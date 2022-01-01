Lionel Jay's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Taste The Difference!
Location
4023 Troy Highway, Montgomery, AL 36116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sa Za Serious Italian Food - 130 Commerce St
No Reviews
130 Commerce St Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montgomery
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
More near Montgomery