Lisa's Farmhouse Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Farm Market in Salem, IN offering Fresh Baked Goods, Local Pork and Beef, and Fresh Produce!
Location
202 N Main St, Salem, IN 47167
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flipdaddy's Scottsburg IN - 519 Beatrice Avenue
No Reviews
519 Beatrice Avenue Scottsburg, IN 47170
View restaurant