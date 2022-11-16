Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

784 Reviews

$$

59 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackberry Cheesecake, 4-Pack
Bacon Cheeseburger
The Witwer Chicken Sandwich

SNACKS

Jalapeño Popper Dip

$9.00

Comfort food with a kick. House-made cheesy goodness on a mini cast iron skillet with warm bread.

Hummus and Pita

$6.50

House made hummus served with pita bread.

House-Made Hummus Platter

$9.50

Served with warm bread and fresh veggies. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper.

Soft Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with Lion Bridge beer cheese or our signature beer mustard. Please specify the condiment you would like INCLUDED.

Pierogies

$8.00

A nod to Eastern European culture. Cheddar & potato pierogies served with sour cream, onions, and herbs. Four pierogies.

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$9.00

House-made cheesy goodness with corn on a mini cast iron skillet served with warm bread.

Edamame Basket

$9.00

Freshly steamed soybean pods with Sea Salt.

Veggie Samosas

$11.00

Four Indian spiced vegan pastries served with tamarind chutney.

Arancini

$10.00

Four fried rice balls stuffed with cheesy mozzarella served with house-made marinara sauce.

Crab Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Three crab cakes fried with aioli and a lemon slice.

FRIED

Served with Ranch

House Fries

$7.00

Skin on potato fries tossed in house seasoning and served with a side of our house-made garlic aioli.

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$9.50

Hand cut House Fries topped with applewood smoked bacon crumbs and melted cheese.

Fried Cheese Bites

$9.50

Beer battered cheese bites served with ranch dressing.

Side Fries

$3.00

Fresh cut, skin on potato fries tossed with house seasoning.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried tender basket (6) served with fries and your choice of sauce.

SANDWICHES, BURGERS & MORE

Fritz's Burger

$12.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

American Cheeseburger

$11.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Beef patty, two pieces of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, jalapeño popper dip, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Beer Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Mexican Street Corn Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, Mexican street corn dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Vegan Fritz’s Burger

$12.00

Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Veggie American Cheeseburger

$11.00

Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Veggie Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Veggie patty, two pieces of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Veggie Jalapeño Popper Burger

$14.00

Veggie patty, jalapeño popper dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Veggie Beer Cheese Burger

$13.00

Veggie patty, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Veggie Mexican Street Corn Burger

$14.00

Veggie patty, Mexican street corn dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

The Witwer Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken tossed in house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic aioli served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken topped with crisp applewood smoked bacon and buttermilk ranch with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Honey Beer Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken tossed in a honey beer mustard sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Plant Based Witwer Chick'n Sandwich

$13.00

Plant based chick'n tossed in house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic aioli served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Vegan Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$12.00

Plant based Fried Chick'n with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served on a pretzel bun with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Plant Based Honey Beer Mustard Chick'n Sandwich

$13.00

Plant based Chick'n tossed in a honey beer mustard sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a pretzel with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Plant Based Chick'n Parm Panini

$14.00

Melted cheese and crispy plant based chick'n on thick sliced Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side. Add a side of marinara $2.

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.00

Melted cheese and crispy chicken on thick sliced Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side. Add a side of marinara $2.

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Panini

$14.00

Jalapeno Beer Cheese with two slices of applewood smoked bacon on thick slices of Italian panini bread served with kettle chips, or your choice of an upgraded side.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mozzarella & Cheddar Grilled Cheese on two thick slices of Italian-style panini bread served with Tomato Basil Soup.

Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy house-made beer cheese sauce over tender macaroni.

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Warm house-made bowl of tomato basil soup.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mozzarella & Cheddar Grilled Cheese on two thick slices of Italian-style panini bread served with kettle chips.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00

7" cheese pizza with marinara sauce.

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Fried tender basket (3) served with small side of fries.

Apple-Onion Chutney Burger

$13.50

Take Home Mac & Cheese (Serves 6-8)

$30.00

This 9x13 take and bake Mac & Cheese serves 6-8 people.

PACKAGED BEER TO-GO

Compensation, 6-Pack

$10.99

(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

Yard Sale IPA, 6-Pack

$10.99

(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.

Bridge Beer, 6-Pack

$10.99

(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.

Bohemian Premium, 6-Pack

$9.99

Bohemian Premium (Lager, 4.8%) Brewed with Czech Saaz Hops as well as flaked rice and a blend of American and Bohemian Pilsner malts, Bohemian Premium embraces Old World hop character right alongside the New World utilization of rice to lighten body and increase drinkability. Bohemian Premium is the story of us: using our past to inspire our future... all while making it our very own.

