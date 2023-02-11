Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lions Den Coffee Shop - Simsbury

review star

No reviews yet

Hopmeadow St

712

Simsbury Center, CT 06070

Popular Items

Cold Brew - Lions Blend
Caramel Latte
Classic Latte

Specialty/Seasonal Drinks

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.99+

(Limited Time Only) A smooth balance of Mt. Dairy fresh strawberry milk, chocolate, and espresso; to create an amazing balance of flavors!

Caramel Biscotti Latte

$5.25+

Mexican Mocha

$5.25+
Ameridomo

Ameridomo

$3.49+

An Americano with honey, steamed cream, topped with cinnamon powder.

Cubano

Cubano

$2.99

Café Cubano is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. Specifically, it refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened.

Cubano con Leche

Cubano con Leche

$3.79

Café Cubano is the sweetened traditional Cubano drink, toped with steamed milk.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.49+

The perfect blend of tonic water, mixed with a double shot of espresso over ice, and topped with a lime; for a thirst quencing pick-me-up.

Honey-Bee Cortado

Honey-Bee Cortado

$3.99

Latte's

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.99+

(Limited Time Only) A smooth balance of Mt. Dairy fresh strawberry milk, chocolate, and espresso; to create an amazing balance of flavors!

Caramel Biscotti Latte

$5.25+

Mexican Mocha

$5.25+
Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$4.30+
Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.99+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25+
Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$5.99+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.25+
White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.25+
Caramel Mocha Latte

Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Espresso Drink's

Americano

Americano

$2.99+

A shot of espresso served over hot water to diluted the espresso making it more comparable to American Coffee.

ICED Americano

ICED Americano

$2.99+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Shaken Espresso

Shaken Espresso

$3.99
Hand Pulled Espresso

Hand Pulled Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Our infamous espresso pulled by hand from a Flair espresso machine. Giving you a smoother, thicker, and richer flavor profile.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

Macchiato meaning "spotted" in Italian is a tradition beverage made with a shot of espresso and spotted with a small amount of milk. Served in an espresso cup.

La Cremina

La Cremina

$3.25

A very traditional Neapolitan espresso drink. Made with a dusting of coco powder and a sweet concoction of cream and sugar.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$3.25

Con Panna meaning "with cream" in Italian is a smooth shot of espresso served with fresh whipped cream.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Cortado is an Australian twist on the traditional Cappuccino typically served in a 4.5oz Gibraltar glass to give you a stronger coffee taste.

Cinnamon Cortado

Cinnamon Cortado

$3.99
Honey-Bee Cortado

Honey-Bee Cortado

$3.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.

Cubano

Cubano

$2.99

Café Cubano is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. Specifically, it refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened.

Cubano con Leche

Cubano con Leche

$3.79

Café Cubano is the sweetened traditional Cubano drink, toped with steamed milk.

Coffee's

Lions Blend House Coffee

Lions Blend House Coffee

$2.79+

Our medium light roast is a perect blend of rich flavorful coffee with notes of Raspberry, Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. blended with beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Sumatra to give you a smooth low acidic coffee

Iced Coffee Lions Blend

Iced Coffee Lions Blend

$3.09+

Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.

Black Velvet Dark Roast

Black Velvet Dark Roast

$2.79+

Our Dark Roast is the darkest of dark roasts. Giving you the most flavorful blend of low-key acidity with a heavy, syrup body in a concentrated and complex flavor with note of dark, smoky, and tobacco.

Iced Black Velvet

Iced Black Velvet

$3.09+

If you like dark roast, you'll love our dark smoky profile chilled over ice.

Ethiopia Sidamo - Single Origin Coffee

$3.15+

Medium Roast with flavorful notes of Caramel, Chocolate, Orange, and Pineapple

Cold Brew - Lions Blend

Cold Brew - Lions Blend

$3.75+

Made with our private label coffee to give you a thick body and notes of milk chocolate.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.99+
French Press

French Press

$3.49+

Box Of Coffee

$30.00

Tea's

Iced Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

Iced Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.99+
Iced Peach Black Tea

Iced Peach Black Tea

$2.99+
Iced Green Tea Citrus

Iced Green Tea Citrus

$2.99+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.49+

Matcha Latte

$4.49+

Matcha sourced from Kirishima Mountain, Japan

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25+

Perfectly blended organic matcha from Kirishima Mountain, Japan, with freshly squeezed lemons served over ice.

Tea Sachets

$2.49+

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Gray Tea, with French Vanilla, and steamed milk. Given its name based on the air pollution in the 19th century in London, England.

Frozen Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.49+
Frappe's

Frappe's

$4.99+

Kids Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Made to order with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.00+

Freshly steamed milk, blended with any one of our many flavor options, without the coffee.

Babycino

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Made to order over ice with actual mocha sauce and your milk of choice.

Classic Lemonade

$3.49+

Milk

$1.59+

Bottled Beverages

Mineral Water (500ml)

$2.49

Poland Spring (1L)

$2.99

Poland Spring (16.9oz)

$1.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$2.00

"Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa is made from oranges and blood oranges from Italy that get their unique color and taste from the conditions of the land in which they are grown. Lightly carbonated for that refreshing full-mouth sensation, it starts off on a sweet note and ends with the invigorating taste of juicy oranges."

