Roy-Pitz Beer Stube & Side Slice

Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack

$17.00

SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.