  • Lion & The Rambler - 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Lion & The Rambler 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd

No reviews yet

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

Beer

Freedom Tower Amber Ale

$8.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

La Playita Pilsner

$7.00

The Wizard

$8.00

Cocktails

Blushing Lady

$15.00

Fiero

$16.00

Lion's Blood

$14.00

The Angelina

$16.00

Falling In Love

$16.00

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Machiatto

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sake

Ban Ryu

$12.00

Glass Joto Nigori

$10.00

Honkara

$8.00

Wine Bottle

Aura

$196.00

Azimut

$60.00

Bella Vita Grigio

$55.00

Bernard Vellette Beaujolais

$108.00

Brea Chardonnay

$60.00

Caravane

$126.00

Celine

$60.00

Cocchonet

$70.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Costador Sumoll Negre

$132.00

Erde

$155.00

Familie Bauer

$60.00

Floreal Cider

$80.00

Gaspard Pinot Noir

$60.00

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Graf Morillon

$138.00

Herluberlu

$96.00

La Patience

$55.00

Las Jaras

$126.00

Les Vins de Thomas

$65.00

No Es Pituko

$60.00

Petit Cochon Bronzé

$60.00

Serata Prosecco

$60.00

Uivo Sparkling Rosé

$78.00

Trepat

$145.00

Wine BTG

Azimut

$15.00

Bella Vita Grigio

$15.00

Brea Chardonnay

$16.00

Celine

$15.00

Cochonet

$15.00Out of stock

Familie Bauer

$15.00

Gaspard Pinot Noir

$15.00

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

La Patience

$15.00

No Es Pituko

$16.00

Petit Cochon Bronzé

$15.00

Serata Prosecco

$15.00

Vin de Thomas

$16.00

White Port

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

804 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Main pic