San Pellegrino Lemon Soda

$2.00

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.49

Bagels w/ Spreads

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.59

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Butter

$3.49

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Bagel w/ Nutella

$3.69

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.49

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.49

Bacon & Cream Cheese

$4.49

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt Black Cherry

$2.29

Chobani Yogurt Blueberry

$2.29Out of stock

Chobani Yogurt Peach

$2.29

Chobani Yogurt Strawberry

$2.29

Blueberry Parfait

$4.49

Strawberry Parfait

$4.49

Oatmeal

Blueberry & Vermont Maple

Blueberry & Vermont Maple

$3.99
Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$3.99
Roasted Almond & Himalayan Slat

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Slat

$3.99
Sun-Ripe Strawberries & Madagascar Vanilla

Sun-Ripe Strawberries & Madagascar Vanilla

$3.99
Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$3.99

Panini

Prosciutto e Fig

$11.99

Boar's Head Piccolo Prosicutto, fig, arugula, and gorgonzola cheese to create the perfect sweet and savory blend of ingredients.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chicken e Pesto

$9.99

A concoction of grilled white meat chicken breast, basil pesto, and topped with Boar's Head Mozzarella cheese *Nut Allergy Warning*

Turkey e Formaggio

$9.99Out of stock

Freshly slices Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic aioli, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.

Caprese

$8.99

Our vegetarian panino with fresh mozzarella, garden fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99
Cinnamon Muffin

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.99

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99
French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$2.99

Danishes and Twists

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.65
Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$3.65
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.65
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.65
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$3.65

Italian

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$4.99

Fresh filled Cannoli

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.49
Cream Lobster Tail

Cream Lobster Tail

$4.99
Nutella and Ricotta Lobster Tail

Nutella and Ricotta Lobster Tail

$4.99
Eclair

Eclair

$3.99
Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$1.50

Cherry Biscotti

$1.50
Mocha Biscotti

Mocha Biscotti

$1.50

Cakes and Gluten Free Items

Godiva Chocolate Cheese Cake

Godiva Chocolate Cheese Cake

$5.49
Peanut Butter Explosion

Peanut Butter Explosion

$4.99

Fudge brownie base, layer with velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and rich chocolate cakes. Topped with mini brownie pieces, reeses peanut butter chips, and drizzled in fudge.

Chocolate Cake Gluten Free

$4.49
Brownie Gluten/Dairy Free

Brownie Gluten/Dairy Free

$2.25
Old Fashion Crumb Cake

Old Fashion Crumb Cake

$2.99

Valentine Cakes Pops

$2.99

Retail Coffee

Lions Blend Medium Roast 12oz Bag

$15.49

Black Velvet Dark Roast

$14.49

Burundi Turaco, East Africa

$18.49Out of stock

Guatemala, La Esperanza

$18.99Out of stock

Ethiopia Sidamo Guji Natural

$15.99

Mexico Yellow Honey Process

$15.75Out of stock

Nicaragua, El Chimborazco

$15.25Out of stock

Peru, Amazonas

$15.49Out of stock

Sumatra Mandheling Lake Toba

$17.99Out of stock

Honduras San Vincente

$15.99Out of stock

Espresso Beans 2lb bag

$23.99

Decaf Espresso Beans

$14.99

Lions Den Medium Roast 5lbs

$99.00

Cold Brew Systems

Cold Brew System

$39.95

Toddy Artisan Small Batch Cold Brewer

$40.95

Cold Brew System Felt Filters 2PK

$5.00

Drinkware

12oz Lions Den Coffee Cups

$12.99Out of stock

16oz Lions Den Tumbler

$8.00Out of stock

64oz Growler

$24.99Out of stock

20oz Insulated Tumbler

$19.99

Tea

English Breakfast

$11.00

Earl Grey

$11.00

Sencha Green Tea

$11.00

Valerian Dream

$11.00

Masala Chai Concentrate

$7.49

Turmeric Ginger Chai Concentrate

$7.49

Elderberry Healer

$14.99

Lavender Mint

$14.99

Turmeric Ginger

$14.99

Simple Brew 400ml

$20.00

Matcha Bowl

$20.00

Matcha Whisk

$14.99

Everyday Matcha

$12.00

Ceremonial Matcha

$18.00

Espro French Press

Espro P0 Ultralight Coffee Press Meteorite Black 16oz

$44.95

Espro P0 Ultralight Coffee Press Chalk White 16oz

$44.95

Espro P5 Polished Press 32oz

$69.95

Alternative Milks and Honey

Oat Milk

$5.99

Almond Milk

$5.99

Coconut Milk

$5.99

Wildflower Honey, Hidden Valley Farms Wolcott

$7.49

Seasonal Items

Halloween Lantorn

$29.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An Italian style coffee shop. Offering a wide verity of specialty coffees, teas, & pastries, food.

Website

Location

Hopmeadow St, 712, Simsbury Center, CT 06070

Directions

