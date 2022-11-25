Lino's RIVERSIDE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
RIVERSIDE - An extension of Rockford's Iconic restaurant here for Curbside Carryout and Catering. To reach STATE STREET click here >>> https://www.toasttab.com/linos
Location
8400 East Riverside, Loves Park, IL 61111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baked Wings - 6390 East Riverside Blvd
No Reviews
6390 East Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurant
Cantina Taco Loves Park - 6342 East Riverside Boulevard
No Reviews
6342 East Riverside Boulevard Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurant
More near Loves Park