Remembered Time (500 mL Bottle)

$22.00

Remembered Time (Barrel-Aged Strong Ale, 12%) - Our first Barrel-Aged January Collaboration ever! We worked with our friends at Clock House to brew a rich Barley Wine and then blended it with some strong stout from our cellar to make something entirely new and amazing.

Compensation, 12-Pack

$18.99

(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

TAG Variety Pack, 12-Pack

$15.99

Your Mane Squeeze for this summer. TAG Variety pack includes our signature TAG Tangerine and also features our other summer varieties Grapefruit TAG and Lemonade TAG.

Yard Sale, 12-Pack

$18.99

(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.

Grapefruit TAG, 6-Pack

$9.99

(Grapefruit Wheat Beer 4.2%) Inspired by German "Radlers" Tag is a juicy and hazy wheat beer with the zesty citrus bite of Grapefruit. Enjoy a TAG! Enjoy the Day!

Silvia with Nelson Sauvin (500 ml Bottle)

$11.99

Silvia (Dry-Hopped Farmhouse Ale 5%) - We hand-selected a blend of brettanomyces and wild beer from our wood program and then dry-hopped it with Nelson Sauvin hops and naturally carbonated kegs and bottles.

The Spice Must Flow! 6-Pack

$11.99

The Spice Must Flow! (Black Ale w/spices, 7.0%) - A melange of Maple and Saigon Cinnamon meld with a robust black ale to form this luxurious treat. "He (she) who controls the spice, controls the universe!"

My Second Rodeo (500 ml Bottle)

$16.99

My Second Rodeo (Imperial Milk Stout w/Vanilla, Cacao, Cinnamon, 10.5%) - Rested on Madagascar Vanilla Beans, Ecuadorian Cacao, and Saigon Cinnamon, this stout has seen a thing or two. Not their first rodeo.

Comfy Pants, 6-Pack

$11.99

Comfy Pants (Winter Warmer 7.2%) - Work is done. Go ahead and slip into something a little more comfortable with a pint of Comfy Pants. This rich, full-bodied English Strong Ale layers a complex malt profile filled with dark fruits and caramel on top of a touch of floral hops. Sit down, relax, and Get Comfy!

Blackberry Cheesecake, 4-Pack

$17.99

Bringing back one of our most popular fruited sours. This beer is thick and decadent, dessert in a glass. We hope you saved room!

Negative Space, 4-Pack

$17.99

Negative Space is not the subject itself, but that which surrounds it. In the case of this beer, the base kettle sour is a nice expression of acidity, but that which surrounds the subject is really what does the heavy lifting: Blueberry, Lemon, and whole-bean Madagascar Vanilla.

Tmavý Ležák, 6-Pack

$11.99

Pronounced "Tuh-MAH-vee Lay-zahk" which means "Dark Lager" in Czech. Not necessarily the antithesis to our iconic Živá Voda Czech Pilsner, but a nod to the Dark Czech Lagers that don't get enough love from American Craft beer brewers or drinkers. But quaff one pint and you will see why they deserve all the love you can give them.

Polotmavý. 6-Pack

$11.99

This Czech Amber Lager utilizes floor-malted Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Saaz hops to produce a beautifully-clean drinking experience.

MEOWLERS (32oz) TO-GO

(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours

New Meowler Glass

$5.00

Meowler Bridge Beer

$7.00

(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.

Meowler Orange Soda

$7.00

A meowler of our house-made NA Orange Soda

Meowler Disaster at Meux

$8.00

(Porter, 5.8%) Brewed to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the The Great Porter Flood of 1814 that occurred in London at the Meux Brewery. Biscuity, brown malt character and a bit of chocolate and coffee make this a nice, quaffable brew. Gold Medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival.

Meowler Yard Sale

$10.00

(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.

Meowler of Orange Soda

$7.00

House-made artisan soda

Meowler RoboFest

$14.00

We wanted a lighter and more sessionable beer for the season to complement the robust Oktobot 3000. RoboFest is a bready and malty delight with a drinkability that won’t malfunction your taste buds.

Meowler Crushberry

$15.00

For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we take a deep breath and whisked away to sweet cereal of our youth. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.

Meowler Oktobot 3000

$15.00

A fusion brew with German and Czech roots in this recipe as well as the name (“robot” is a word with Czech origins). Munich and Bohemian Pilsner Malt are the motherboard to this amped up version of the style, while 8 months in Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey barrels greases the cogs and makes sure it all computes.

GROWLERS (64oz) TO-GO

New Growler Glass

$6.00

Growler Bridge Beer

$12.00

(Light Golden Ale, 3.6%) Bridge Beer is our take on light beer, with just a bit more panache. It doesn't demand hours of contemplation but you just might contemplate drinking it for hours.

