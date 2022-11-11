Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lions Den Coffee Shop

57 West Main Street

Plantsville, CT 06479

Caramel Latte
Nutella Latte
Cappuccino

Specialty/Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25+
Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+
Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.79+
Ameridomo

Ameridomo

$3.49+

An Americano with honey, steamed cream, topped with cinnamon powder.

Guatemala - Single Origin Coffee

$3.15+

Medium Roast with flavorful notes of Caramel, Chocolate, Orange, and Pineapple

Cubano

Cubano

$2.99

Café Cubano is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. Specifically, it refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened.

Cubano con Leche

Cubano con Leche

$3.79

Café Cubano is the sweetened traditional Cubano drink, toped with steamed milk.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.49+

The perfect blend of tonic water, mixed with a double shot of espresso over ice, and topped with a lime; for a thirst quencing pick-me-up.

Honey-Bee Cortado

Honey-Bee Cortado

$3.99

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Latte's

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25+
Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+
Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$4.30+
Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.99+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25+
Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$5.99+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.25+
White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.25+
Caramel Mocha Latte

Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Espresso Drink's

Americano

Americano

$2.99+

A shot of espresso served over hot water to diluted the espresso making it more comparable to American Coffee.

ICED Americano

ICED Americano

$2.99+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Shaken Espresso

Shaken Espresso

$3.99
Hand Pulled Espresso

Hand Pulled Espresso

$3.50

Our infamous espresso pulled by hand from a Flair espresso machine. Giving you a smoother, thicker, and richer flavor profile.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

Macchiato meaning "spotted" in Italian is a tradition beverage made with a shot of espresso and spotted with a small amount of milk. Served in an espresso cup.

La Cremina

La Cremina

$3.25

A very traditional Neapolitan espresso drink. Made with a dusting of coco powder and a sweet concoction of cream and sugar.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$3.25

Con Panna meaning "with cream" in Italian is a smooth shot of espresso served with fresh whipped cream.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Cortado is an Australian twist on the traditional Cappuccino typically served in a 4.5oz Gibraltar glass to give you a stronger coffee taste.

Cinnamon Cortado

Cinnamon Cortado

$3.99
Honey-Bee Cortado

Honey-Bee Cortado

$3.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.

Cubano

Cubano

$2.99

Café Cubano is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. Specifically, it refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened.

Cubano con Leche

Cubano con Leche

$3.79

Café Cubano is the sweetened traditional Cubano drink, toped with steamed milk.

Coffee's

Lions Blend House Coffee

Lions Blend House Coffee

$2.79+

Our medium light roast is a perect blend of rich flavorful coffee with notes of Raspberry, Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. blended with beans from Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Sumatra to give you a smooth low acidic coffee

Iced Coffee Lions Blend

Iced Coffee Lions Blend

$3.09+

Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.

Black Velvet Dark Roast

Black Velvet Dark Roast

$2.79+

Our Dark Roast is the darkest of dark roasts. Giving you the most flavorful blend of low-key acidity with a heavy, syrup body in a concentrated and complex flavor with note of dark, smoky, and tobacco.

Iced Black Velvet

Iced Black Velvet

$3.09+

If you like dark roast, you'll love our dark smoky profile chilled over ice.

Guatemala - Single Origin Coffee

$3.15+

Medium Roast with flavorful notes of Caramel, Chocolate, Orange, and Pineapple

Cold Brew - Lions Blend

Cold Brew - Lions Blend

$3.75+

Made with our private label coffee to give you a thick body and notes of milk chocolate.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99+
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.99+
French Press

French Press

$3.49+

Box Of Coffee

$30.00

Tea's

Iced Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

Iced Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.99+
Iced Peach Black Tea

Iced Peach Black Tea

$2.99+
Iced Green Tea Citrus

Iced Green Tea Citrus

$2.99+
Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.79+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.49+

Matcha Latte

$4.49+

Matcha sourced from Kirishima Mountain, Japan

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25+

Perfectly blended organic matcha from Kirishima Mountain, Japan, with freshly squeezed lemons served over ice.

Tea Sachets

$2.49+

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Gray Tea, with French Vanilla, and steamed milk. Given its name based on the air pollution in the 19th century in London, England.

Frozen Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.49+
Frappe's

Frappe's

$4.99+

Kids Drinks

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Made to order with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.00+

Freshly steamed milk, blended with any one of our many flavor options, without the coffee.

Babycino

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Made to order over ice with actual mocha sauce and your milk of choice.

Classic Lemonade

$3.49+

Milk

$1.59+

Bottled Beverages

Mineral Water (500ml)

$2.49

Poland Spring (1L)

$2.99

Poland Spring (16.9oz)

$1.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$2.00

"Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa is made from oranges and blood oranges from Italy that get their unique color and taste from the conditions of the land in which they are grown. Lightly carbonated for that refreshing full-mouth sensation, it starts off on a sweet note and ends with the invigorating taste of juicy oranges."

