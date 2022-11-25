Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lino's RIVERSIDE

review star

No reviews yet

8400 East Riverside

Loves Park, IL 61111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza

Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.
Large Cheese Pizza 14"

Large Cheese Pizza 14"

$13.53

Pizza is at the very heart of Lino's. We source the milk for our cheese from a nearby Amish community, and our own cheese maker crafts that milk into pizza cheese, per our specifications. Pair that along with our handmade sauce, and you will taste the love and pride we put into each and every pizza.

Medium Cheese Pizza 12"

$11.48

Small Cheese Pizza 8" Personal

$8.50

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.14

Garlic Bread with cheese

$3.46
Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$3.46
Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)

Toasted Ravioli (Cheese)

$8.43

12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.33
Meatball Appetizer (3 Mbs)

Meatball Appetizer (3 Mbs)

$5.25

Lino's homemade meatballs.

Sausage & Pepper Appetizer

$4.50

French Fries

$2.95

Lino's Famous Baked Lasagna

Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.
Large Lasagna

Large Lasagna

$12.21

Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.

Small Lasagna

Small Lasagna

$11.21

Our famous homemade three cheese lasagna! Served with homemade bread.

Lasagna/Choice of Pasta

Lasagna/Choice of Pasta

Enjoy our famous three cheese lasagna with your choice of pasta!

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.11

Spaghetti noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$10.11

Mostaccioli noodles accompanied with our homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$11.71

Meat Tortellini served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$11.71

Thick, soft dumpling like pasta made with potato. Served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$11.71

Meat Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.71

Cheese Ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$11.71

Blend of spinach and cheese in each ravioli, served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

GLUTEN FREE Mostaccioli

GLUTEN FREE Mostaccioli

$11.53Out of stock

Gluten Free Mostacciolli noodles served with your choice of homemade vegetable marinara sauce or homemade heart-smart sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.89

Fettuccine noodles tossed in freshly made Alfredo sauce. Served with homemade bread.

Spaghetti All'Aglio E Olio

Spaghetti All'Aglio E Olio

$12.43

Spaghetti noodles sauteed in garlic and olive oil and topped with fresh parsley. Served with homemade bread.

Half and Half Pasta

Half and Half Your Choice

$10.15

Choose two pastas to make your half and half. Served with homemade marinara sauce and homemade bread.

Chicken

Chicken ala Lino (Thursdays Only)

Chicken ala Lino (Thursdays Only)

$11.65

THURSDAYS ONLY**1/2 chicken, slow cooked in butter and our own blend of Italian herbs and spices. Served with choice of side and homemade bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.89

Two breaded chicken breasts, baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade marinara sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

1 Piece Chicken Parm

$4.10

Veal

Breaded Veal Cutlet

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$13.58

Two tender, hand cut veal leg slices covered in Lino's special breading. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$13.99

Hand cut veal leg slice covered in Lino's special breading, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses and homemade marinara sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Seafood

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$13.85

4 oz. Icelandic, white fish filet baked in butter and Italian seasonings. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Fried Cod

Fried Cod

$13.85

5 pieces of Icelandic cod, covered in Lino's special breading and deep fried until golden brown. Served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of side and homemade bread.

Deep Fried Shrimp

Deep Fried Shrimp

$16.44

5 Jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.35

5 Jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried until golden brown and baked in mozzarella, parmesan cheeses, and homemade marinara sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

1 Piece Fried Cod

$1.82

Salmon

$16.34

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant

Eggplant

$12.57

Freshly sliced local Eggplant, batter-fried and covered with mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and homemade marinara sauce. Comes with choice of side and homemade bread.

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.89

Homemade Italian Sausage served on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.25

3 homemade meatballs on fresh, homemade bread. Comes with choice of side.

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Imported Italian Bari Beef of fresh, homemade bread and served with au jus. Comes with choice of side.

Child Menu

Child Chicken

$7.95

3 Piece fried chicken strips served with french fries.

Child Pasta

Child Deep Fried Cod

$9.95

2 Piece Fried Cod served with French Fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Child Deep Fried Shrimp

$9.95

3 Piece Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and French Fries.

Salad

Special Salad

Special Salad

Fresh greens, homemade Italian dressing, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, homemade Italian Sausage and parmesan cheese.