Growler Compensation

$14.00

(Dark Mild, 4.5%) Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class beer. Gold Medal at the 2014 and 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

Growler Disaster at Meux

$14.00

(Porter, 5.8%) Brewed to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the The Great Porter Flood of 1814 that occurred in London at the Meux Brewery. Biscuity, brown malt character and a bit of chocolate and coffee make this a nice, quaffable brew. Gold Medal at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival.

Growler Yard Sale IPA

$17.00

(American IPA, 6.2%) Juicy flavor and a pungent, tangy, nose of citrus and tropical fruit. A nice, clean bitterness paired with a slight alcohol heat and dry finish makes this an exceptionally easy drinking brew.

Growler RoboFest

$20.00

We wanted a lighter and more sessionable beer for the season to complement the robust Oktobot 3000. RoboFest is a bready and malty delight with a drinkability that won’t malfunction your taste buds.

Growler Crushberry

$22.00

For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we take a deep breath and whisked away to sweet cereal of our youth. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.

Growler Oktobot 3000

$22.00

A fusion brew with German and Czech roots in this recipe as well as the name (“robot” is a word with Czech origins). Munich and Bohemian Pilsner Malt are the motherboard to this amped up version of the style, while 8 months in Cedar Ridge Rye Whiskey barrels greases the cogs and makes sure it all computes.

WINE

Pinot Gris

$13.00

Underwood Wine in a Can- Union Wine Company. Oregon, 12.7oz

Rose Wine

$13.00

Underwood Wine in a Can- Union Wine Company. Oregon, 12.7oz

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Underwood Wine in a Can- Union Wine Company. Oregon, 12.7oz

Non-Alcoholic

House-Made Orange Soda

$3.00

House-Made Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz can

Athletic Brewing NA Beer (Dark)

$6.00

Expect a full-bodied mouthfeel and a pleasantly roasty finish, as well as delicate coffee and bittersweet chocolate notes.

Athletic Brewing NA Beer (Light)

$6.00

Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops.

Growler Orange Soda

$14.00

A growler of our house-made NA Orange Soda

Growler of Root Beer

$14.00

A growler of our house-made NA Root Beer

Meowler Root Beer

$7.00

A meowler of our house-made NA Root Beer

Meowler Orange Soda

$7.00

A meowler of our house-made NA Orange Soda

MERCHANDISE

Houby Days Shirt 2022

Houby Days Shirt 2022

$20.00Out of stock

Limited Quantity and Sizes

Grey Zip Hoodie

Grey Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Lightweight cotton gray zipper hoodie with back and front logos.

TAG Tee

TAG Tee

$20.00
Blue Logo Tee

Blue Logo Tee

$20.00
Yellow Logo Tee

Yellow Logo Tee

$20.00
Grey Logo Tee

Grey Logo Tee

$20.00
Percussive Maintenance Commemorative Glass

Percussive Maintenance Commemorative Glass

$7.00

Seasonal Gift Basket

$25.00

Assortment of 2 different beers, 2 branded glasses, & an assortment of snacks.

Seasonal Tankard Gift Basket

$12.00

1 branded glass tankard with 1 Lion Bridge beer. Gift card attachment optional.

Vegan Leather Patch Hat

Vegan Leather Patch Hat

$20.00Out of stock
16oz Pint Glass

16oz Pint Glass

$7.00

Beer not included.

14oz Tulip Glass

14oz Tulip Glass

$7.00

Beer not included.

5oz Taster Glass

5oz Taster Glass

$5.00

Beer not included.

Oktobot Pin

Oktobot Pin

$4.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.25

Whiskey Barrel

$90.00
Growler glass

Growler glass

$6.00
Meowler Glass

Meowler Glass

$5.00

Kids Tye Dye Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Iron Patch On

$6.00Out of stock

Bohemian Premium Shirts

$20.00Out of stock
Black/Gold Logo Tee

Black/Gold Logo Tee

$20.00
Green/Pink Logo Tee

Green/Pink Logo Tee

$20.00
Zombie Awakening T-shirt

Zombie Awakening T-shirt

$20.00

Grab N Go

Grab N Go Beer Cheese

$7.00

Grab N Go Beer Cheese made in house with LBBC Bridge Beer. Great for sandwiches, pretzels, or toast!

Grab N Go Beer Mustard

$7.00

6 oz of house-made spicy beer mustard made with LBBC beer! Great for holiday trays, sandwiches, and dips.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lion Bridge Brewing is a producer of world-class beers. Our brewery and beer hall is located in the historic Czech Village of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Our beer hall features our own beers, a selection of sandwiches and beercentric foods, as well as a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and wine in a can.

Website

Location

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Directions

Gallery
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

