Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters 3186 Pullman St

review star

No reviews yet

3186 Pullman St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Popular Items

Iced Salted Toffee Butter Latte
The Usual (Iced Chai + Cold Brew)
Iced Matcha

Hot Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Hot Latte

$4.95+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Hot Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.00

Macchiato (3 oz)

$3.50

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.00

Iced Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.75+

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Flat White (8 oz)

$4.00

Iced Flat Brown (8oz)

$4.75

Teas/Chai/Matcha

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Chai

$5.50+

Hot Chai

$5.00+

Iced Matcha

$5.00+

Hot Matcha

$5.00+

Specialty Drinks

Iced Salted Toffee Butter Latte

$5.75+

Hot Salted Toffee Butter Latte

$5.50+

The Usual (Iced Chai + Cold Brew)

$5.50+

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Iced Orange Dreamsicle Latte (oat milk & small only)

$6.50

Pink Princess

$4.50+

Violet Haze

$5.50+

Iced London Fog

$5.00+

Hot London Fog

$5.00+

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75+

Coffee Mint Julep

$5.25+

Nitro Mint Julep

$5.50

Hot Strawberry Latte (oat milk only)

$6.25+

Iced Strawberry Latte (oat milk only)

$6.50+

Orange Chai

$5.00

Iced Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.75+

Hot Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Iced Hazelnut Sugar, Darling

$5.75+

Hot Hazelnut Sugar, Darling

$5.50+

Hot Caramel Apple Latte (oat milk & small only)

$6.25

Iced Caramel Apple Latte (oat milk & small only)

$6.50

Iced Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00+

Blended Strawberry Shortcake

$5.75+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Lavender Milk

$4.00+

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Topo Soda

$2.75

Kids Drinks

Lavender Milk (12 oz)

$3.50

Chocolate Milk (12 oz)

$3.00

Kids Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$3.50

Lemonade (12 oz)

$3.00

Cold Milk (12 oz)

$3.00

Steamer (8 oz)

$2.50

Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$10.75

No Bacon Burrito

$10.75

Pastries

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

$4.00

Raspberry Poptart

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissants

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Bear Claw

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Cookie Lab Chocolate Chip Cookie (w/walnuts)

$5.00

Vegan Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Bagels

Cheese Bagel

$3.75

Jalapeño Cheese Bagel

$3.75

Everything Bagel

$3.75

Plain Bagel

$3.75

Stickers

Lion and Lamb Camping Sticker

$4.00

Mascot Sticker

$2.00

Original L&L Logo Sticker

$1.00

Mascot Flag Sticker

$3.00

Change the World, Start with Coffee

$2.00

Sweatshirts

Time for Coffee Sweatshirt (Black)

Time for Coffee Sweatshirt (Black)

$48.00+Out of stock
Time for Coffee Sweatshirt (Cream)

Time for Coffee Sweatshirt (Cream)

$48.00+

Change the World, Start with Coffee Sweatshirt (MAUVE)

$45.00Out of stock

Change the World, Start with Coffee Sweatshirt (PEACH)

$45.00Out of stock

Change the World, Start with Coffee Sweatshirt (HEATHER DUST)

$45.00Out of stock

Change the World, Start with Coffee Sweatshirt (HEATHER MUSTARD)

$45.00Out of stock

L&L Retro Logo Sweatshirt

$35.00Out of stock

Lion and Lamb Unisex Crewneck (White)

$35.00Out of stock

Mugs

Miir Camp Cup

$30.00

Tee Shirts

Time for Coffee T-Shirt (Black)

Time for Coffee T-Shirt (Black)

$30.00+
Logo Tee (Brick)

Logo Tee (Brick)

$30.00+

Totes

Lion and Lamb Summer Tote

Lion and Lamb Summer Tote

$18.00

Hemleva Merch

Hemleva Pin

$12.00

Hemleva Keychain

$18.00

Warmies

Lion Warmie

$15.00

Lamb Warmie

$15.00

Hats

Brown Corduroy Hat

Brown Corduroy Hat

$29.00

Bucket logo hat

$29.00

10 oz Bags Coffee

Ethiopia Chelechele (Washed) - Light Roast

$15.75

Ethiopia Chelechele (Natural) - Light Roast

$15.75

Rosie's Blend - Dark Roast

$14.75

Espresso Blend - Medium Roast

$14.75

Decaf

$14.75

Colombia Huila

$15.75

Ethiopia Guji (Natural) - Light Roast

$15.75
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