San Pellegrino Lemon Soda

$2.00

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear Soda

$2.00

Bagels w/ Spreads

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.59

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Butter

$3.49

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Bagel w/ Nutella

$3.69

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.49

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.49

Bacon & Cream Cheese

$4.49

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt Black Cherry

$2.29

Chobani Yogurt Blueberry

$2.29

Chobani Yogurt Peach

$2.29

Chobani Yogurt Strawberry

$2.29

Oatmeal

Blueberry & Vermont Maple

Blueberry & Vermont Maple

$3.99
Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$3.99
Roasted Almond & Himalayan Slat

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Slat

$3.99
Sun-Ripe Strawberries & Madagascar Vanilla

Sun-Ripe Strawberries & Madagascar Vanilla

$3.99
Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$3.99

Panini

Prosciutto e Fig

$11.99

Boar's Head Piccolo Prosicutto, fig, arugula, and gorgonzola cheese to create the perfect sweet and savory blend of ingredients.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Chicken e Pesto

$9.99

A concoction of grilled white meat chicken breast, basil pesto, and topped with Boar's Head Mozzarella cheese *Nut Allergy Warning*

Turkey e Formaggio

$9.99

Freshly slices Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic aioli, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.

Caprese

$8.99

Our vegetarian panino with fresh mozzarella, garden fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze, and toasted perfectly between seasoned panini bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$5.25+

Chicken Noodle

$4.49+

Pasta e Fagioli

$3.99+Out of stock

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99
Cinnamon Muffin

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.99

Apple Streusel Muffin

$2.99
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99
French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$2.99

Danishes and Twists

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.65
Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$3.65
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.65Out of stock
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.65
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$3.65

Italian

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$4.99

Fresh filled Cannoli

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.49
Cream Lobster Tail

Cream Lobster Tail

$4.99
Nutella and Ricotta Lobster Tail

Nutella and Ricotta Lobster Tail

$4.99
Eclair

Eclair

$3.99
Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$1.50

Cherry Biscotti

$1.50
Mocha Biscotti

Mocha Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock

Cakes and Gluten Free Items

Godiva Chocolate Cheese Cake

Godiva Chocolate Cheese Cake

$5.49
Peanut Butter Explosion

Peanut Butter Explosion

$4.99

Fudge brownie base, layer with velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and rich chocolate cakes. Topped with mini brownie pieces, reeses peanut butter chips, and drizzled in fudge.

Chocolate Cake Gluten Free

$4.49
Brownie Gluten/Dairy Free

Brownie Gluten/Dairy Free

$2.25
Old Fashion Crumb Cake

Old Fashion Crumb Cake

$2.99

Retail Coffee

Lions Blend Medium Roast 12oz Bag

$15.49

Black Velvet Dark Roast

$14.49

Burundi Turaco, East Africa

$18.49

Guatemala, La Esperanza

$18.99

Ethiopia Sidamo Guji Natural

$15.99

Mexico Yellow Honey Process

$15.75

Nicaragua, El Chimborazco

$15.25

Peru, Amazonas

$15.49

Sumatra Mandheling Lake Toba

$17.99

Honduras San Vincente

$15.99

Espresso Beans 2lb bag

$23.99

Decaf Espresso Beans

$14.99

Lions Den Medium Roast 5lbs

$99.00

Cold Brew Systems

Cold Brew System

$39.95

Toddy Artisan Small Batch Cold Brewer

$40.95

Cold Brew System Felt Filters 2PK

$5.00

Paper Filter Bags

$19.50Out of stock

Drinkware

12oz Lions Den Coffee Cups

$12.99

16oz Lions Den Tumbler

$7.99

64oz Growler

$24.99

20oz Insulated Tumbler

$19.99

Tea

English Breakfast

$11.00

Earl Grey

$11.00

Sencha Green Tea

$11.00

Valerian Dream

$11.00

Masala Chai Concentrate

$7.49

Turmeric Ginger Chai Concentrate

$7.49

Elderberry Healer

$14.99

Lavender Mint

$14.99

Turmeric Ginger

$14.99Out of stock

Simple Brew 400ml

$20.00

Matcha Bowl

$20.00

Matcha Whisk

$14.99

Everyday Matcha

$12.00

Ceremonial Matcha

$18.00

Espro French Press

Espro P0 Ultralight Coffee Press Meteorite Black 16oz

$44.95

Espro P0 Ultralight Coffee Press Chalk White 16oz

$44.95

Espro P5 Polished Press 32oz

$69.95

Alternative Milks and Honey

Oat Milk

$5.99

Almond Milk

$5.99

Coconut Milk

$5.99

Wildflower Honey, Hidden Valley Farms Wolcott

$7.49

Seasonal Items

Halloween Lantorn

$29.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic Italian style coffee shop with fine pastries.

Location

57 West Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479

Directions

Gallery
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

