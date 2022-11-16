- Home
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
784 Reviews
$$
59 16th Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
SNACKS
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Comfort food with a kick. House-made cheesy goodness on a mini cast iron skillet with warm bread.
Hummus and Pita
House made hummus served with pita bread.
House-Made Hummus Platter
Served with warm bread and fresh veggies. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper.
Soft Pretzel Bites
Served with Lion Bridge beer cheese or our signature beer mustard. Please specify the condiment you would like INCLUDED.
Pierogies
A nod to Eastern European culture. Cheddar & potato pierogies served with sour cream, onions, and herbs. Four pierogies.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
House-made cheesy goodness with corn on a mini cast iron skillet served with warm bread.
Edamame Basket
Freshly steamed soybean pods with Sea Salt.
Veggie Samosas
Four Indian spiced vegan pastries served with tamarind chutney.
Arancini
Four fried rice balls stuffed with cheesy mozzarella served with house-made marinara sauce.
Crab Cakes
Three crab cakes fried with aioli and a lemon slice.
FRIED
House Fries
Skin on potato fries tossed in house seasoning and served with a side of our house-made garlic aioli.
Bacon Cheesy Fries
Hand cut House Fries topped with applewood smoked bacon crumbs and melted cheese.
Fried Cheese Bites
Beer battered cheese bites served with ranch dressing.
Side Fries
Fresh cut, skin on potato fries tossed with house seasoning.
Chicken Tenders
Fried tender basket (6) served with fries and your choice of sauce.
SANDWICHES, BURGERS & MORE
Fritz's Burger
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
American Cheeseburger
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef patty, two pieces of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Beef patty, jalapeño popper dip, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Beer Cheese Burger
Beef patty, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Mexican Street Corn Burger
Beef patty, Mexican street corn dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Vegan Fritz’s Burger
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Veggie American Cheeseburger
Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Veggie Bacon Cheeseburger
Veggie patty, two pieces of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Veggie Jalapeño Popper Burger
Veggie patty, jalapeño popper dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Veggie Beer Cheese Burger
Veggie patty, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Veggie Mexican Street Corn Burger
Veggie patty, Mexican street corn dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
The Witwer Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic aioli served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Crispy chicken topped with crisp applewood smoked bacon and buttermilk ranch with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Honey Beer Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in a honey beer mustard sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Plant Based Witwer Chick'n Sandwich
Plant based chick'n tossed in house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic aioli served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Vegan Fried Chick'n Sandwich
Plant based Fried Chick'n with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Plant Based Honey Beer Mustard Chick'n Sandwich
Plant based Chick'n tossed in a honey beer mustard sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Plant Based Chick'n Parm Panini
Melted cheese and crispy plant based chick'n on thick sliced Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side. Add a side of marinara $2.
Chicken Parm Panini
Melted cheese and crispy chicken on thick sliced Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side. Add a side of marinara $2.
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Panini
Jalapeno Beer Cheese with two slices of applewood smoked bacon on thick slices of Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella & Cheddar Grilled Cheese on two thick slices of Italian-style panini bread served with Tomato Basil Soup.
Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese
Creamy house-made beer cheese sauce over tender macaroni.
Tomato Basil Soup
Warm house-made bowl of tomato basil soup.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella & Cheddar Grilled Cheese on two thick slices of Italian-style panini bread served with kettle chips.
Kid's Cheese Pizza
7" cheese pizza with marinara sauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)
Fried tender basket (3) served with small side of fries.
Apple-Onion Chutney Burger
Take Home Mac & Cheese (Serves 6-8)
This 9x13 take and bake Mac & Cheese serves 6-8 people.
PACKAGED BEER TO-GO
Compensation, 6-Pack
(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.
Yard Sale IPA, 6-Pack
(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.
Bridge Beer, 6-Pack
(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.
Bohemian Premium, 6-Pack
Bohemian Premium (Lager, 4.8%) Brewed with Czech Saaz Hops as well as flaked rice and a blend of American and Bohemian Pilsner malts, Bohemian Premium embraces Old World hop character right alongside the New World utilization of rice to lighten body and increase drinkability. Bohemian Premium is the story of us: using our past to inspire our future... all while making it our very own.
Remembered Time (500 mL Bottle)
Remembered Time (Barrel-Aged Strong Ale, 12%) - Our first Barrel-Aged January Collaboration ever! We worked with our friends at Clock House to brew a rich Barley Wine and then blended it with some strong stout from our cellar to make something entirely new and amazing.
Compensation, 12-Pack
(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.
TAG Variety Pack, 12-Pack
Your Mane Squeeze for this summer. TAG Variety pack includes our signature TAG Tangerine and also features our other summer varieties Grapefruit TAG and Lemonade TAG.
Yard Sale, 12-Pack
(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.
Grapefruit TAG, 6-Pack
(Grapefruit Wheat Beer 4.2%) Inspired by German "Radlers" Tag is a juicy and hazy wheat beer with the zesty citrus bite of Grapefruit. Enjoy a TAG! Enjoy the Day!
Silvia with Nelson Sauvin (500 ml Bottle)
Silvia (Dry-Hopped Farmhouse Ale 5%) - We hand-selected a blend of brettanomyces and wild beer from our wood program and then dry-hopped it with Nelson Sauvin hops and naturally carbonated kegs and bottles.
The Spice Must Flow! 6-Pack
The Spice Must Flow! (Black Ale w/spices, 7.0%) - A melange of Maple and Saigon Cinnamon meld with a robust black ale to form this luxurious treat. "He (she) who controls the spice, controls the universe!"
