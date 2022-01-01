Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lionel Jay's

review star

No reviews yet

4023 Troy Highway

Montgomery, AL 36116

Popular Items

2 Dogs with Fries

ENTREE

CATFISH

$10.00Out of stock

CHX BREAST

$2.10

CHX LEG

$1.75

CHX THIGH

$1.75

CHX WING

$1.75

FRIED TILAPIA

$9.00

SWAI

$10.00

MEAL

Fried Fish Meal

$12.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$10.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

CHEF SALAD

$10.75Out of stock

DELUXE CHEF

$11.75Out of stock

SIDE ITEMS

Baked Potato

$3.50Out of stock

CORN

$3.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.50

Lima Beans

$3.50

LOADED POTATO

$5.25Out of stock

MASHED POTATO

$3.50

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

RICE/GRAVY

$3.50

COLE SLAW

$3.50

SEASONED WEDGES

$3.50

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$5.00
POUND CAKE SLICE

POUND CAKE SLICE

$4.00

RED VEL SLICE

$6.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

*BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

LEMONADE

$1.75

TEA

$1.75

Can Soda

$1.00

Bread Type

Cornbread Muffin

$0.65

Dinner Roll

$0.65

Chili Dogs

2 Dogs with Fries

$6.00

1 Dog with Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

4 pc Tender & Fries

$5.00

4 pc Tender

$4.40

Fries

Fries

$4.00
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chicken

Breast & Fries

$5.50

2 pc Dark & Fries

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Taste The Difference!

Location

4023 Troy Highway, Montgomery, AL 36116

Directions