Toss Salad

$3.37

Bed of greens, local tomatoes and choice of dressing.

Special Salad Entree

Special Salad Entree

$7.85

Dinner size Special salad served with homemade bread.

Salmon Salad Entree

Salmon Salad Entree

$16.95

Baked, fresh water filet atop of fresh greens, homemade Italian dressing, artichokes, kalamata olives and goat cheese.

A la Carte

1 Piece Homemade Bread

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.85

Broccoli

$2.85

Green Beans

$2.85

Green Bean Olio

$3.15

Meatballs (2)

$3.50

Italian Sausage Link

$3.50

Side Cup Hot Giardinera

$2.00

Side Cup Mild Giardinera

$2.00

Side Pepperoncinis

$2.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.75

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.75

Side Vegetable Marinara Sauce

$2.75

Side Heart Smart Sauce

$2.75

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Tortellini (Meat)

$5.50

Side Cheese Ravioli

$5.50

Side Meat Ravioli

$5.50

Side Spinach Ravioli

$5.50

Side Gnocchi

$5.50

Side Lasagna

$6.50

Family Size Tray/Packages

Family Size Lasagna

$56.90

12X10 half pan serves 9-12. Three cheese lasagna, fully cooked. Served with homemade bread, homemade sauce and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Mostacciolli

$25.42

12X10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Spaghetti

$25.42

12X10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Meat Tortellini

$30.02

12X10 half pan Meat Tortellini serves 6-8. Comes with homemade bread, homemade marinara sauce, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Meat Ravioli

$30.02

12x10 half pan of Meat Ravioli, serves 6-8. Comes with homemade bread, homemade marinara sauce, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Cheese Ravioli

$30.02

12x10 half pan Cheese Ravioli, serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Spinach Ravioli

$30.02

12x10 half pan Spinach and Cheese Ravioli, serves 6-8. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Gnocchi

$33.03

12x10 half pan soft, dumpling like pasta made from potato. Comes with homemade marinara sauce, homemade bread, and parmigiana cheese.

Family Size Fettuccine Alfredo

$38.04

12x10 half pan serves 6-8. Comes with homemade Alfredo sauce and homemade bread

Italian Beef Pack

$69.89

Imported Italian Bari Beef Pack. 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. THIS IS A HEAT & SERVE PACK. You must heat au jus separately and add pre-cooked beef to juice just before assembling sandwiches. DO NOT cook beef in au jus. Choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera. Bread included.

Italian Sausage Pack

Italian Sausage Pack

$69.89

Sausage Sandwich Pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30half sandwiches. Comes with fully cooked Italian Sausage links, choice of sweet green peppers or hot/mild giardinera.

Meatball Sandwich Pack

Meatball Sandwich Pack

$69.89

Meatball pack serves 15 full sandwiches or 30 half sandwiches. Fully cooked homemade meatballs, and homemade marinara sauce.

To Go Pop

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.50

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.50

Wine To Go

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gift Cards

$20 GIFT CARD

$20.00

$25 GIFT CARD

$25.00

$30 GIFT CARD

$30.00

$40 GIFT CARD

$40.00

$50 GIFT CARD

$50.00

$60 GIFT CARD

$60.00

$75 GIFT CARD

$75.00

$100 GIFT CARD

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

RIVERSIDE - An extension of Rockford's Iconic restaurant here for Curbside Carryout and Catering. To reach STATE STREET click here >>> https://www.toasttab.com/linos

Website

Location

8400 East Riverside, Loves Park, IL 61111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Baked Wings - 6390 East Riverside Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6390 East Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Urban Forest Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
6525 E Riverside Blvd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Cantina Taco Loves Park - 6342 East Riverside Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6342 East Riverside Boulevard Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Fozzy's Bar & Grill - Loves Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
6246 East Riverside BLVD Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loves Park

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 284
6500 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Skybox
orange star4.6 • 49
8800 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loves Park
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston