Roy-Pitz Beer Stube & Side Slice
140 N Third St
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Appetizers
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
10oz pretzel/housemade mustard dip/housemade beer cheese
Fried Pickles
beer battered pickle spears/housemade southwest ranch
House Cut French Fries
Fresh cut fries from Bender's Potatoes
Black and Bleu Kettle Chips
housemade bleu cheese fondue/bacon/green onion/balsamic drizzle
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
shaved steak/sauteed onions/sauteed peppers/housemade beer cheese/housemade sriracha aioli
Brussel Sprouts
crisp, lightly fried brussel sprouts/bacon/parmesan cheese/balsamic reduction
Brew House Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips/shredded pulled pork/Monterey Jack cheese/housemade pico de gallo/sour cream/housemade BBQ sauce
Pretzel Bites
served with our housemade mustard dip
Liquid Art Wings 1/2 Dozen
Bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of signature sauces or rubs. Comes with celery and blue cheese or ranch
Liquid Art Wings Dozen
Bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of signature sauces or rubs. Comes with celery and blue cheese or ranch
Soups & Salads
Side Salad
mixed greens/grape tomatoes/cucumber/red onion/croutons/served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
cup of tomato bisque/house grilled cheese/cheddar/swiss
Tomato Bisque
Soup Du Jour
Soup of the day (ask your server)
Stube House Salad
mixed greens/dried cranberries/walnuts/bleu cheese/housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Brussel Sprout Salad
shredded brussel sprouts/romaine/crisp tart apples/dried cranberries/glazed pecans/chevere goat cheese/housemade bacon dressing
Berlina Steak & Bleu
chopped romaine/pickled red onion/grape tomato/avocado/croutons/grilled fillet tips/housemade bleu cheese fondue/balsamic reduction
Hazy Cobb Salad
chopped romaine/tomato/bacon/avocado/hard boiled egg/bleu cheese crumbles/housemade hazy dijon vinaigrette
Favorites
Jailhouse Caprese
balsamic pesto/fresh tomato/fresh mozzarella/toasted ciabatta bread
Blonde Dijon
roasted turkey breast/sliced Granny Smith apples/crispy bacon/cheddar cheese/housemade Mary's Mustard/toasted ciabatta bread
Grateful Reuben
sliced corned beef/sauerkraut/Swiss cheese/housemade Russian dressing/toasted marble rye
Pulled Pork
slow roasted pulled pork/housemade citrus slaw/housemade BBQ sauce/brioche bun
LA Fried Chicken Sandwich
pickle brined fried chicken/lettuce/sliced pickles/Martin's roll. *Get it dipped in one of our signature wings sauces $2
Cubano
slow roasted pulled pork/pit smoked ham/dill pickles/yellow mustard/Swiss cheese/toasted ciabatta bread
Bavarian Ham
pit smoked ham/sauerkraut/Swiss cheese/housemade IPA German mustard/Bavarian pretzel roll
Philly Cheesesteak
chopped beef/sauteed peppers and onions/choice of housemade beer cheese/provolone/american/9" sub roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
chopped chicken/sauteed peppers and onions/choice of housemade beer cheese/provolone/american/9" sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
chopped chicken/sauteed peppers and onions/housemade bleu cheese fondue/housemade buffalo sauce/9" sub roll
French Dip
shaved ribeye/sauteed onions/roasted garlic aioli/provolone cheese/housemade beer au jus/9" sub roll
Fish and Chips
beer battered haddock fillet/ fresh cut fries/housemade remoulade
Grilled Cheese
Burgers
717
6oz burger/American cheese/sliced pickles/martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Warehouse Bacon Cheddar
6oz burger/crispy bacon/cheddar cheese/sliced pickles/Martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
1864
6oz burger/sauteed onions/sauteed jalapeños/pepper jack cheese/onion rings/housemade BBQ sauce/brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Mushroom Swiss
6oz burger/ sauteed sour hound mushrooms/Swiss cheese/brioche bun
Cajun Black & Bleu
blackened 6oz cajun burger/balsamic glazed red onion/crispy bacon/bleu cheese crumbles/brioche bun. served with chips and a pickle
Euro
4oz burger made locally from Painted Hand Farm/50% ground beef/50% ground lamb/balsamic glazed red onion/cucumber/feta cheese/tzatziki sauce/Martin's roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Black Bean Veggie
housemeade 5oz black bean veggie burger/sauteed mushrooms/goat cheese/brioche bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Dogs
Pizza
Pizza-Plain Jane
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Pizza-Peperonni
Pizza- Margherita
tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, basil pesto, parmesan
Pizza- Sausage
tomato sauce, local sausage, mozzarella, parmesan
Pizza- 1864
tomato sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños, BBQ sauce with Pitz pulled pork
Pizza- Buffalo
Pizza- Hawaiian
Pizza- Build Your Own
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
10" Gluten Free Thin Crust
Sides
Side Salad
mixed greens/grape tomatoes/cucumber/red onion/croutons/served with your choice of dressing
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Side Fries
Chips
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Ketchup Aoli
Side of Marys Mustard
Side of Daddy Hot
Side of BBQ
Side of Malty Mild
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Mayo
Side of Baslamic
Side of Southwest
Side of Russian Dressing
Side of Sriracha Aioli
Side of Sour Cream
4 & 6 Pack Cans
Best Blonde - 6 Pack
Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?
