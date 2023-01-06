Liquid Art Barrel House

One Ball One World 4 Pack

$17.00

This brew is made in partnership with The Spirit of Football and the One Ball One World platform. One ball, all over the earth, non-profit, for our one world. In honor of the ball completing its journey around the world to the opening of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we have produced this New Zealand Style Pilsner. Sourcing organic malts and New Zealand hops we created this session style full flavored Pilsner you can enjoy while watching the World Cup this year! Full bodied with a velvety smooth malt character, big fruit forward hop presence and crushable easy going finish.