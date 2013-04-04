Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liquid ZING (Liquid ZING) 5735 Falls Dr

review star

No reviews yet

5735 Falls Dr

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Popular Items

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Indulge in the sweet and refreshing flavors of our strawberry smoothie.

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

A refreshing and exotic pineapple drink.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

A sweet and tangy smoothie made with fresh mango.

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

A tropical and refreshing drink that combines the flavors of pineapple and coconut.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Enjoy a classic combination of sweet and fruity flavors with our strawberry banana smoothie.

Peach Mango Smoothie

Peach Mango Smoothie

$5.00

A sweet blend of peach and mango.

Coffee & Lattes

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Rich espresso, steamed milk, and sweet vanilla.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Rich espresso, steamed milk, and silky chocolate flavoring.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso and steamed milk with caramel syrup.

Cup of Joe

Cup of Joe

$3.50Out of stock

Good ole coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Chilled coffee beverage served over ice.

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Strong coffee, sweetened condensed milk, and ice.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.00Out of stock

Iced coffee drink with caramel syrup and whipped cream.

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.00Out of stock

Chilled coffee drink with vanilla and cream.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.00Out of stock

Iced coffee drink with chocolate and cream.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Vibrant green tea infused steamed milk drink.

Tea

Milk Tea

Horchata

Horchata

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet cinnamon rice milk beverage over ice.

Coconut Creme Brulee

Coconut Creme Brulee

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy coconut custard drink with a caramelized sugar crust.

Taro

Taro

$5.00Out of stock

Purple tea with earthy flavor and sweetness.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Spiced black tea with sweet milk and ice.

Chocolate Oreo

Chocolate Oreo

$5.00Out of stock

Tea with cocoa and Oreo cookie bits.

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Strong black tea with milk and sweetener.

Fruit Tea

Pineapple Fruit Tea

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$5.25

Fruit infusion with sweet and tangy pineapple flavor.

Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.25

Tea infused with lychee fruit flavoring and sweetness.

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.25

Fruity tea made with passion fruit flavoring.

Honey Dew Tea

Honey Dew Tea

$5.25

Tea flavored with sweet honeydew melon.

Watermelon Lime Tea

Watermelon Lime Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Tea with refreshing notes of watermelon and lime.

Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$5.25

Tea infused with the sweet flavor of mango.

Green Apple Tea

Green Apple Tea

$5.25

Fruity tea with the tartness of green apples.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.25

Tea infused with the sweet flavor of strawberries.

Pomegranate Tea (Decaf)

Pomegranate Tea (Decaf)

$5.25Out of stock

Herbal tea with sweet-tart pomegranate flavor.

Restaurant info

Liquid Zing offers a unique twist on traditional bubble tea beverages, using the freshest ingredients and innovative techniques to create an unforgettable flavor experience.