Lovitz Watermelon Lager - 6 Pack
The original watermelon lager, brewed with real, whole watermelons cut and pureed by the brewers themselves. No puree or extract here. Lagered in our horizontal tank for a crisp taste and clean look. All German malts, hops and yeast set the backbone for a solid AF summertime beer.
HoneySucker Pils - 6 Pack
Straw to orange in color with aromas of orange, pollen and honey suckle. This German style Pilsner is brewed with German malts, American/German bittering hops, orange zest and local orange blossom honey.
One Ball, One World- 4 Pack
Daddy Fat Sacks- 4 Pack
Our flagship IPA, named for all the fat sacks of dank hops that are used in the dry hop. Brewed with quality American 2-Row leaving a blank slate for the hops to explode. Hopped lightly during the boil and dry hopped excessively with Citra and Cascade. An awesomely dry IPA with tropical fruit and grapefruity goodness.
Step Your Game Up - 4 Pack
SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.
Stubborn Irish Prig - 4 Pack
Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.
Coal Prig - 4 Pack
Sour Hound - 6 Pack
An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.
Berlina Blue - 4 Pack
Tart and fruity, this traditional German wheat ale gets kettle soured and is fermented with fresh blueberries and blackberries. This red ale is sour, refreshing and reeks of fruit.
Crowlers
Best Blonde - Crowler
Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?
H2B- Crowler
OBOW- Crowler
White Horse - Crowler
ERW- Crowler
Country Creek Strawberry Kolsch - Crowler
Ludwigs Revenge - Crowler
Our German Rauchbier is a traditional smoked beer named for a Civil War era Chambersburg brewer. Ludwig's is brewed with dark German chocolate and beechwood smoked malts. Flavors of bacon, BBQ and a pleasant dry smoke combined with insane lager drinkability.
Laydown Stay Down - Crowler
LSD is our big Belgium winter brew. This purple-red colored boozy ale is brewed with Belgium yeast and traditional rock candi sugar. Plums, candy, spiced fruit and a warming sensation will all emerge when you're enjoying a Laydown Stay Down.
Gobbler Lager - Crowler
Stubborn Irish Prig - Crowler
Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.
Coal Prig - Crowler
Sour Hound - Crowler
An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.
Berry Juicy-Crowler
4 The Win - Crowler
4 The Win - Crowler
500ml Nice Dreams Bottles
Nice Dreams Blueberry - 500
Our most sour beer - you'd better like sour candy! This barrel aged golden sour is blended with beer from white wine barrels and aged on Blueberry puree. An amber red, funky, sour ale aged for over 2 years. Be ready to pucker up. 16.91oz Wax Dipped Bottle.
Nice Dreamsicle - 500
Our golden sour base aged in Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrels for a year and a half, then blended and aged with vanilla and blood orange. Flavors of orange creamsicle top this tart ale. 16.91oz Wax Dipped Bottle.
Nice Dreams Blackberry - 500
Aged in a white wine barrel for 2 years and intended for blending this fruit bomb tasted too good not to serve as is. A barrel aged Nice Dreams series golden sour ale brewed with our house culture and aged on Blackberries. This funky beer is very tart up front balanced by the perceived sweetness of the blackberries and malt profile. Dark red to plum in color this ale has a funky brettanomyces, berry and candy aroma. This mouth watering beer is dry, tannic, fruity and quite sour. 3.2 pH
Nice Dreams Fruit Punch - 500
Blends of white wine barrel aged sour ales that have spent over 2 years in oak. These golden sour ales have natural fruit flavors that are intensified during the last 2 months of aging when Pink Guava and Pineapple go through a secondary fermentation. With aromas of Citrus, Suntan Lotion Beach Day and Candy this very sour ale taste like a refreshing tart fruit punch. 3.2 pH
Nice Dream Holiday Spice - 500
Nice Dreams Foeder - 500
Nice Dreams Tart Cherry - 500
Nice Dreams Mango Beans- 500
Nice Dreams Cherry Ginger- 500
Bottles
Capt'n Bill's Bourbon Barrel Barleywine Ale - Bomber
Aged 11 months in bourbon barrels. This big ale is malty sweet and balanced by the bitterness of American high alpha hops. Moderately strong fruity esters and alcohol aromatics emerge with a dark candy like sweetness in the finish. 22oz Bomber Bottle.
Case Cans
Best Blonde - Case
Our most approachable beer. Brewed with all German ingredients showcasing clean Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. If you're going to have a Blonde why not have the Best?
HoneySucker Pils - Case
Straw to orange in color with aromas of orange, pollen and honey suckle. This German style Pilsner is brewed with German malts, American/German bittering hops, orange zest and local orange blossom honey.
Lovitz Watermelon Lager - Case
Step Your Game Up - Case
SYGU (see-gyu) is short for "Step Your Game Up". This N.E. IPA has a classic hazy orange and cloudy appearance with intense aromas of peach, strawberry and mango. The combination of world class grains including pale malted barely, oats and wheat add to a thicker mouthfeel even though this beer will finish dry. This beer gets most of its flavor and aroma from the three hop additions (Galaxy, Mosaic, Cascade, Centennial) - one at the end of the boil, the second during the fermentation, and the lastly dry hopped through our hop torpedo. This beer is hoppy, hazy, juicy and extremely crushable at 5% abv.
Daddy Fat Sacks - Case
Our flagship IPA, named for all the fat sacks of dank hops that are used in the dry hop. Brewed with quality American 2-Row leaving a blank slate for the hops to explode. Hopped lightly during the boil and dry hopped excessively with Citra and Cascade. An awesomely dry IPA with tropical fruit and grapefruity goodness.
One Ball, One World
Sour Hound - Case
An original brown ale kettle sour. Lacto drops the pH early in the brewing process delivering a nice tart backbone. The Hound is laced with Belgian chocolate malts and a touch of noble hops. Cola, sour, vanilla, fruity - we've heard it all when it comes to this fan favorite sour brown ale.
Stubborn Irish Prig- Case
Nearly opaque dark, dark brown color. Bold, smoky aromas of smoked bacon and nuts and wood smoke with a bright, bubbly, fruity medium body and a tingling, complex, medium-length grilled romaine, dark chocolate creme brûlée, smoked pepper, and white cigar ash finish. A rock solid smoked beer that will pair nicely with grilled meats and game.
4 The Win - Case
A beer for Giant Killers. This hazy NEIPA is made with the finest Marris Otter malt and lactose. Simcoe, Mosaic and Galaxy blend in the two dry hops to make this kick out a ton of hop aroma and flavor.
Laydown Stay Down - Case
LSD is our big Belgium winter brew. This purple-red colored boozy ale is brewed with Belgium yeast and traditional rock candi sugar. Plums, candy, spiced fruit and a warming sensation will all emerge when you're enjoying a Laydown Stay Down.
Ludwigs Revenge- Case
Our German Rauchbier is a traditional smoked beer named for a Civil War era Chambersburg brewer. Ludwig's is brewed with dark German chocolate and beechwood smoked malts. Flavors of bacon, BBQ and a pleasant dry smoke combined with insane lager drinkability.
Old Jail Ale- Case
Mix- 16oz case
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Stube is an American brewpub & restaurant located above the Liquid Art Brewing Company in historic Chambersburg featuring our own craft beer, American pub fare and entertainment.
140 N Third St, Chambersburg, PA 17201