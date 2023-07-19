Popular Items

Pork Gyro

$10.99

Rotisserie Pork, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley in a Pita.

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Rotisserie Chicken, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley on Grilled Pita.


ORIGINAL GYROS

Pork Gyro

$10.99

Rotisserie Pork, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley in a Pita.

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Rotisserie Chicken, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley on Grilled Pita.

Beef Gyro

$11.99

Beef Skewer, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley on Grilled Pita.

Falafel Gyro

$10.99

Falafel, Hummus or Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes on Grilled Pita.

Buffalo Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Spicy Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Onions, Tomatoes, FRIES INSIDE, topped with Parsley on Grilled Pita.

FRESH SALADS

All salads are served with pita.
House Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Grilled Pita, & Homemade Oil Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$10.99

House Salad with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Pita, and Homemade Oil Vinaigrette.

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

House Salad with Feta Cheese, Fresh Strawberries, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Grilled Pita, & Raspberry Vinaigrette.

RICE BOWLS

All rice bowls are served with rice, greek salad with homemade oil vinaigrette, and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Rotisserie Chicken over rice, greek salad with homemade oil vinaigrette, Grilled Pita and your choice of sauce.

Pork Rice Bowl

$12.99

Rotisserie Pork over rice, greek salad with homemade oil vinaigrette, Grilled Pita, and your choice of sauce.

Beef Rice Bowl

$14.99

Two beef skewers over rice, greek salad with homemade oil vinaigrette, Grilled Pita, and your choice of sauce.

Falafel Rice Bowl

$11.99

Falafels over rice, greek salad with homemade oil vinaigrette, Grilled Pita, and your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

Rotisserie Buffalo chicken over rice, greek salad, Grilled Pita, with homemade oil vinaigrette, and your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp over rice, greek salad, Grilled Pita, with homemade oil vinaigrette, and your choice of sauce.

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$5.99
Feta Fries

$6.99
Tzatziki Fries

$6.99

Fries with Tzatziki

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with rotisserie pork or chicken and tzatziki.

Spinach Pie

$5.99
Falafel Side

$5.99
Side of Pork

$5.99
Side of Chicken

$5.99
Side of Beef Skewers (2)

$6.99
Side of Spicy Chicken

$5.99
Chicken Fingers

$7.99+
Buffalo Fingers

$8.99+
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.99
Side of Rice

$3.99
Side of Grilled Pita

$1.50

DRINKS

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50
Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50
Water Bottle

$1.50
Sparkling Water Lemon/Lime

$2.50
Mug Root Beer

$2.50
Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.50
Blue Gatorade

$2.50
Red Gatorade

$2.50
Yellow Gatorade

$2.50
Lemon Tea Pure Leaf

$2.50
Raspberry Tea Pure Leaf

$2.50
Peach Tea Pure Leaf

$2.50

HOMEMADE SOUP

Chicken Lemon Rice

$6.50+

Homemade Chicken Lemon Rice soup. Served with oyster crackers.

DESSERTS

Honey Balls

$6.99

Fried dough balls topped with honey, crushed walnuts and cinnamon.

Chocolate Cake

$4.99
Monster Cookie

$2.50
Brownie

$2.50

CHIPS

Wise Chips

$1.50