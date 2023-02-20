- Home
Lisa's Subs & More
No reviews yet
100 Hadley Road Unit 14
Unit 14
Greenville, PA 16125
Food Menu
Whole Subs
1. Ranch Hand (Italian) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz total of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and Proscuitto and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2. Chuck Wagon Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
3. Pistol Annie Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of sliced Black Forest Ham and Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
5.) Big Hoss Italian Sausage Whole
5A.) Big Hoss Cajun Sausage Whole
6. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
7. Buckshot Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
8. Colt 45 (Philly Cheese-steak) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned cheesesteak meat, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
9. Lone Star (Steak Hoagie) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 2 of our seasoned steak patties, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
10. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.
11. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
12. Ringo Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
13. Ranchero Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned chicken, bacon, and ranch, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
14. Bullseye Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
15. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
16. Buffalo Bill (Buffalo Chicken Sub) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned Chicken coated in hot sauce served with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
17. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Ham, Turkey, and Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
18. Winchester (BLT) Whole
We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.
Half's, Wraps, Paninis
1. Ranch Hand (Italian) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2. Chuck Wagon Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Black Forest Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
3. Pistol Annie Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Sliced Black Forest Ham, Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
5.) Big Hoss Italian Half
5A.) Big Hoss Cajun Half
6. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese
7. Buckshot - Turkey & Cheese Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
8. Colt 45 (Philly Cheese-steak) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned cheesesteak meat, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
9. Lone Star (Steak Hoagie) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 1 of our seasoned steak patties, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
10. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.
11. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
12. Ringo Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
13. Ranchero Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned chicken, bacon, and ranch, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
14. Bullseye Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings dressing, and cheese.
15. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
16. Buffalo Bill (Buffalo Chicken Sub) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned Chicken coated in hot sauce served with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
17. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
18. Winchester (BLT) Half
We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.
Annie Oakly Panini
Salt Horse (Ruben) Panini
1/4 Subs
1. Ranch Hand (Italian) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2. Chuck Wagon 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Black Forest Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
3. Pistol Annie 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Sliced Black Forest Ham, Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
5. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese
6. Buckshot - Turkey, Cheese 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
7. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.
8. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
9. Ringo 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
10. Bullseye 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings dressing, and cheese.
12. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
13. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.
14. Winchester (BLT) 1/4
We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.
Lunch Specials
Flat Breads
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Salads
Side Salad
Our House Salad is a bed of lettuce with nothing you do not like, you pick all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!
Chef Salad
Our Chef Salad is served with a generous amount of Ham and Turkey with all of the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!
Steak Salad
Our Steak Salad is served with a generous amount of our Seasoned Steak, and all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!
Tuna Salad
Our Tuna Salad is served with a generous amount of our Tuna Mix, and served with the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad is served with a generous amount of Seasoned Grilled Chicken, and all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!
12oz Soup & Salad Special
Our Under 10$ Special offers a 12oz Soup of your choice and a Side Salad of your creation and a drink to go with it!
Breakfast
Sides
12oz Macaroni Salad
16oz Macaroni Salad
32oz Macaroni Salad
12oz Pasta Salad
16oz Pasta Salad
32oz Pasta Salad
12oz Potato Salad
16oz Potato Salad
32oz Potato Salad
12oz Soup
16oz Soup
32oz Soup
2 3/4 oz Small Herrs Chips
Chicken Nuggets (6pc)
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
Onion Rings
Mac n' Cheese
Whole Pretzel
Pretzel Bites 12pc
Nachos
Desserts
Small Hershey's Ice Cream Cakes
Large Hershey's Ice Cream Cakes
Milkshakes 16oz
Quart of 24 Flavors of Hershey's Ice Cream
1 Scoop of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream
2 Scoops of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream
3 Scoops of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream
Cookies
Pies per Slice
Turnovers
Sub/Party Trays
Small Tray
Large Tray
Small Cheese Tray
Our Small Cheese Tray comes with 3 Cheeses of your choice, this tray will feed 12 people all on its own!
Large Cheese Tray
Our Large Cheese Tray comes with 3 Cheeses, this tray will feed 36 people all on its own!
Meat And Cheese Tray
Large Meat and Cheese Tray
Cookie Tray
Deli Meat and Cheese
Drinks Menu
Drinks
Old Tyme Soda 20oz (Variety of flavors)
Jones Soda 12oz (Variety of flavors)
12oz Fresh Coffee
16oz Small Fountain Drink
24oz Large Fountain Drink
Regular bottle of water 16.9oz
Bottled Soda 16oz
Pure Leaf Brand Tea 18.5oz
Marley CBD Infused Tea
Marley CBD Wellness Shot 2fl oz
Chips
Herrs Chips
Baked BBQ
Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream
Baked Cheese Curls
Baked Original
Baked Sour Cream & Onion
BBQ
Buffalo & Bleu Cheese
Cheddar
Cheese Popcorn
Corn Chips
Crisp N Tasty
Dill Pickle
Extra Thin Pretzels
Fire Roasted Sweet Corn
Honey BBQ
Honey Cheese Curls
Jalapeno Poppers
Kettle Boardwalk Salt & Vinegar
Kettle Cheddar & Horseradish
Kettle Cracked Black Pepper
Kettle Dark Russet Chips
Kettle Honey Sriracha
Kettle Jalapeno
Kettle Mesquite
Kettle Original
Kettle Sour Cream & Onion
Original Popcorn
Party Mix
Popcorn White Cheddar
Red Hot
Salt & Pepper
Salt & Vinegar
Sour Cream & Onion
Sourdough Pretzel Bites
Sourdough Pretzels Pub Style
Turtle Mix
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fresh made-to-order subs and More.
100 Hadley Road Unit 14, Unit 14, Greenville, PA 16125