My Second Rodeo (500 ml Bottle)
My Second Rodeo (Imperial Milk Stout w/Vanilla, Cacao, Cinnamon, 10.5%) - Rested on Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Ecuadorian Cacao, and Saigon Cinnamon, this stout has seen a thing or two. Not their first rodeo.
Comfy Pants, 6-Pack
Comfy Pants (Winter Warmer 7.2%) - Work is done. Go ahead and slip into something a little more comfortable with a pint of Comfy Pants. This rich, full-bodied English Strong Ale layers a complex malt profile filled with dark fruits and caramel on top of a touch of floral hops. Sit down, relax, and Get Comfy!
Blackberry Cheesecake, 4-Pack
Bringing back one of our most popular fruited sours. This beer is thick and decadent, dessert in a glass. We hope you saved room!
Negative Space, 4-Pack
Negative Space is not the subject itself, but that which surrounds it. In the case of this beer, the base kettle sour is a nice expression of acidity, but that which surrounds the subject is really what does the heavy lifting: Blueberry, Lemon, and whole-bean Madagascar Vanilla.
Tmavý Ležák, 6-Pack
Pronounced "Tuh-MAH-vee Lay-zahk" which means "Dark Lager" in Czech. Not necessarily the antithesis to our iconic Živá Voda Czech Pilsner, but a nod to the Dark Czech Lagers that don't get enough love from American Craft beer brewers or drinkers. But quaff one pint and you will see why they deserve all the love you can give them.
Polotmavý. 6-Pack
This Czech Amber Lager utilizes floor-malted Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Saaz hops to produce a beautifully-clean drinking experience.
MEOWLERS (32oz) TO-GO
New Meowler Glass
Meowler Bridge Beer
(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.
Meowler Orange Soda
A meowler of our house-made NA Orange Soda
Meowler Disaster at Meux
(Porter, 5.8%) Brewed to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the The Great Porter Flood of 1814 that occurred in London at the Meux Brewery. Biscuity, brown malt character and a bit of chocolate and coffee make this a nice, quaffable brew. Gold Medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival.
Meowler Yard Sale
(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.
Meowler of Orange Soda
House-made artisan soda
Meowler RoboFest
We wanted a lighter and more sessionable beer for the season to complement the robust Oktobot 3000. RoboFest is a bready and malty delight with a drinkability that won’t malfunction your taste buds.
Meowler Crushberry
For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we take a deep breath and whisked away to sweet cereal of our youth. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.
Meowler Oktobot 3000
A fusion brew with German and Czech roots in this recipe as well as the name (“robot” is a word with Czech origins). Munich and Bohemian Pilsner Malt are the motherboard to this amped up version of the style, while 8 months in Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey barrels greases the cogs and makes sure it all computes.
GROWLERS (64oz) TO-GO
New Growler Glass
Growler Bridge Beer
(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.
Growler Compensation
(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.
Growler Disaster at Meux
(Porter, 5.8%) Brewed to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the The Great Porter Flood of 1814 that occurred in London at the Meux Brewery. Biscuity, brown malt character and a bit of chocolate and coffee make this a nice, quaffable brew. Gold Medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival.
Growler Yard Sale IPA
(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.
Growler RoboFest
We wanted a lighter and more sessionable beer for the season to complement the robust Oktobot 3000. RoboFest is a bready and malty delight with a drinkability that won’t malfunction your taste buds.
Growler Crushberry
For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we take a deep breath and whisked away to sweet cereal of our youth. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.
Growler Oktobot 3000
A fusion brew with German and Czech roots in this recipe as well as the name (“robot” is a word with Czech origins). Munich and Bohemian Pilsner Malt are the motherboard to this amped up version of the style, while 8 months in Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey barrels greases the cogs and makes sure it all computes.
WINE
Non-Alcoholic
House-Made Orange Soda
House-Made Root Beer
Coke
12oz can
Diet Coke
12oz can
Sprite
12oz can
Athletic Brewing NA Beer (Dark)
Expect a full-bodied mouthfeel and a pleasantly roasty finish, as well as delicate coffee and bittersweet chocolate notes.
Athletic Brewing NA Beer (Light)
Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops.
Growler Orange Soda
A growler of our house-made NA Orange Soda
Growler of Root Beer
A growler of our house-made NA Root Beer
Meowler Root Beer
A meowler of our house-made NA Root Beer
Meowler Orange Soda
A meowler of our house-made NA Orange Soda
MERCHANDISE
Houby Days Shirt 2022
Limited Quantity and Sizes
Grey Zip Hoodie
Lightweight cotton gray zipper hoodie with back and front logos.
TAG Tee
Blue Logo Tee
Yellow Logo Tee
Grey Logo Tee
Percussive Maintenance Commemorative Glass
Seasonal Gift Basket
Assortment of 2 different beers, 2 branded glasses, & an assortment of snacks.
Seasonal Tankard Gift Basket
1 branded glass tankard with 1 Lion Bridge beer. Gift card attachment optional.
Vegan Leather Patch Hat
16oz Pint Glass
Beer not included.
14oz Tulip Glass
Beer not included.
5oz Taster Glass
Beer not included.
Oktobot Pin
Sticker
Whiskey Barrel
Growler glass
Meowler Glass
Kids Tye Dye Shirt
Iron Patch On
Bohemian Premium Shirts
Black/Gold Logo Tee
Green/Pink Logo Tee
Zombie Awakening T-shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lion Bridge Brewing is a producer of world-class beers. Our brewery and beer hall is located in the historic Czech Village of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Our beer hall features our own beers, a selection of sandwiches and beercentric foods, as well as a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and wine in a can.
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404