Lisa's Crêperie & Café

review star

No reviews yet

48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276

Senoia, GA 30276

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Savory Crepes

B.E.C

B.E.C

$10.99

Bacon, egg, cheddar

B.L.T

B.L.T

$12.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss/gruyere, mayo

BEC Biscuit

BEC Biscuit

$5.50
Bonjour

Bonjour

$11.99

Ham, egg, cheddar, spinach, tomato

C.B.R

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, hot sauce

Caprese

Caprese

$9.99

Tomat, goat cheese, spinach, basil pesto, balsamic glaze

Chipotle Chicken Club

Chipotle Chicken Club

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, house chipotle mayo

Classic

Classic

$10.99

Ham & swiss/gruyere cheese

Lisa's Crepe

Lisa's Crepe

$12.99

ham, swiss/gruyere, goat cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze

Paris

Paris

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, apple, brie, raspberry jam

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Plain Crepe

$5.00

S.E.C

$10.99

SEC Biscuit

$5.50
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.99
Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$14.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, italian seasonings

Thanksgiving Special

$15.49

BEC Croissant

$7.98

SEC Croissant

$7.98

Plain Croissant

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Crepes

Bananas Foster

$12.00
Brie, apple, raspberry

Brie, apple, raspberry

$8.99
Cinnamon Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar

$5.99
Cinnamon Sugar, Banana, Whipped Cream

Cinnamon Sugar, Banana, Whipped Cream

$7.99
Lavender Sugar

Lavender Sugar

$5.99
Nutella

Nutella

$6.99

Peanut Butter, banana, honey, granola

$8.99

Plain Crepe

$5.50
Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

$11.49

Strawberry Shortcake Crepe

$10.49Out of stock
Suzette

Suzette

$8.99

Star Spangled Crepe

$10.49

Honey Goat Cheese Crepe

$10.49

Kids Crepes

Kids Ham & Cheddar

$5.99

Kids Nutella & Banana

$5.99

Kids Nutella & Strawberry

$5.99

Kids Plain Nutella

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Kids Chicken & Cheddar

$5.99

Kids Cinnamon Sugar & Butter

$5.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Soup

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Egg

$1.49

Side Meat

$3.99

Strawberries & Banana Fruit Cup

$2.99

Bakery

Chips

$2.99

Cookie ( Butter )

$3.49
Cookie ( Chocolate Chip )

Cookie ( Chocolate Chip )

$3.49

Cookie ( Trailmix )

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.99

Danish ( Berry )

$6.49Out of stock

Lollipop

$0.75

Macaron

$3.00

Scone ( Orange Cranberry )

$5.49Out of stock

Merchandise

Candle

$20.00

Local Honey

$12.50

Hat

$10.00

Linen

$15.00

Lisas Creperie Tumbler

$26.00

Pottery Mug

$25.00+

Retail Shirt/Tank

$19.00

Retail Sweatshirt

$34.00

Coffee Can

$16.49

Local Honey Small

$9.99

Sauces

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Basil Pesto

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Grand Marnier

$3.99

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lavender Sugar

$0.50

Lemon Juice

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nutella

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Jam

$0.50

Sugar

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Vanilla Gelato Scoop

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Affogato

$4.99

Americano

$3.15+

Box of Joe

$32.00

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Brewed Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Caramel Macciato

$4.95+

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Doppio

Doppio

$2.95

Eggnog Latte

$5.60+

Hot Chocolate

$4.65+

Hot Tea

$2.55+

Latte

$4.35+

Lavender London Fog

$4.95+

Matcha Latte

$5.45+

Mocha

$4.45+

Almondnog Latte

$6.60+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.60+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.60+

Pup cup

$1.50

Single Espresso

$2.45

Smores Latte

$5.60+

Snickerdoodle White Mocha

$5.60+

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

White Mocha

$4.95+

Iced Drinks

Iced Americnao

$4.25+
Iced Carmel Machiatto

Iced Carmel Machiatto

$5.45+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.45+

Iced Coffee

$3.85+

Iced Latte

$4.85+

Iced Lavender Latte

$4.85+

Iced Lavender London Fog

$5.45+

Iced S’mores Latte

$5.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.85+

Iced Mocha

$5.45+

Iced Eggnog Latte

$5.50+

Iced Oat Nog Latte

$7.10+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Iced Snickerdoodle White Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$5.50+

Iced Star Spangled Latte

$5.95+

Iced White Mocha

$5.45+

Large cup ice/water

$1.00

Milk

$3.00+

Peaches & Cream Refresher

$5.65+

Sweet Tea

$3.55+

Unsweet Tea

$3.55+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Americano

$4.25+

Frozen Carmel Machiatto

$5.45+

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.45+

Frozen Coffee

$4.85+

Frozen Latte

$4.85+

Frozen Lavender London Fog

$5.45+

Frozen Lemonade

$5.45+

Frozen Maple Latte

$5.50+

Frozen Matcha Latte

$5.85+

Frozen Mocha

$5.45+

Frozen Nocciolata Macchiato

$5.50+

Frozen Almondnog Latte

$7.10+

Frozen Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Frozen Snickerdoodle White Mocha

$5.95+

Frozen White Mocha

$5.45+

Lemonades

Lemonade

$3.45+

Arnold Palmer

$3.95+
Unicorn Lemonade

Unicorn Lemonade

$5.45+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.45+

Peach Tea Lemonade

$5.45+

Mango Tea Lemonade

$5.45+

Orange Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.95+

Lavender Lemonade

$5.45+

Smoothie/Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$9.20+

1 Flavor Fruit Smoothie

$5.65+

2 Flavor Fruit Smoothie

$5.85+

Milkshakes

1 Flavor Milkshake

$5.65+

2 Flavor Milkshake

$5.85+

Nutella & Banana

$6.35+
Waking Dead Shake

Waking Dead Shake

$6.45+
Monster Shake

Monster Shake

$6.49+

Peppermint Shake

$5.95+

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Water

$1.89

Perrier

$2.89

Kombucha

$4.89

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$2.75

Orange Pellegrino

$2.89

Lemon Pellegrino

$2.89

Naked Mango

$3.95

Cream Soda

$2.89

Orangina

$3.00

Beer/Wine

Craft Beer

$7.99

Craft Cider

$7.99

Domestic Beer

$5.99

Wine Slushy

$7.99+

Wine Can ( BABE )

$6.99

Bumble & Bumble Seltzer

$8.99

Sangria Pouch

$15.00

Florida Hard Seltzer

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic French Crêperie & Café serving savory and sweet crepes, specialty coffee drinks, pastries, and more for breakfast lunch and dinner!

Location

48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276, Senoia, GA 30276

Directions

Gallery
Lisa's Crêperie & Café image
Lisa's Crêperie & Café image
Lisa's Crêperie & Café image

