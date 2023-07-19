Restaurant info

After relocating Lisa’s Family Pizzeria to Greenwood plaza, Lisa’s Gyro was born as an idea to replace the 650 location. Growing up eating Mediterranean food, we always wanted to open a restaurant that resembles that type of cuisine. Our goal is to bring that authentic taste of Mediterranean street food to the people of Wakefield and surrounding areas. Our menu is small with the focus to make everything the freshest way possible. From juicy gyros to fresh salads and rice bowls we promise we won’t cut any corners from delivering you the best food possible.

