  Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery --37 Miller Brook Rd.

No reviews yet

--37 Miller Brook Rd.

Killington, VT 05751

Popular Items

Latte
Maple Latte
Red eye

COFFEE

Brewed Hot Coffee

$2.25+

We only brew premium coffee that is roasted locally here in Vermont.

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Best iced coffee around - we use dark beans and the cold brewing process brings out the natural sweetness.

Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

coffee with steamed milk

Red eye

$3.00+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Americano

$2.50

Macchiato, Traditional

$2.75

Cortado

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Flat White

$3.00

Latte

$3.25

Jitterbug

$3.95

Almond Joy Latte

$3.95

Blackberry Mocha Latte

$3.95

Butterfinger Latte

$3.95

Latte of the Day

$3.95

Maple Latte

$3.95

Mounds Latte

$3.95

Peppermint Patty Latte

$3.95

Rolo Latte

$3.95

Turtle Latte

$3.95

TEA

Cup of Tea

$3.00+

VT Artisan Tea

Pot of Tea - Dine in only

$4.50

London Fog

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$3.00+

VT Artisan Chai tea steeped with honey, simple syrup and cinnamon

Dirty Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Earl Grey

$2.25+

HOT CHOC/STEAMERS

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamers

$2.50+

RETAIL COFFEE TEA

VT Artisan Coffee

$12.00

Big Gear Coffee

$12.75

VT Artisan Tea

$7.50

BEVERAGE COOLER

Bottled Water

$2.50

CBD seltzer

$6.00

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Vita Coco

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Spindrift

$2.50

Joe's Half & Half

$3.50

Powerade

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$2.75

Honest Tea

$2.75

Counter Retail/Other

Clif Bar

$1.85

Clif Kids

$1.35

Kind Bar

$3.00

Nature Valley

$1.25

Altoids

$2.95

Killington Retail

Killington Sticker

$3.50

Killington Puzzle Card

$4.95

Killington Poster

$9.95

Killington Puzzle

$16.95

LUNCH (Deep Copy)

Cheese Plate

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

CURRY CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

ENCHILLADAS

$13.00

Hummus PLATE

$10.95

Hummus WRAP

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

LA Spinach Salad

$11.95

Quiche

$8.95

Sandwich Spec

$12.00

Thai Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Panini

$12.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
--37 Miller Brook Rd., Killington, VT 05751

