Italian Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Cheese Garlic Bread

$2.49

1/2 Loaf of Garlic Bread

$3.95

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$3.95

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$6.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

6 pieces

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Combo Appetizer Plate

$13.99

Mozzarella sticks, zucchini, mushrooms, onion rings, and jalapeño poppers

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

6 pieces

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Calamari

$14.99

6 Pieces Zeppoli

$3.49

Fried dough

12 Pieces Zeppoli

$6.49

Fried dough

French Fries

$3.50

Breaded Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Soup + Salad

Bowl Minestrone

$6.99

Bowl

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, and black olive

Small Green Salad

$3.99

With tomatoes and croutons

Large Green Salad

$7.99

With tomatoes and croutons

Family Green Salad

$15.99

Antipasto for I

$9.99

With olives, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mozzarella, and salami

Antipasto for 2

$14.99

With house dressing

Family Antipasto

$27.99

Serves 4-6

Chefs Salad

$9.99

Green peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, and mozzarella

Greek Salad

$10.99

Olives, onions, green pepper, tomatoes, and feta

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

With Cajun spices

Honey Sesame Chicken Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

With tomato, onions, and green peppers

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

$12.99

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.99

Spaghetti Ala Olio

$16.99

Tortellini

$15.99

Homemade Lasagna

$15.99

Manicotti

$14.99

Mostaccioli

$12.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.99

Mostaccioli Ala Lino

$17.99

Baked Mostaccioli Ciciliano

$17.99

Ravioli

$14.99

Meat or cheese filled

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine Carbonara

$18.99

Eggplant Parmigiano

$17.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Penne Ala Vodka

$18.99

Penne Broccoli Ricotta

$17.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Grilled chicken, marsala wine, garlic, and mushrooms

Homemade Chicken Breast Parmigiana

$19.59

Mushroom Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Scalloppine

$19.59

Homemade marinara, grilled chicken, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms

Chicken Lemon

$18.99

In lemon and butter sauce

Chicken Picatte

$19.99

Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$22.99

Served with garlic bread. Choice of salad or french fries

Full Rack Ribs

$40.99

Served with garlic bread. Choice of salad or french fries

Seafood

Linguini

$18.99

With red or clam sauce

Linguini & Shrimp

$21.90

With garlic and butter wine sauce

Linguini with Cajun Shrimp

$21.90

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.90

Shrimp sauteed in butter with Alfredo sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$21.90

Shrimp and fettuccine noodles in a light garlic cream sauce

Breaded Fried Shrimp with Fries

$18.90

Ultimate Seafood Linguini

$26.90

Baby clams, mussels, scallops, calamari, and jumbo shrimp, smothered in a light clam or marinara sauce with garlic and wine

Linguini Imperial

$23.90

Shrimp, baby clams, white wine, clam juice, heavy cream, and Parmigiana cheese

Linguini & Scallops

$23.90

Cajun spices, scallops, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Wings & Fingers

10 PC Wings

$14.99

10 PC Wing + Fries

$16.99

20 PC Wing + Fries

$30.99

40 PC Wing + Fries

$55.99

5 Pieces Fingers

$14.99

5 PC Finger + Fries

$16.99

10 PC Fingers + Fries

$30.99

20 PC Fingers + Fries

$55.99

Sides

Side Meatballs

$6.50

2 pieces

Side Sausage

$6.50

2 pieces

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Pepperoncinis

$1.50

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.50

4 oz

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.50

4 oz

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Eclair

$5.95

Apple Pie

$5.95

9" Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$11.99

With mortadella, capicola, and salami

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Ham Sub

$10.99

Salami Sub

$10.99

Roast Beef Sub

$12.99

Tuna Sub

$12.99

9" Hot Subs

Crispy Hot Chicken Sub

$12.99

Meatball + Marinara Sub

$11.99

Meatball, Marinara + Mozzarella Sub

$12.99

Sausage + Marinara Sub

$11.99

Sausage, Marinara + Mozzarella Sub

$12.99

Pastrami Sub

$13.99

With mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Pastrami with Cheese Sub

$14.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

With mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Italian Beef Sub

$13.99

With green peppers, meat sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiano Sub

$12.99

With homemade marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

With homemade marinara, mozzarella

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

1/4 lb

Double Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

2L Coke

$5.50

2L Diet Coke

$5.50

2L Sprite

$5.50

BYO Pizza Menu

BYO Pizza

12" Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.99

14" Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.99

18" Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.99

24" Plain Cheese Pizza

$26.99

16" Pick Up Special Pizza

$12.99

Gourmet Pizza Menu

SM 12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions

12" Chicken Ranch

$17.99

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions

12" Greek Pizza

$17.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham, pineapple

12" Italian Pizza

$18.99

A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese

12" Lino's Special

$18.99

Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

12" Margarita

$16.99

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic

12" Meat Lover

$18.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham

12" Pizza Delight

$18.99

A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers

12" Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12" Spicy Buffalo

$17.99

Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

12" Spinach

$16.99

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

12" Vegetarian Supreme

$16.99

A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

12" Half and Half

MD 14" Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions

14" Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions

14" Greek Pizza

$19.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

14" Hawaiian

$18.99

Ham, pineapple

14" Italian Pizza

$21.99

A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese

14" Lino's Special

$21.99

Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

14" Margarita

$19.99

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic

14" Meat Lover

$21.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham

14" Pizza Delight

$21.99

A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers

14" Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14" Spicy Buffalo

$20.99

Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

14" Spinach

$19.99

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

14" Vegetarian Supreme

$19.99

A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

14" Half and Half

LG 16" Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions

16" Chicken Ranch

$24.99

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions

16" Greek Pizza

$24.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

16" Hawaiian

$22.99

Ham, pineapple

16" Italian Pizza

$25.99

A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese

16" Lino's Special

$25.99

Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

16" Margarita

$23.99

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic

16" Meat Lover

$25.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham

16" Pizza Delight

$25.99

A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers

16" Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.99

16" Spicy Buffalo

$24.99

Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

16" Spinach

$23.99

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

16" Vegetarian Supreme

$23.99

A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

16" Half and Half

XL 18" Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions

18" Chicken Ranch

$28.99

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions

18" Greek Pizza

$28.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

18" Hawaiian

$26.99

Ham, pineapple

18" Italian Pizza

$29.99

A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese

18" Lino's Special

$29.99

Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

18" Margarita

$27.99

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic

18" Meat Lover

$29.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham

18" Pizza Delight

$29.99

A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers

18" Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18" Spicy Buffalo

$28.99

Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

18" Spinach

$27.99

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

18" Vegetarian Supreme

$27.99

A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

18" Half and Half

XXL 24" Pizza

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$34.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions

24" Chicken Ranch

$35.99

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, ham, and onions

24" Greek Pizza

$35.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

24" Hawaiian

$34.99

Ham, pineapple

24" Italian Pizza

$36.99

A delicious mixture of imported ham, cooked salami, topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and extra cheese

24" Lino's Special

$36.99

Topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, sausage, peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

24" Margarita

$35.99

Tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic

24" Meat Lover

$36.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, salami and ham

24" Pizza Delight

$36.99

A combination of chicken, smoked ham, onions, and green peppers

24" Plain Cheese Pizza

$26.99

24" Spicy Buffalo

$35.99

Chicken breast dipped in spicy buffalo sauce, onions, mozzarella and ricotta cheese

24" Spinach

$35.99

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

24" Vegetarian Supreme

$33.99

A garden fresh arrangement of mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and extra cheese

24" Half and Half

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$13.49

3 types of cheese and sauce

Pepperoni Calzone

$14.00

Ham Calzone

$14.00

Italian Calzone

$14.00

Green peppers, onions, imported ham, salami, cheese, and sauce

Vegetarian Calzone

$14.49

Stuffed with mushrooms, onions, black olives, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, cheese, and sauce

Meatball Calzone

$14.49

Onions, green peppers, cheese, and sauce

Sausage Calzone

$14.49

Onions, green peppers, cheese, and sauce

Lino's Calzone

$15.09

Stuffed with pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, onions, peppers, cheese, and sauce

Stromboli with Mozzarella

$11.99

Served with a side of sauce

Lunch Specials

2 Slice Special

$4.95

Cheese pizza includes 1 can of soda

#1 Lunch Special

$10.50

Chef, anitpasto or greek salad and a soda.

#2 Lunch Special

$13.50

Lasagna, spaghetti or fettuccini alfredo + garlic bread + soda

#3 Lunch Special

$10.50

Chicken caesar or blackened chicken caesar salad + soda

#4 Lunch Special

$13.50

Manicotti, ravioli, tortellini or mostaccioli with garlic bread and a soda.

#5 Lunch Special

$13.50

8 Wings or 4 fingers with fries and a soda.

#6 Lunch Special

$7.50

Double cheeseburger with french fries and a soda

#7 Lunch Special

$10.50

Any cold sandwich with salad or fries + free soda

#8 Lunch Special

$10.50

Hot sub sandwich with fries and a soda

Family Specials

#1 Family Special

$44.75

20 chicken wings, large cheese pizza with 1 topping, and 2 sodas

#2 Family Special

$45.75

15 chicken fingers, large cheese pizza with 1 topping, and 2 sodas

#3 Family Special

$44.75

2 large pizzas with 1 topping each, 12 wings, or 6 fingers

#4 Family Special

$38.99

With 2 toppings each & 2 sodas

#5 Family Special

$29.25

Buy 1 large pizza with 1 topping and a quart of spaghetti

#6 Family Special

$54.75

Large cheese pizza, salad for 4 people, spaghetti for 4 people

#7 Family Special

$34.99

1 large cheese pizza with 1 topping, lasagna, salad, garlic bread & 2 sodas

#8 Family Special

$66.75

2 large pizzas with 2 toppings each and a bucket of wings (30) or a bucket of fingers (18)

#9 Family Special

$34.99

Large pizza with 1 topping, 12 wings, or 6 fingers

#10 Family Special

$34.75

Bucket of spaghetti, large cheese pizza with 2 toppings, garlic bread and 2 sodas

#11 Family Special

$56.75

Each with two toppings, family spaghetti, & ½ loaf of garlic bread

#12 Family Special

$28.99

With salad, garlic bread & 2 sodas

#13 Family Special

$54.75

