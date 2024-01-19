Lionheart Coffee Company - SW Watson 4590 SW Watson Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4590 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big's Chicken - Beaverton - 4570 Southwest Watson Avenue
No Reviews
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
AFURI Ramen & Dumpling - Beaverton - 12555 SW 1st St,
No Reviews
12555 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
Let's Roll - Beaverton - Breakside
No Reviews
12675 Southwest 1st Street Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
Farmer and the Beast - Beaverton - BEAVERTON
No Reviews
12675 Southwest 1st Street Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant