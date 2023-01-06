Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Liquid Art Barrel House

review star

No reviews yet

990 Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Barrel House Burger
Chicken Wings
Nash Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$11.00

served with chipotle smoked gouda beer cheese and Honey Sucker mustard (V)

Liquid Art Fries

Liquid Art Fries

$9.00

house cut fries, house cheese blend, Liquid Art Sauce (V) (GF)

Braised Brisket Fries

Braised Brisket Fries

$12.00

beer braised brisket, chipotle smoked gouda beer cheese, scallions, chili oil

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

apples, lemon juice, spiced chickpeas, candied walnuts (GF/VG)

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

thin sliced ribeye, American cheese, shallot, mushroom, Liquid Art sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

rice flour breaded fried shrimp coated in spicy bang bang sauce served with blueberry jalapeno sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

one pound (approx. 10) checken wings with choice of sauce and dressing

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

house made veal stock, gruyere, provolone.

Salads

Add chicken to any salad +$4

Caesar Salad

$11.00

parmesan cheese, croutons, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing (V)

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

arugula, spinach, romaine, cherrry tomato, cucumber, radish, Isreali cous cous, pepitas, sherry vinaigrette (VG)

Sandwiches, Etc.

Served with house cut french fries
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

double patty smash burger, 2 slices of American, onions, mayo, pretzel bun

Barrel House Burger

Barrel House Burger

$16.00

half pound house blend burger, bacon, cheddar, arugula, crispy shallots, pickles, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic aioli, pretzel bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, candied bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun

Big Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger, arugula, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, pretzel bun (V)

Turkey Burger

$16.00

spinach, arugula, tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, pretzel bun

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard vinaigrette, ciabatta

Italian Sausage Panini

Italian Sausage Panini

$15.00

spinach, provolone, roasted red bell peppers, ciabatta

Beer Braised Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

arugula, spinach, roasted garlic ricotta, BBQ sauce, ciabatta

Pork Tostadas

Pork Tostadas

$16.00

house refried black beans with bacon, pickled red onion, smoked jalapeno sauce, queso fresco, fried corn tortillas (GF)

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00

beer battered Atlantic cod, house cut fries, curry tartar sauce

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$16.00

arugula, tomato, red onion, red curry tartar sauce, pretzel bun

Veggie Cheesesteak

Veggie Cheesesteak

$15.00

marinated portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, cherry peppers, spinach, provolone, Liscio's hoagie roll (V)

Cous Cous Bowl

$12.00

Israeli cous cous, arugula, spinach, broccoli, cherry tomato, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, radish, feta, sherry vinaigrette (V)

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

served with fries and choice of wing sauce & dressing

Brisket Mac and Cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$14.00

crispy shallots, cherry tomato

Pizza

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style
Plain Jane Pizza

Plain Jane Pizza

$19.00

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Pesto Margarita Pizza

Pesto Margarita Pizza

$20.00

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto

Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable Pizza

$20.00

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan

Nash Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

Nash Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$20.00

10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, buttermilk ranch, house cheese blend, parmesan

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$20.00

white garlic sauce, Italian sausage, jalapenos, marinated portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan

Umami Pizza

Umami Pizza

$21.00

white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, cherry tomato, ground chorizo, truffle oil, mozzarella, parmesan

White Pizza

White Pizza

$20.00

tomato, spinach, minced garlic, roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone (V)

Beer Braised Brisket Pizza

Beer Braised Brisket Pizza

$21.00

white garlic sauce, roasted red bell peppers, pickled red onions, mozzarella, provolone

On The Side

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Dressing on the Side

$0.50

Fry & Pretzel Sauces

4 & 6 Pack Cans

Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack

Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack

$17.00

SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.

Berlina Blue - 4 Pack

Berlina Blue - 4 Pack

$17.00

Tart and fruity, this traditional German wheat ale gets kettle soured and is fermented with fresh blueberries and blackberries. This red ale is sour, refreshing and reeks of fruit.

Best Blonde - 6 Pack

Best Blonde - 6 Pack

$12.00

Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?

Daddy Fat Sacks - 4 Pack

Daddy Fat Sacks - 4 Pack

$16.00

Our flagship IPA, named for all the fat sacks of dank hops that are used in the dry hop. Brewed with quality American 2-Row leaving a blank slate for the hops to explode. Hopped lightly during the boil and dry hopped excessively with Citra and Cascade. An awesomely dry IPA with tropical fruit and grapefruity goodness.

Gobbler Lager - 6 Pack

Gobbler Lager - 6 Pack

$14.00

A smooth brown toasty German lager that expresses the beauty of malt. We emulate the traditional style that has always been popular in Germany and give it our own artistic twist. Malty, caramel, meaty, full bodied but clean.

Two Robbers Orange Mango - 6 Pack

Two Robbers Orange Mango - 6 Pack

$13.00

Two Robbers Hard Seltzer. A natural and balanced blend of the citrus "sour" and mango "sweetness," with neither fruit more overpowering than the other. Made with simple and real ingredients including sparkling water, alcohol from cold fermented cane sugar, orange extract and mango extract.

Two Robbers Pineapple Ginger - 6 Pack

Two Robbers Pineapple Ginger - 6 Pack

$13.00

Two Robbers Hard Seltzer. Pineapple ginger hard seltzer marries the tropical notes of pineapple with a subtle kick from the ginger. Made with simple and real ingredients including sparkling water, alcohol from cold fermented cane sugar, pineapple extract and ginger extract.

One Ball One World 4 Pack

One Ball One World 4 Pack

$17.00

This brew is made in partnership with The Spirit of Football and the One Ball One World platform. One ball, all over the earth, non-profit, for our one world. In honor of the ball completing its journey around the world to the opening of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we have produced this New Zealand Style Pilsner. Sourcing organic malts and New Zealand hops we created this session style full flavored Pilsner you can enjoy while watching the World Cup this year! Full bodied with a velvety smooth malt character, big fruit forward hop presence and crushable easy going finish.

Coal Porter Prig - 4 Pack

Coal Porter Prig - 4 Pack

$17.00

Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee, dark grained baked bread, roasted nuts and a bubbly, medium body finishing with a slight sweet coal smoked flavor. A rock solid beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.

500ml Nice Dreams Bottles

500ml Nice Dreams wax dipped bottles. Perfect to age or drink now.
Nice Dreams Holiday Spice - 500

Nice Dreams Holiday Spice - 500

$15.00

Aged two years in white wine and rum barrels, this golden sour mixed culture ale is then topped with local New Jersey cranberries and a classic holiday spice blend nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. This red sour ale is fruit and tart forward with subtle spice. The light acidity balances well with the natural tartness of the cranberries. 3.3 pH

Apparel

LABC T Shirt

$25.00

LABC Sweatshirt

$35.00

Glassware

Roy-Pitz Pint Glass

Roy-Pitz Pint Glass

$5.00
Roy-Pitz 10oz Belgian/Sour Glass

Roy-Pitz 10oz Belgian/Sour Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roy-Pitz is now liquid Art Brewing Company! Liquid Art Barrel House is a barrel aged and sour beer concept from the Liquid Art Brewing Company, in the Spring Arts neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Website

Location

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brandywine Pizza
orange star3.7 • 1,412
532 N 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Craft Hall
orange starNo Reviews
901 North Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Lamberti Pizza & Market
orange star4.5 • 187
707 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Bricco Pizza a Taglio Romano
orange starNo Reviews
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Beddia
orange star4.2 • 709
1313 N Lee Street Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Sabrina's Cafe - Art Museum
orange star4.3 • 4,215
1804 Callowhill St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Heffe Spring Garden
orange star4.5 • 905
1543 Spring Garden St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 54
525 N 11th St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Roxborough
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston