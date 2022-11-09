Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roy-Pitz Beer Stube & Side Slice

No reviews yet

140 N Third St

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza-Peperonni
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Liquid Art Wings Dozen

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$12.00

10oz pretzel/housemade mustard dip/housemade beer cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.00

beer battered pickle spears/housemade southwest ranch

House Cut French Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut fries from Bender's Potatoes

Black and Bleu Kettle Chips

$9.00

housemade bleu cheese fondue/bacon/green onion/balsamic drizzle

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

shaved steak/sauteed onions/sauteed peppers/housemade beer cheese/housemade sriracha aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

crisp, lightly fried brussel sprouts/bacon/parmesan cheese/balsamic reduction

Brew House Nachos

Brew House Nachos

$15.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips/shredded pulled pork/Monterey Jack cheese/housemade pico de gallo/sour cream/housemade BBQ sauce

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

served with our housemade mustard dip

Liquid Art Wings 1/2 Dozen

Liquid Art Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of signature sauces or rubs. Comes with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Liquid Art Wings Dozen

Liquid Art Wings Dozen

$15.00

Bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of signature sauces or rubs. Comes with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Soups & Salads

Add chicken to any salad +$4

Side Salad

$7.00

mixed greens/grape tomatoes/cucumber/red onion/croutons/served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$10.00

cup of tomato bisque/house grilled cheese/cheddar/swiss

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Soup Du Jour

$7.00+

Soup of the day (ask your server)

Stube House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens/dried cranberries/walnuts/bleu cheese/housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

shredded brussel sprouts/romaine/crisp tart apples/dried cranberries/glazed pecans/chevere goat cheese/housemade bacon dressing

Berlina Steak & Bleu

$15.00

chopped romaine/pickled red onion/grape tomato/avocado/croutons/grilled fillet tips/housemade bleu cheese fondue/balsamic reduction

Hazy Cobb Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine/tomato/bacon/avocado/hard boiled egg/bleu cheese crumbles/housemade hazy dijon vinaigrette

Favorites

Served with chips & a pickle | Sub Fresh Cut Fries for $2

Jailhouse Caprese

$12.00

balsamic pesto/fresh tomato/fresh mozzarella/toasted ciabatta bread

Blonde Dijon

$13.00

roasted turkey breast/sliced Granny Smith apples/crispy bacon/cheddar cheese/housemade Mary's Mustard/toasted ciabatta bread

Grateful Reuben

$13.00

sliced corned beef/sauerkraut/Swiss cheese/housemade Russian dressing/toasted marble rye

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

slow roasted pulled pork/housemade citrus slaw/housemade BBQ sauce/brioche bun

LA Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pickle brined fried chicken/lettuce/sliced pickles/Martin's roll. *Get it dipped in one of our signature wings sauces $2

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

slow roasted pulled pork/pit smoked ham/dill pickles/yellow mustard/Swiss cheese/toasted ciabatta bread

Bavarian Ham

Bavarian Ham

$12.00

pit smoked ham/sauerkraut/Swiss cheese/housemade IPA German mustard/Bavarian pretzel roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

chopped beef/sauteed peppers and onions/choice of housemade beer cheese/provolone/american/9" sub roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

chopped chicken/sauteed peppers and onions/choice of housemade beer cheese/provolone/american/9" sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

chopped chicken/sauteed peppers and onions/housemade bleu cheese fondue/housemade buffalo sauce/9" sub roll

French Dip

$17.00

shaved ribeye/sauteed onions/roasted garlic aioli/provolone cheese/housemade beer au jus/9" sub roll

Fish and Chips

$13.00+

beer battered haddock fillet/ fresh cut fries/housemade remoulade

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Burgers

All burgers served with lettuce, tomato & onion, chips and a pickle.

717

$14.00

6oz burger/American cheese/sliced pickles/martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Warehouse Bacon Cheddar

$15.00

6oz burger/crispy bacon/cheddar cheese/sliced pickles/Martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

1864

1864

$16.00

6oz burger/sauteed onions/sauteed jalapeños/pepper jack cheese/onion rings/housemade BBQ sauce/brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

6oz burger/ sauteed sour hound mushrooms/Swiss cheese/brioche bun

Cajun Black & Bleu

$15.00

blackened 6oz cajun burger/balsamic glazed red onion/crispy bacon/bleu cheese crumbles/brioche bun. served with chips and a pickle

Euro

$15.00

4oz burger made locally from Painted Hand Farm/50% ground beef/50% ground lamb/balsamic glazed red onion/cucumber/feta cheese/tzatziki sauce/Martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Black Bean Veggie

$15.00

housemeade 5oz black bean veggie burger/sauteed mushrooms/goat cheese/brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.

Dogs

All dogs served with your choice of pretzel or sub roll, chips & a pickle. Substitute fresh cut fries for $2

Plain Ol Dog

$8.00

Dirty Dog

$10.00

Sauerkraut, Chili, Beer Cheese

The Big Prig

$12.00

Jalapeno cream cheese, fried onions, peppers, bacon, fried egg

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Pizza

Pizza-Plain Jane

Pizza-Plain Jane

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Pizza-Peperonni

$25.00
Pizza- Margherita

Pizza- Margherita

$25.00

tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, basil pesto, parmesan

Pizza- Sausage

$25.00

tomato sauce, local sausage, mozzarella, parmesan

Pizza- 1864

Pizza- 1864

$26.00

tomato sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños, BBQ sauce with Pitz pulled pork

Pizza- Buffalo

$25.00

Pizza- Hawaiian

$25.00

Pizza- Build Your Own

$24.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

10" Gluten Free Thin Crust

$14.00

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

mixed greens/grape tomatoes/cucumber/red onion/croutons/served with your choice of dressing

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Chips

$5.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ketchup Aoli

$0.50

Side of Marys Mustard

$0.50

Side of Daddy Hot

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Malty Mild

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Baslamic

$0.50

Side of Southwest

$0.50

Side of Russian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

4 & 6 Pack Cans

Best Blonde - 6 Pack

Best Blonde - 6 Pack

$12.00

Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?

Lovitz Watermelon Lager - 6 Pack

Lovitz Watermelon Lager - 6 Pack

$15.00

The original watermelon lager, brewed with real, whole watermelons cut and pureed by the brewers themselves. No puree or extract here. Lagered in our horizontal tank for a crisp taste and clean look. All German malts, hops and yeast set the backbone for a solid AF summertime beer.

HoneySucker Pils - 6 Pack

HoneySucker Pils - 6 Pack

$14.00

Straw to orange in color with aromas of orange, pollen and honey suckle. This German style Pilsner is brewed with German malts, American/German bittering hops, orange zest and local orange blossom honey.

One Ball, One World- 4 Pack

$17.00
Daddy Fat Sacks- 4 Pack

Daddy Fat Sacks- 4 Pack

$17.00

Our flagship IPA, named for all the fat sacks of dank hops that are used in the dry hop. Brewed with quality American 2-Row leaving a blank slate for the hops to explode. Hopped lightly during the boil and dry hopped excessively with Citra and Cascade. An awesomely dry IPA with tropical fruit and grapefruity goodness.

Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack

Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack

$17.00

SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.

Stubborn Irish Prig - 4 Pack

Stubborn Irish Prig - 4 Pack

$17.00

Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.

Coal Prig - 4 Pack

$17.00
Sour Hound - 6 Pack

Sour Hound - 6 Pack

$13.00

An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.

Berlina Blue - 4 Pack

Berlina Blue - 4 Pack

$17.00

Tart and fruity, this traditional German wheat ale gets kettle soured and is fermented with fresh blueberries and blackberries. This red ale is sour, refreshing and reeks of fruit.

Crowlers

Best Blonde - Crowler

$10.00

Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?

H2B- Crowler

$14.00

OBOW- Crowler

$12.00

White Horse - Crowler

$12.00

ERW- Crowler

$14.00

Country Creek Strawberry Kolsch - Crowler

$13.00

Ludwigs Revenge - Crowler

$10.00

Our German Rauchbier is a traditional smoked beer named for a Civil War era Chambersburg brewer. Ludwig's is brewed with dark German chocolate and beechwood smoked malts. Flavors of bacon, BBQ and a pleasant dry smoke combined with insane lager drinkability.

Laydown Stay Down - Crowler

$10.00

LSD is our big Belgium winter brew. This purple-red colored boozy ale is brewed with Belgium yeast and traditional rock candi sugar. Plums, candy, spiced fruit and a warming sensation will all emerge when you're enjoying a Laydown Stay Down.

Gobbler Lager - Crowler

$12.00

Stubborn Irish Prig - Crowler

$12.00

Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.

Coal Prig - Crowler

$12.00

Sour Hound - Crowler

$12.00

An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.

