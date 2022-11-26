Lisa's Crêperie & Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic French Crêperie & Café serving savory and sweet crepes, specialty coffee drinks, pastries, and more for breakfast lunch and dinner!
Location
48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276, Senoia, GA 30276
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant