  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Lisa's Farmhouse Market - 202 N Main St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lisa's Farmhouse Market

review star

No reviews yet

202 N Main St

Salem, IN 47167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Cranberry Almond Bread

$5.00

European Black Bread

$4.00

French Cheesy Bread

$4.00

Garlic Jalapeño Bread

$6.00

Harvest Bread

$4.00

Italian Bread

$3.50

Jalapeño Bread

$5.00

Maple Almond Bread

$4.00

Maple Brown Sugar Bread

$5.00

Marbled Rye Bread

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Seven Grain

$5.00

Walnut Date Raisin Bread

$4.00

White Bread

$3.00

White Wheat Bread

$3.50

White Rye Bread

$3.50

Cookies

Butterscotch

$8.00+

Chocolate Chip

$8.00+

Mocha Crinkles

$8.00+

Oatmeal Cream Filled

$15.00+

Oatmeal Raisin

$8.00+

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$15.00+

White Chip Chocolate

$8.00+

Rolls and Buns

Garlic Rolls

$5.50

1 Dozen Rolls

Hamburger Buns

$5.00

8 Pre-Cut Hamburger Buns

Jalapeño Rolls

$6.00

1 Dozen Rolls

Whole Wheat Rolls

$6.00

1 Dozen Rolls

Yeast Rolls

$5.00

1 Dozen Rolls

Pies and Cakes

Apple Pie

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Misc

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

4 Large Cinnamon rolls

Lemon Roll

$8.00

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm Market in Salem, IN offering Fresh Baked Goods, Local Pork and Beef, and Fresh Produce!

Location

202 N Main St, Salem, IN 47167

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Maguey - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
28 public square Salem, IN 47167
View restaurantnext
H&R Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
21 N Public Square Salem, IN 47167
View restaurantnext
Raquel's
orange starNo Reviews
34 Public Square Salem, IN 47167
View restaurantnext
El Caminos - Salem - El Caminos Salem
orange starNo Reviews
403 South Main Street Salem, IN 47167
View restaurantnext
Flipdaddy's Scottsburg IN - 519 Beatrice Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
519 Beatrice Avenue Scottsburg, IN 47170
View restaurantnext
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Scottsburg
orange starNo Reviews
1211 W. McClain Ave. Scottsburg, IN 47170
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Salem
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston