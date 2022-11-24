A map showing the location of Lionhead 618 Broadway EView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Lionhead 618 Broadway E

664 Reviews

$$

618 broadway e

seattle, WA 98102

STARTERS

PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE

$15.00

8 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil

Pumpkin Dumplings

$14.00

NOODLES & RICE

DAN DAN MIAN

$16.00

wheat noodles with hot numbing sauce, topped with pork

BACON FRIED RICE

$17.00

maitake mushroom, lotus root, egg, house-made chinese bacon

HEAD LION FRIED RICE

$19.00

RICE CAKE AND CHINESE BACON

$19.00

rice cakes, house-made chinese bacon

STEAMED HAIGA RICE

$3.00

blend of sprouted brown and white rice

Cumin Lamb Noodles

$21.00

Les' Ghost Pepper Noodles

$18.00

Les' Ghost Pepper Noodles Chicken

$23.00

POULTRY MEAT & FISH

GUNG BAO CHICKEN

$19.00

sichuan peppercorn, chili, peanuts, scallion

LA ZI JI

$19.00

sichuan style fried chicken, ginger, garlic, scallion, sichuan peppercorn, in a bed of red chilies

MA PO DOUFU

$21.00

tofu, pork, douban juang, chili oil, and sichuan pepper

5 SPICED BRAISED DUCK

$29.00

1/2 duck, served in the bone in chili oil, black vinegar sauce and sichuan salt

BONELESS CRISP DUCK

$34.00

1/2 duck, with maitake, red pepper, and sweet, hot and sour sauce (Yu Xiang)

ROCKFISH WITH SOUR MUSTARD GREENS

$21.00

alaskan rockfish, pickled mustard greens, and cabbage in sichuan chili oil

CHILI CUMIN BEEF

$27.00

painted hills sirloin with spring onions, douban jiang, cumin and chilies

Wok Seared Ribeye

$29.00

9 oz ribeye seared medium rare. Tossed with cilantro, roasted peanuts, & a numbing Sichuan pepper infused sesame oil.

Chicken Dry Pot

$21.00

General Jerry's Riblets

$18.00

VEGETABLES & TOFU

TODAY'S GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)

$13.00

seasonal

TODAY'S GREENS (WALNUT & BACON)

$14.00

seasonal with house-made chinese bacon and walnuts

SALT AND SICHUAN PEPPER TOFU

$18.00

fried tofu with chilies, ginger, garlic, scallion, chili-oil black bean vinegar dip

SILKEN TOFU WITH MUSHROOM GARLIC

$18.00

locally pulled tofu with a garlic and mushroom glaze topped with peanuts and scallion

CAULIFLOWER DRY POT

$17.00

potato, choy sum, celery, leek, fennel, cumin

YU XIANG EGGPLANT FRIES

$16.00

hand-cut eggplant fries with sauce of garlic, ginger, pickled chili, and black vinegar

MUSHROOM MAPO DOUFU

$19.00

a rich stew-like dish of tofu, shiitake mushroom, douban jiang, chili oil and sichuan pepper

Miatake & Honey Green Beans

$14.00

sliced okra stir fried with ginger, garlic, red sichuan peppercorn

DOFU RU

$17.00

HEN OF THE WOOD

$22.00

a maitake mushroom fried in an egg wash, dressed with sweet & spicy yu-xiang sauce

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$11.00

Heirloom tomato, shiso, mint, seasame dressing, black vinegar

Wok Seared Okra

$12.00

TEA

Jasmine Yin Hao

$6.00

fermented tea with bold, smooth, earthy flavor

White Peony

$6.00

Chrysanthemum

$6.00

Tie Guan Yin

$6.00

Bai Hao Oolong

$6.00

Dian Hong

$6.00

WINE

Pinot Nior

$13.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon - Bordeaux, France

Pinot Nior Bottle

$52.00

barolo - Piemonte, Italy

Sous Sol Glass

$14.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon - Bordeaux, France

Sos Soul Bottle

$56.00

barolo - Piemonte, Italy

Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$56.00

Tempranillo Glass

$14.00

Tempranillo Bottle

$56.00

Premieres Grives

$12.00

gruner veltliner - Wagram, Austria

Brand 2020 Glass

$12.00

reisling - Mosel, Germany

Chardonnay

$12.00

chardonnay - Columbia Valley, Washington

Premieres Grives Bottle

$48.00

gruner veltliner - Wagram, Austria

Monte Tondo Bottle

$48.00

reisling - Mosel, Germany

Ansel Bottle

$60.00

chardonnay - Columbia Valley, Washington

Maris Glass

$13.00

syrah, riesling - Willamette Valley, Oregon

Maris Bottle

$52.00

syrah, riesling - Willamette Valley, Oregon

Pet Nat Glass

$13.00

Pet Nat Bottle

$52.00

CIVIC PET-NAT BOTTLE

$60.00

pinot grigio - Slaveci, Slovenia

FLAMA D'OR Glass

$11.00

brut cava - Penedes, Spain

FLAMA D'OR Bottle

$44.00

brut cava - Penedes, Spain

BEER

Seapine Citra IPA

$7.00

Seapine Mosaic Pale Ale

$7.00

Seapine Pilsner

$7.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

$10 COCKTAIL

$10.00

$11 COCKTAIL

$11.00

$12 COCKTAIL

$12.00

$13 COCKTAIL

$13.00

$14 COCKTAIL

$14.00

$15 COCKTAIL

$15.00

Calamansi Collins

$12.00

CHINESE 5 SPICE OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

bourbon, roasted pineapple rum, chinese 5 spice syrup, angostura bitters, candied cherry and orange zest garnish

Lionhead Lionstail

$15.00

Paper Tiger

$15.00

Southern Summer

$14.00

Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

cazadores blanco tequila, suze gentianes, red sichuan peppercorn, passion fruit, with a chili mango garnish

WHISKEY

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Rye

Blantons

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Henry Mckenna 10yr

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Noble Oak

$8.00

Westland Sherry Cask

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$13.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$10.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$10.00

High West A Midwinter Night Dram

$17.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00

Woodinvill Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

BAIJIU

Moutai

$42.00

Wuliangye

$38.00

1956

$40.00

Luzhou Laojiao

$13.00

Snowbridge Aroma

$12.00

Wu Chia Pi Chiew

$10.00

Xi Feng Jiu

$8.00

Er Guo Tou jiu

$7.00

Confucius

$8.00

Red Star

$6.00

AGAVE

Well Tequila

$8.00

Tapatio Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Banhez Mezcal

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$23.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

GIN

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Ransom Old Tom

$10.00

Voyager

$9.00

Copperworks

$9.00

Big Gin

$10.00

St George Terroir

$13.00

SPIRITS

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Linnie Aquavit

$10.00

Krogstag Aquavit

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$11.00

Angostura Amaro

$10.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$8.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

RUM

Flor de Cana

$11.00

Plantation Stiggins

$9.00

Havana Club Especial

$15.00

Havana Club Anejo Reserva

$15.00

Angostura 1919

$11.00

N/A DRINKS

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Princess Jasmine

$8.00

Pineapple Soda

$6.00

Kumquat Soda

$6.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 broadway e, seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