Berry Juicy-Crowler

$10.00

4 The Win - Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

4 The Win - Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

500ml Nice Dreams Bottles

Nice Dreams Blueberry - 500

Nice Dreams Blueberry - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Our most sour beer - you'd better like sour candy! This barrel aged golden sour is blended with beer from white wine barrels and aged on Blueberry puree. An amber red, funky, sour ale aged for over 2 years. Be ready to pucker up. 16.91oz Wax Dipped Bottle.

Nice Dreamsicle - 500

Nice Dreamsicle - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Our golden sour base aged in Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrels for a year and a half, then blended and aged with vanilla and blood orange. Flavors of orange creamsicle top this tart ale. 16.91oz Wax Dipped Bottle.

Nice Dreams Blackberry - 500

Nice Dreams Blackberry - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Aged in a white wine barrel for 2 years and intended for blending this fruit bomb tasted too good not to serve as is. A barrel aged Nice Dreams series golden sour ale brewed with our house culture and aged on Blackberries. This funky beer is very tart up front balanced by the perceived sweetness of the blackberries and malt profile. Dark red to plum in color this ale has a funky brettanomyces, berry and candy aroma. This mouth watering beer is dry, tannic, fruity and quite sour. 3.2 pH

Nice Dreams Fruit Punch - 500

Nice Dreams Fruit Punch - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Blends of white wine barrel aged sour ales that have spent over 2 years in oak. These golden sour ales have natural fruit flavors that are intensified during the last 2 months of aging when Pink Guava and Pineapple go through a secondary fermentation. With aromas of Citrus, Suntan Lotion Beach Day and Candy this very sour ale taste like a refreshing tart fruit punch. 3.2 pH

Nice Dream Holiday Spice - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Nice Dreams Foeder - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Nice Dreams Tart Cherry - 500

$15.00Out of stock

Nice Dreams Mango Beans- 500

$15.00Out of stock

Nice Dreams Cherry Ginger- 500

$15.00Out of stock

Bottles

Capt'n Bill's Bourbon Barrel Barleywine Ale - Bomber

Capt'n Bill's Bourbon Barrel Barleywine Ale - Bomber

$12.00Out of stock

Aged 11 months in bourbon barrels. This big ale is malty sweet and balanced by the bitterness of American high alpha hops. Moderately strong fruity esters and alcohol aromatics emerge with a dark candy like sweetness in the finish. 22oz Bomber Bottle.

Case Cans

Best Blonde - Case

$40.00

Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?

HoneySucker Pils - Case

$45.00

Straw to orange in color with aromas of orange, pollen and honey suckle. This German style Pilsner is brewed with German malts, American/German bittering hops, orange zest and local orange blossom honey.

Lovitz Watermelon Lager - Case

$50.00

Step Your Game Up - Case

$90.00

SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.

Daddy Fat Sacks - Case

$72.00

Our flagship IPA, named for all the fat sacks of dank hops that are used in the dry hop. Brewed with quality American 2-Row leaving a blank slate for the hops to explode. Hopped lightly during the boil and dry hopped excessively with Citra and Cascade. An awesomely dry IPA with tropical fruit and grapefruity goodness.

One Ball, One World

$72.00

Sour Hound - Case

$40.00

An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.

Stubborn Irish Prig- Case

$78.00

Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.

4 The Win - Case

$90.00Out of stock

A beer for Giant Killers. This hazy NEIPA is made with the finest Marris Otter malt and lactose. Simcoe, Mosaic and Galaxy blend in the two dry hops to make this kick out a ton of hop aroma and flavor.

Laydown Stay Down - Case

$60.00Out of stock

LSD is our big Belgium winter brew. This purple-red colored boozy ale is brewed with Belgium yeast and traditional rock candi sugar. Plums, candy, spiced fruit and a warming sensation will all emerge when you're enjoying a Laydown Stay Down.

Ludwigs Revenge- Case

$40.00Out of stock

Our German Rauchbier is a traditional smoked beer named for a Civil War era Chambersburg brewer. Ludwig's is brewed with dark German chocolate and beechwood smoked malts. Flavors of bacon, BBQ and a pleasant dry smoke combined with insane lager drinkability.

Old Jail Ale- Case

$40.00Out of stock

Mix- 16oz case

$90.00

Keg Deposits

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Tap Deposit

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Stube is an American brewpub & restaurant located above the Liquid Art Brewing Company in historic Chambersburg featuring our own craft beer, American pub fare and entertainment.

Website

Location

140 N Third St, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

Gallery
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company image
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company image
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company image
Main pic

