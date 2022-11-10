- Home
- Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
3 Depot St
canton, CT 06019
Popular Items
Starters
Chicken Tenders
Thin cut and breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
Crab Cake
Rich blend of crab, fried and served with field greens and tartar sauce
Crispy Cauliflower
Crispy Onion Rings
Thinly sliced onions marinated in buttermilk and lightly battered | Served with tiger dipping sauce
Crispy Shrimp
Butterflied and lightly breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
Crown Wings
Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
French Onion Soup
House made French onion soup baked and topped with herbed herb crostini and melted Swiss cheese
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Brussel Sprouts fried and tossed with bacon, honey truffle and topped with balsamic glaze
Goat Cheese Quesadilla
Goat cheese, pepper jack cheese and roasted red peppers on a grilled flour tortilla | Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
Hummus Plate
Roasted garlic hummus, crunchy pistachio, served with house fried corn tortillas, carrots and celery
Mussels
PEI mussels sautéed in lemon parsley white wine sauce and served with a grilled garlic crostini
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes and Boursin cream | Served with house fried corn tortilla chips
Toasted Ravioli
Crispy fried ravioli served with marinara
Truffle Parm Fries
Hand cut French fries tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese and parsley
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread | Substitute turkey. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Crab Cake Sandwich
Rich blend of crab, fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce on a toasted English muffin
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Buttery bread grilled with Grafton, VT truffle cheddar and asiago cheeses. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Lisa's Club
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy Nodine's bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white toast. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Station Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Boursin cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted English muffin. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Tacos
Choice of fresh cod, chicken or black bean, served on warm flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese and lime crema. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, fresh sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread | Substitute turkey. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Vermonter
Thinly sliced honey turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, Nodine's bacon, sliced apples and dijonnaise on grilled white bread. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad
Burgers
California Burger
8 oz beef patty seasoned, grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, half sour pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Cowboy Burger
8 oz patty grilled, topped with Nodine's bacon, pepper jack cheese, crown BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings | Served on a toasted English muffin
Station Burger
8 oz patty grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a buttery toasted English muffin
Truffle Burger
8 oz beef patty seasoned, grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion | Served on a toasted English muffin
Veggie Burger
Garden vegetable burger grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a brioche bun
Salads
Field Green
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and cucumber tossed with Balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
Crunchy romaine, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Nantucket
Fresh baby spinach, candied nuts, brandy cranberries and goat cheese tossed with lemon citronette dressing
Entree Salads
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, bacon, egg and blue cheese crumbles | Topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan ranch dressing
Buff Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbled, topped with crispy fried Buffalo chicken and tossed with blue cheese dressing
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, scallions, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, topped with Cajun blackened grilled chicken and tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Entrees
Baked Cod
Fresh cod broiled in white wine, lemon and butter, backed with Ritz crumb topping | Served with rice pilaf and vegetable
Chicken Marsala
Herb marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with a velvety mushroom marsala reduction and served over mashed potatoes
Crown Steak
12 ounce New York Strip steak tossed in our signature steak seasoning and grilled to order. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and daily vegetable.
Fish & Chips
Gently battered and fried served with homemade French fries and tartar sauce
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled bone in pork chop served with sweet potato mash, apple pan jus, and sautéed bacon Brussel sprouts.
Pub Mac & Cheese
A local favorite. Creamy five cheese sauce, baked and topped with a cheesy crumb topping
Rigatoni Bolognese
Traditional Italian beef ragu in a creamy tomato sauce topped with ricotta, basil pesto and shaved parm
Salmon Sunshine
Grilled Atlantic salmon topped with an orange-citrus pepper relish over sweet mashed potatoes
Scallops and Bacon
Grilled sea scallops topped with a local bacon butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes
Pesto Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with white wine, garlic, parsley, basil and spicy marinara served over linguini
Sides
Kids
Kids Burger
Kid size burger served with French fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Kid size burger served with French fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crown's fresh breaded tenders served with fries and ketchup
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids version of the Crown's popular mac & cheese
Kids Pasta
Rigatoni with your choice of butter or marinara served with grated cheese
Desserts
Beer
Bud
BTL Bud Light
CAN Blue Point Toasted Lager
CAN Carlsberg
CAN Legitimus Clusterfruit
CAN Sierra Big Little Thing
CAN White Claw
CAN Stowe Cider
Goose Island IPA
Austin Blood Orange Cider
Loyals Lemonade
McKenzies Pumpkin Cider
Scandanavian Cider
Stormalong
White Claw
Citizen Cider
Donations
$5World Central Kitchen Donation $5
Donate $5 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees
$10World Central Kitchen Donation $10
Donate $10 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees
$25World Central Kitchen Donation $25
Donate $10 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees
$50World Central Kitchen Donation $50
Donate $50 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Great food. Exceptional Service. Community Involvement
