLACK CHERRY White Claw CAN
RASPBERRY White Claw CAN
LIME High Noon CAN
PEACH High Noon CAN
WATERMELON High Noon CAN
*BEER
Bass Ale 6-Pack
Beck's 6-Pack
Blue Moon 6-Pack
Bud Light 6-Pack
Budweiser 6-Pack
Coors Light 6-Pack
Corona 6-Pack
Corona Lt. 6-Pack
Fat Tire 6-Pack
Guinness 6-Pack
Heineken 6-Pack
Lagunitas IPA 6-Pack
MGD 6-Pack
Michelob 6-Pack
Michelob Ultra 6-Pack
Miller 64 6-Pack
Miller Lite 6-Pack
O'Doul's Amber NA 6-Pack
O'Doul's NA 6-Pack
Peroni 6-Pack
Sam Adams Boston Lager 6-Pack
Stella 6-Pack
Two-Hearted IPA
*Ice Cream/Dessert
*Appetizers
Shrimp De Jonghe Appetizer
6 Whole Peeled Shrimp covered in Lino's special breading, garlic, and butter.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Pizza Bread
Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Meatball Appetizer (3 Mbs)
Lino's Homemade Meatballs.
Sausage & Pepper Appetizer
Bowl Minestrone Soup
Fresh, homemade daily.
Graze Box (serves 2)
Imported Meats, Cheeses, and Olives accompanied with fresh fruit. Serves 2
French Fries
*Lino's Famous Baked Lasagna (three cheese)
*Pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with homemade bread.
Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Tortellini
Meat Tortellini served with homemade marinara and homemade bread.
Gnocchi
Thick, soft dumpling like pasta made with potato. Served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Meat Ravioli
Meat Tortellini served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Spinach Ravioli
Blend of spinach and cheese in each ravioli, served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
GLUTEN FREE Mostaccioli
Gluten Free Mostaccioli noodles served with your choice of vegetable marinara sauce, or a heart-smart sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles tossed in freshly made Alfredo sauce. Served with homemade bread.
Manicotti
Three ricotta cheese stuffed noodles accompanied with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.
Spaghetti All' Aglio E Olio
Spaghetti noodles sautéed in garlic and olive oil and topped with fresh parsley. Served with homemade bread.
*Half and Half Pasta
*Chicken Entrees
Chicken ala Lino (Thursdays Only)
(Thursdays only) 1/2 Chicken, slow cooked in Italian spices, falls off the bone and melts in your mouth. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Breast
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Alla Français
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts sautéed in butter and covered a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Alla Marsala
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts accompanied with mushrooms sautéed in butter and Marsala wine. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Chicken Saltimbocca alla Romana
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts seasoned with fresh sage, layered with prosciutto and sautéed in a butter and wine sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
1 Piece Grilled Chicken Breast
GRILLED Chicken Parmigiana
Two GRILLED chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
*Steak Entrees
New York Strip
12-14 oz strip cooked to desired temperature. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Rib Eye
12-14 oz cooked to desired temperature. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Ground Sirloin
1/2 lb. ground hamburger steak accompanied with choice of mushrooms, onions or both. Cooked to desired temperature. Served with choice of side and homemade bread.
*Veal Entrees
Breaded Veal Cutlet
Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices covered in Lino’s special breading. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Veal Parmigiana
Hand cut veal leg slice covered in Lino’s special breading, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Veal Scaloppine Al Marsala
Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices accompanied with mushrooms sautéed in butter and Marsala wine. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices seasoned with fresh sage, layered with prosciutto and sautéed in a butter and wine sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Veal Piccata
Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices sautéed in butter and covered in a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
*Seafood
Baked Cod
4 oz. Icelandic, white fish filet baked in butter and Italian seasonings. Comes with your choice of side and homemade bread.
Fried Cod
5 pieces of Icelandic cod, breaded in Lino's special breading and deep fried until golden brown. Served with homemade tartar sauce. Choice of side and homemade bread.
Salmon
Fresh water filet, grilled and lightly topped with our own combination of herbs. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Tilapia
Light, white fish lightly breaded and baked in butter and a white wine lemon sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Deep Fried Shrimp
5 jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Shrimp Parmigiana
5 jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
Shrimp De Jonghe Dinner
12 whole peeled shrimp covered in Lino’s special breading, garlic, butter, and lemon. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.
1 Piece Fried Cod
Orange Roughy
Fillet baked in butter and Italian seasonings. Comes with your choice of side and homemade bread.
*Egg Plant
*Sandwiches
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Homemade Italian Sausage served on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.
Meatball Sandwich
3 homemade meatballs on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.
Ground Sirloin Sandwich
1/2 lb ground sirloin steak, cooked to desired temperature, served on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Imported Italian Bari Beef on fresh, homemade bread, served with au jus. Comes with choice of side.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Strips of breaded chicken breasts baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade sauce. Homemade sandwich bread, served with choice of side
Child's Menu
*Salad
Special Salad
Toss Salad
Plain, toss green salad. Served with fresh tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
Special Salad Entree
Tomato Salad Entree
Fresh tomatoes marinated in oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, onions, and black olives combined with homemade toasted bread.
Salmon Salad Entree
Grilled Salmon, Artichokes, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, homemade Italian dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad Entree
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, homemade Italian dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad Entree
6 Grilled Shrimp, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, homemade Italian dressing
Chef Salad Entree
Ham, cheddar cheese, black and green olives, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Your choice of dressing
A la Carte
1 Piece Homemade bread
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Green Beans
Green Bean All Aglio E Olio
Meatballs (2)
Italian Sausage (link)
Side cup of Hot Giardinera
Side cup of Mild Giardinera
Side Peperoncinis
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Vegetable Marinara Sauce
Side of Heart Smart Sauce
Side of Alfredo Sauce
*Family Size Trays/Packs
Family Size Lasagna
12x10 half pan serves 9-12. Three cheese lasagna, choice of cooked or uncooked (we will provide instructions). Served with homemade bread, homemade sauce, and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Mostacciolli
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Spaghetti
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Tortellini
12x10 half pan Meat Tortellini serves 6-8. Comes with homemade bread, homemade marinara sauce, and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Ravioli
12x10 half pan of your choice Ravioli (meat, cheese, or spinach), serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Gnocchi
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread and parmigiana cheese.
Family Size Fettuccine Alfredo
12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade Alfredo sauce, and homemade bread.
Italian Beef Pack
Italian Beef Pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. THIS IS A HEAT & SERVE PACK. You must heat au jus separately and add pre-cooked beef to juice just before assembling sandwiches. DO NOT cook beef with juice. Choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera. Comes with sandwich bread.
Italian Sausage Pack
Sausage Sandwich Pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. Comes with fully cooked homemade sausage links, choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera.
Meatball Pack
Meatball pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. Fully cooked homemade meatballs, and homemade sandwich bread.
*POP
Soda
6-PACK DIET PEPSI
6-PACK MOUNTAIN DEW
6-PACK SIERRA MIST
6-PACK DIET SIERRA MIST
6-PACK MUG ROOT BEER
6-PACK LEMONADE
6-PACK ORANGE CRUSH
6-PACK DOC 360
2-LITER PEPSI
2-LITER DIET PEPSI
2-LITER MONTAIN DEW
2-LITER DIET MOUNTAIN DEW
2-LITER SIERRA MIST
2-LITER DIET SIERRA MIST
2-LITER MUG ROOT BEER
2-LITER LEMONADE
2-LITER ORANGE CRUSH
2-LITER DOC 360
*Beverages
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner. Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.
5611 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108