Lisa's Subs & More

100 Hadley Road Unit 14

Unit 14

Greenville, PA 16125

Whole Subs

1. Ranch Hand (Italian) Whole

$14.59

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz total of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and Proscuitto and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2. Chuck Wagon Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

3. Pistol Annie Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of sliced Black Forest Ham and Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) Whole

$14.59

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

5. Big Hoss (Sausage) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with your choice of Italian or Cajun Sausage, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

6. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

7. Buckshot Whole

$14.59

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

8. Colt 45 (Philly Cheese-steak) Whole

$16.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned cheesesteak meat, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

9. Lone Star (Steak Hoagie) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 2 of our seasoned steak patties, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

10. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) Whole

$9.98

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.

11. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

12. Ringo Whole

$14.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

13. Ranchero Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned chicken, bacon, and ranch, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

14. Bullseye Whole

$14.59

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

15. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

16. Buffalo Bill (Buffalo Chicken Sub) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of our seasoned Chicken coated in hot sauce served with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

17. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) Whole

$17.59

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, with 8oz of Ham, Turkey, and Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

18. Winchester (BLT) Whole

$12.99

We start with a 15" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.

Half's, Wraps, Paninis

1. Ranch Hand (Italian) Half

$7.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2. Chuck Wagon Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Black Forest Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

3. Pistol Annie Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Sliced Black Forest Ham, Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) Half

$7.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

5. Big Hoss (Sausage) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with your choice of Italian or Cajun Sausage, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

6. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese

7. Buckshot - Turkey & Cheese Half

$7.29

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

8. Colt 45 (Philly Cheese-steak) Half

$8.30

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned cheesesteak meat, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

9. Lone Star (Steak Hoagie) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 1 of our seasoned steak patties, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

10. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) Half

$4.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.

11. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

12. Ringo Half

$7.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

13. Ranchero Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned chicken, bacon, and ranch, with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

14. Bullseye Half

$7.29

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings dressing, and cheese.

15. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

16. Buffalo Bill (Buffalo Chicken Sub) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of our seasoned Chicken coated in hot sauce served with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

17. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) Half

$9.29

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, with 4oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

18. Winchester (BLT) Half

$6.99

We start with a 7.5" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.

Annie Oakly Panini

$10.49

Salt Horse (Ruben) Panini

$11.28

1/4 Subs

1. Ranch Head (Italian) 1/4

$4.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2. Chuck Wagon 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Chip Chop Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

2A. Chuck Wagon Caravan 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Black Forest Ham, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

3. Pistol Annie 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Sliced Black Forest Ham, Salami, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

4. Saddle Up (Meatball Hoagie) 1/4

$4.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our Meatballs in Marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

6. Western Lunker (Tuna Sub) 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our homemade Tuna mix and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese

7. Buckshot - Turkey, Cheese 1/4

$4.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of our sliced Turkey and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

10. O.K. Corral (Veggie Sub) 1/4

$2.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our Fully Vegetarian hoagie, pick any of our veggies and choose your dressings and cheese.

11. Pig Trail (Italian w/o Prosciutto) 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

12. Ringo 1/4

$4.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of Roast Beef and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

13. Bullseye 1/4

$4.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, and your choice of toppings dressing, and cheese.

14. Calamity Jane (Pizza Sub) 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our Pizza hoagie includes Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Marinara Sauce with your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

15. Lucky Horseshoe (Club Sub) 1/4

$5.49

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, with 2oz of sliced Black Forest Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and your choice of toppings, dressings, and cheese.

16. Winchester (BLT) 1/4

$3.99

We start with a 3.75" Cellone Pan bun, our BLT hoagie, which comes with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, and your choice of toppings, dressing, and cheese.

Sides

12oz Macaroni Salad

$4.99

16oz Macaroni Salad

$5.99

32oz Macaroni Salad

$10.99

12oz Pasta Salad

$4.99

16oz Pasta Salad

$5.99

32oz Pasta Salad

$10.99

12oz Potato Salad

$4.99

16oz Potato Salad

$5.99

32oz Potato Salad

$10.99

12oz Soup

$5.99

16oz Soup

$6.99

32oz Soup

$11.99

2 3/4 oz Small Herrs Chips

$2.29

Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

French Fries

$2.49

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$5.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Mac n' Cheese

$3.49

Whole Pretzel

$3.99

Pretzel Bites 12pc

$5.49

Nachos

$2.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.99

Our House Salad is a bed of lettuce with nothing you do not like, you pick all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!

Chef Salad

$7.99

Our Chef Salad is served with a generous amount of Ham and Turkey with all of the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!

Steak Salad

$9.49

Our Steak Salad is served with a generous amount of our Seasoned Steak, and all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Our Tuna Salad is served with a generous amount of our Tuna Mix, and served with the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our Chicken Salad is served with a generous amount of Seasoned Grilled Chicken, and all the toppings, dressings, and cheese that you would enjoy!

12oz Soup & Salad Special

$9.42

Our Under 10$ Special offers a 12oz Soup of your choice and a Side Salad of your creation and a drink to go with it!

Dinner

Half Rack of BBQ Ribs

$14.99

Whole Rack of BBQ Ribs

$21.49

Hamburger

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$7.49

The Huck Finn

$11.99

The Tom Sayer

$13.99

Sub/Party Trays

Small Tray

$39.95
Large Tray

$59.95

Small Cheese Tray

$30.00

Our Small Cheese Tray comes with 3 Cheeses of your choice, this tray will feed 12 people all on its own!

Large Cheese Tray

$69.99

Our Large Cheese Tray comes with 3 Cheeses, this tray will feed 36 people all on its own!

Cookie Tray

$16.99

Meat And Cheese Tray

$59.95

Desserts

Small Hershey's Ice Cream Cakes

$15.99

Large Hershey's Ice Cream Cakes

$29.99

Milkshakes 16oz

$5.99

Quart of 24 Flavors of Hershey's Ice Cream

$11.49

1 Scoop of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream

$1.95

2 Scoops of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream

$3.75

3 Scoops of 24 Flavors Hershey's Ice Cream

$4.99

Cookies

$1.25

Pies per Slice

$3.99

Turnovers

$1.99

Dipping Sauces

Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Deli Meats & Cheeses: by the pound

Off the bone black forest ham

Turkey

Pepperoni

Salami

Isalys Chipped Chopped Ham

Roast Beef

Provolone

Swiss

Mozzarella

Hot Pepperoni

Pepper Jack

Cheddar

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.99

bufffalo chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Marinara sandwich

$7.99

Drinks

Old Tyme Soda 20oz (Variety of flavors)

$1.99

Jones Soda 12oz (Variety of flavors)

$1.99

12oz Fresh Coffee

$1.49

16oz Small Fountain Drink

$2.09

24oz Large Fountain Drink

$2.69

Regular bottle of water 16.9oz

$1.00

Bottled Soda 16oz

$1.99

Pure Leaf Brand Tea 18.5oz

$2.29

Marley CBD Infused Tea

$6.89

Marley CBD Wellness Shot 2fl oz

$4.99

Herrs Chips

Baked BBQ

$2.29

Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream

$2.29

Baked Cheese Curls

$2.29

Baked Original

$2.29

Baked Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

BBQ

$2.29

Buffalo & Bleu Cheese

$2.29

Cheddar

$2.29

Cheese Popcorn

$2.29

Corn Chips

$2.29

Crisp N Tasty

$2.29

Dill Pickle

$2.29

Extra Thin Pretzels

$2.29

Fire Roasted Sweet Corn

$2.29

Honey BBQ

$2.29

Honey Cheese Curls

$2.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$2.29

Kettle Boardwalk Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

Kettle Cheddar & Horseradish

$2.29

Kettle Cracked Black Pepper

$2.29

Kettle Dark Russet Chips

$2.29

Kettle Honey Sriracha

$2.29

Kettle Jalapeno

$2.29

Kettle Mesquite

$2.29

Kettle Original

$2.29

Kettle Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Original Popcorn

$2.29

Party Mix

$2.29

Popcorn White Cheddar

$2.29

Red Hot

$2.29

Salt & Pepper

$2.29

Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Sourdough Pretzel Bites

$2.29

Sourdough Pretzels Pub Style

$2.29

Turtle Mix

$2.29

House Chips

Cheetos

$1.00

Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeno

$1.00

Cheetos Flamming Hot

$1.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Doritos Spicy Nacho

$1.00

Doritos Sweet Chili

$1.00

Fritos Chili Cheese

$1.00

Fritos Original

$1.00

Lays Classic

$1.00

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.00

Ruffles Original

$1.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fresh made-to-order subs and More.

Location

100 Hadley Road Unit 14, Unit 14, Greenville, PA 16125

Directions

