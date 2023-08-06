Lior's Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A fine dining Haitian cuisine restaurant. The very first of its kind on the south side of Chicago.
Location
10500 S Halsted, Chicago, IL 60628
