Bars & Lounges
American

Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

3 Depot St

canton, CT 06019

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
California Burger
Station Burger

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Thin cut and breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard

Crab Cake

$17.00

Rich blend of crab, fried and served with field greens and tartar sauce

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

Crispy Onion Rings

$10.00

Thinly sliced onions marinated in buttermilk and lightly battered | Served with tiger dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$13.00

Butterflied and lightly breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard

Crown Wings

$10.00+

Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard

French Onion Soup

$7.00

House made French onion soup baked and topped with herbed herb crostini and melted Swiss cheese

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fresh Brussel Sprouts fried and tossed with bacon, honey truffle and topped with balsamic glaze

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Goat cheese, pepper jack cheese and roasted red peppers on a grilled flour tortilla | Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Roasted garlic hummus, crunchy pistachio, served with house fried corn tortillas, carrots and celery

Mussels

$15.00

PEI mussels sautéed in lemon parsley white wine sauce and served with a grilled garlic crostini

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy blend of baby spinach, artichokes and Boursin cream | Served with house fried corn tortilla chips

Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

Crispy fried ravioli served with marinara

Truffle Parm Fries

$10.00

Hand cut French fries tossed with truffle oil, parmesan cheese and parsley

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread | Substitute turkey. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Rich blend of crab, fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce on a toasted English muffin

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Buttery bread grilled with Grafton, VT truffle cheddar and asiago cheeses. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Lisa's Club

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy Nodine's bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white toast. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Station Chicken

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Boursin cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted English muffin. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Tacos

$15.00

Choice of fresh cod, chicken or black bean, served on warm flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese and lime crema. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Turkey, fresh sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread | Substitute turkey. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Vermonter

$15.00

Thinly sliced honey turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, Nodine's bacon, sliced apples and dijonnaise on grilled white bread. Served with your choice of French fries or field green salad

Burgers

California Burger

$18.00

8 oz beef patty seasoned, grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, half sour pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions and sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

8 oz patty grilled, topped with Nodine's bacon, pepper jack cheese, crown BBQ sauce and crispy onion rings | Served on a toasted English muffin

Station Burger

$15.00

8 oz patty grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a buttery toasted English muffin

Truffle Burger

$17.00

8 oz beef patty seasoned, grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion | Served on a toasted English muffin

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Garden vegetable burger grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a brioche bun

Salads

Field Green

$8.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and cucumber tossed with Balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$8.00+

Crunchy romaine, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Nantucket

$9.00+

Fresh baby spinach, candied nuts, brandy cranberries and goat cheese tossed with lemon citronette dressing

Entree Salads

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, bacon, egg and blue cheese crumbles | Topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan ranch dressing

Buff Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbled, topped with crispy fried Buffalo chicken and tossed with blue cheese dressing

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, scallions, avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, topped with Cajun blackened grilled chicken and tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Entrees

Baked Cod

$22.00

Fresh cod broiled in white wine, lemon and butter, backed with Ritz crumb topping | Served with rice pilaf and vegetable

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Herb marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with a velvety mushroom marsala reduction and served over mashed potatoes

Crown Steak

$38.00

12 ounce New York Strip steak tossed in our signature steak seasoning and grilled to order. Served with buttery mashed potatoes and daily vegetable.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Gently battered and fried served with homemade French fries and tartar sauce

Grilled Pork Chop

$21.00

Grilled bone in pork chop served with sweet potato mash, apple pan jus, and sautéed bacon Brussel sprouts.

Pub Mac & Cheese

$16.00

A local favorite. Creamy five cheese sauce, baked and topped with a cheesy crumb topping

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Traditional Italian beef ragu in a creamy tomato sauce topped with ricotta, basil pesto and shaved parm

Salmon Sunshine

$23.00Out of stock

Grilled Atlantic salmon topped with an orange-citrus pepper relish over sweet mashed potatoes

Scallops and Bacon

$28.00

Grilled sea scallops topped with a local bacon butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes

Pesto Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with white wine, garlic, parsley, basil and spicy marinara served over linguini

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Daily Vegetable

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kid size burger served with French fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid size burger served with French fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crown's fresh breaded tenders served with fries and ketchup

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids version of the Crown's popular mac & cheese

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni with your choice of butter or marinara served with grated cheese

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Fresh baked brownie topped with ice cream, walnuts, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Choice of Frisbee's Dairy Barn Ice Cream

Apple Crumble Blossom

$9.00

Warm apple crumb blossom served A La mode 4oz

Beer

Bud

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

CAN Blue Point Toasted Lager

$6.00

CAN Carlsberg

$6.00

CAN Legitimus Clusterfruit

$6.00

CAN Sierra Big Little Thing

$6.00

CAN White Claw

$6.00

CAN Stowe Cider

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Austin Blood Orange Cider

$5.00

Loyals Lemonade

$6.00

McKenzies Pumpkin Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Scandanavian Cider

$6.00

Stormalong

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Citizen Cider

$7.00

Wine

Bottle 1924 Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Bottle 1924 Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Donations

$5World Central Kitchen Donation $5

$5.00

Donate $5 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees

$10World Central Kitchen Donation $10

$10.00

Donate $10 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees

$25World Central Kitchen Donation $25

$25.00

Donate $10 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees

$50World Central Kitchen Donation $50

$50.00

Donate $50 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian Refugees

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food. Exceptional Service. Community Involvement

Location

3 Depot St, canton, CT 06019

Directions

